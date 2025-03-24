do i need firewall on private network

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon's first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) today announced an agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia's main container terminals.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon's Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.'s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
What Does a Firewall Do, and Does My Business Need One? Business

What does a firewall do, and does my business still need one?,Author: Sue Poremba,Firewalls have been the default cyber security tool for many years. Even today for many companies, their firewall and their endpoint anti-malware remain their primary or only IT security. Despite security tools becoming increasingly sophisticated, firewalls remain popular, with the global firewall market to reach $8.6 billion by 2026. Yet small business owners, already facing rising costs amid a global pandemic, may have questions about the value of firewalls as a service. What does a firewall do and is a firewall really necessary? Before answering the crucial question "what is a firewall in a computer network?" it is important to consider the cost of cyber attacks on small businesses. The impact of cyber crime on small businesses,The notes the cost of cyber crimes reached $4.2 billion in 2020, and while the Small Business Administration (SBA) cyber attacks are a growing threat for small businesses, Intrusion, Inc. projects that annually by 2025. According to the , 71% of cyber attacks occur at businesses with less than 100 employees and the average cyber attack costs a small business an average of $34,604. It takes an average of 191 days for a small business to become aware of a cyber attack, and nearly 60% of companies go out of business within six months of a cyber attack. The SBA says small businesses are attractive targets because they have information valuable to cyber criminals, without generally having the security infrastructure or access to the required resources of larger businesses. A recent SBA survey found 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyber attack. Yet many businesses have few, if any, skilled resources, limited knowledge of appropriate tools, minimal time to devote to cyber security, or simply don't know how vulnerable they really are. What does a firewall do?,So, what does a firewall actually do? The goal of is to protect your network from unauthorized access. A firewall monitors both incoming and outgoing network traffic, allowing only permitted packets to get through. The firewall helps prevent intruders from accessing your systems when you are online as people with malicious intent can invade your computer to delete or corrupt files on your system, hunt down personal information stored on your computer, or even read your email. A firewall may be one of the more well-known cyber security tools, but how it works has changed as the technology and the attack vectors has become more sophisticated. This is why it is important to understand not only what a firewall does, but also how a firewall fits in an overall computer network architecture and how a firewall can be a part of a solution. How does a firewall fit a computer network?,A firewall can be a piece of hardware (often called a security appliance) with specialized software installed on it, or it can be simply an application installed on a system, or it can be a virtualized system deployed in a cloud. Some organizations may find that they need a combination of firewall type services. A hardware firewall is a device that is installed at the edge of a company's network, acting as a barrier between the organization's internal networks and its internet connections. A software firewall is typically installed on each individual device and can offer protection down to individual applications. A cloud based firewall can allow companies to central the firewall and security functions and reduce overhead. Within those offerings, these are the most common types of firewalls:,Safeguarding your network, data and business,While firewalls in some form or another have been around since the 1990s, firewalls remain a crucial element of modern cyber security. Here are a few reasons why:,Firewalls as a Service and SASE,SASE takes firewall and other security functions to the next level. Combining wide-area networking () with to help provide more efficient and better performing secure network services to distributed WANs. Think of SASE as essentially a firewall as a service, and like other cloud offerings, it can provide a scalable, affordable solution wherever it is needed. Through a managed service provider, SASE can reduce IT complexity and cost, reduce risk, and improve application performance and user experience. Given the threats of cyber crime to small businesses, it's important to have an understanding of what a firewall does and what a firewall is in a computer network. However, with limited time, expertise, and resources, it can make sense for small business owners to make the most of managed security services from a trusted provider. Learn more about what firewalls do, what firewall is in a computer network, and how Verizon can help . These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Private IP Network Solutions: Secure & Reliable Network

