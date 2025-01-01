Enabling hotspot on business mobile plan

State & Local Government Smart Technology
Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Transform your organization to better serve your communities and residents. It's not easy meeting the pressing demands of government. We can help. Our solutions for remote work, communications, network modernization and smart communities can help boost your ability to deliver services your residents need and create positive outcomes for employees and residents. Not-for-profit and government agencies receive discounted broadband and voice plans—so underserved communities can get the access they need. Closing the digital divide: Approaches from local government leaders. Help visitors navigate crowded university stadiums and other public spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Transform and modernize legacy technologies to help improve security, collaboration, and productivity. Redefine the employee experience with cloud-based transformations. Attracting and retaining top talent requires a multi-pronged strategy by agencies. Leverage our powerful tool to learn your organization's stage of digital transformation. You'll gain key insights and an action plan to help you reach the next level—and achieve your mission.*,Last year saw more ransomware events than the prior five years combined. Watch this 12 minute conversation with Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, as he discusses the ongoing challenge of cybersecurity, threat intelligence and protecting critical infrastructure and data with Jake Williams, VP, Content & Community, StateScoop and EdScoop. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. You need technology that keeps people connected and your communities running smoothly. We can help empower your remote workers with connectivity, devices and solutions to help them telework and collaborate effectively from almost anywhere. Power your agency with a reliable, affordable connection. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your agency. When you need connectivity for your devices on the fly, consider hotspots. Keep your agency connected virtually anyplace, anytime in the U.S. Protect users, apps and data virtually anywhere. You need the ability to expand your field communications and collaboration capabilities with secure channels and data. We can help with advanced communications solutions for first responders and other key personnel. Help designated personnel stay connected during peak demand and emergency situations. Take emergency communications beyond just talk to include text, data exchange and more. Extend your wireless network to where your employees work. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Governments face increasing demands for services from their citizens, including massive requests for information. We help state and local agencies meet those demands with secure technologies that help lower costs and improve constituent satisfaction. Get an affordable cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) that can help you simplify and improve constituent interactions. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Modernization, like , can help reduce expenses and improve security when sharing information with constituents, disparate departments and diverse systems. Our reliable network solutions can be implemented quickly and easily to help keep your operations running smoothly. Stay connected with high-performance, secure or that's quick and easy to implement. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Engage incident response capabilities, customized to your cyber risk profile. Connect to multiple clouds more securely and reliably. Have concerns with traffic, public safety, energy management or constituent experiences? Become a center of innovation and sustainable growth to help meet your community's growing demands. Our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions can help. Boost situational awareness and decision-making with a unified view. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. How will the increase in 5G connectivity affect cybersecurity for government agency IT leaders? This Q&A will identify where to focus attention. Article,Enabling 5G connectivity is more than greater speeds and lower latency but how it will help improve the constituent experience and the potential to save lives. Jul 12, 2022, 4 min read,Article,As traffic cameras, sensors and other connected devices become more common, the high-speed, low-latency power that 5G offers will play a key role in supporting the infrastructure of tomorrow. Jun 7, 2022, 4 min read,We're committed to helping state and local governments get the products and services they need. Real-time data and advanced processes can help operators and managers have the best available information when making safety decisions on behalf of passengers and crew. Smart city technology is improving safety in towns and cities. Research shows that areas with increased lighting experienced lower crime rates than those without. To realize the promises of 5G, cities need to first overcome a number of obstacles, including modernization and regulatory concerns. Smart cities enjoy tremendous benefits, but they need to take key steps to protect against cyberattacks. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, was able to attract new visitors, boost businesses and assist residents by providing complimentary internet access in their downtown area. When a state needed to reduce traffic congestion and improve toll collection accuracy, our secure Private IP and Managed Services helped its department of transportation (DOT) modernize to improve revenue and keep traffic flowing. Discover how we helped Oklahoma City increase public safety, decrease citizen drive time and improve the community's lifestyle. Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states. * Report results are based on self-reported information and are for assessment purposes only. Your actual data systems and information configurations and needs may differ from these results and report insights. You should not rely on this report in lieu of a professional assessment of your data transformation needs. 