Power critical workloads and applications with secure, reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity. Private IP is a MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) network that connects locations and clouds around the globe in 185+ countries. Traffic is completely separated from the public internet to help keep it secure. Stay connected with leading service level agreements (SLAs) and proactive fault notifications. Enable near real-time and scheduled network-port bandwidth changes using Dynamic Network Manager. Prioritize your network traffic and assign traffic classes of service with Private IP's Enhanced Traffic Management feature. Network traffic is separated using a VPN that provides private, any-to-any IP connectivity. Private IP helps protect your organization by keeping your traffic separate from the public internet. Private IP provides reliable, preprovisioned private access to the cloud, offering both usage-based and fixed-price options with same-day connectivity. Verizon's expansive global network footprint delivers the coverage you need to keep pace with business growth, locally and globally. Wireless Access for Private IP uses Verizon's Mobile Private Network to provide access to your MPLS Private IP network. With Private IP, you'll get dependable WAN connectivity featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds without the need to manage routing tables or multiple network. Private IP has simple-to-use, powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities including built-in WAN analysis. Dynamic Network Manager enables you to increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic. You can make scheduled or on-the-fly changes to help meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Connect multiple locations and handle planned and unplanned traffic spikes with Burstable Billing and Dynamic Network Manager. Get 24/7 customer service backed by competitive SLAs. Support multiple routing protocols for efficient application and IP data routing using advanced traffic engineering methods. View traffic and bandwidth use to understand what's traversing your network with Dynamic Network Manager. Improve applications by prioritizing global Private IP network traffic for low latency, low jitter and high availability. Economize by using a single network provider for data, voice and video services across the organization. A leader in networking services,countries and territories with network services,of fiber covering the globe,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security and network operations centers,Learn about critical topics needed to effectively deliver data with reduced latency and encryption protection for satellite connectivity. Understand how Private IP can address challenges of running cloud-based applications with load sharing and resiliency alternatives to keep your organization operating. Learn how Private IP can meet your evolving network needs with high-performance, cloud-ready connectivity. Get the details on how Private IP works and how it can help you. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). See the networking options and associated benefits. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. No, Private IP is the foundational network as part of an overall managed software-defined WAN (SD WAN) solution or as a standalone networking solution. For more information, see,Yes, both 5G and LTE wireless connectivity to the Private IP network are available. Verizon has a global reach, providing Private IP network coverage in 185+ countries. To view our current coverage areas, visitVerizon offers secure connectivity with both a consumption-based option, Secure Cloud Interconnect and a fixed-bandwidth option, Software Defined Interconnect. These options connect customers globally to 200+ cloud service providers including the largest global providers. Yes, Verizon offers an FWA solution with Private IP. This includes offers that bundle wireless access with the Private IP contract, invoice and support. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Verizon Wireless Private Network Solution Brief Solutions

Take control of your mobile network,Verizon Wireless Private NetworkYou've invested substantial resources into maintaining the integrity of your internal IT network. But an explosion of wireless devices is redefining network boundaries and making safe integration of these devices challenging. Smartphones, tablets, modems, routers and other machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are helping businesses access and collect information, automate processes, and provide primary and backup network access to remote offices. As wireless device usage continues to grow, many of these devices become a part of your infrastructure, requiring the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Verizon Wireless Private Network gives your company a segregated private network to which your mobile devices can connect. It separates your data from public traffic and provides a direct connection back to your internal network. Access to and from this network is completely within your control. And it extends your network to reach everywhere the Verizon Wireless network does. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. With Verizon Wireless Private Network, your line-of-business operations and employees can connect to the network from more places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management. You can add devices to your own internal network, with your own IP addressing, to be managed by your own support personnel. This empowers you to make mobile solutions part of your infrastructure and extend your core computing network farther, faster and more easily. There is no need for complicated device configuration, no need to worry if the connection is on or off, and there are no complicated support practices. And you can be confident knowing that your private network is backed by the coverage, speed and reliability of Verizon Wireless. Verizon can help your company make the most of mobile communications to securely and cost-effectively power your network.
