Enabling hotspot on business mobile plan

Wireless Business Internet vs. Other Connectivity Options Business

Wireless Business Internet vs. Other Connectivity Options Business

Wireless business internet: Why it's right for your small business,Author: Shane Schick,Running a successful small business means providing everyone on the team with the information and tools they need to work with speed and agility. That makes choosing the right business internet service one of the most important decisions you can make. You may already be familiar with some of the existing connectivity options, such as digital subscriber line (DSL), cable broadband or mobile hotspots. As more small businesses discover the power of wireless connectivity and 5G in particular, wireless business internet represents a compelling approach that deserves a closer look. What is wireless business internet?,Unlike DSL or , uses a base station to transmit radio waves that are picked up by transceivers either in an LTE chip in a router or via a 5G receiver that a company installs on-site. A router can then deliver reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to a small business team's devices at their fixed location. This could include an office, store or even a kiosk. Devices connected using 5G can move although the device providing connectivity (e.g. the receiver) does not move. Keeping the point-to-point connection stationary and connecting with either midband or , helps preserve low latency and offers a consistent customer experience. This is different from 4G LTE services, where a wireless business internet connection has more flexibility to switch from one tower to another as a device moves from place to place. Small businesses can also enjoy faster speeds using wireless business internet. DSL, meanwhile, transmits internet signals using traditional phone lines, enabling small businesses to use both internet and phone services at the same time. 5G Business Internet has these capabilities along with high speeds that DSL alone cannot deliver. How can small businesses use wireless business internet?,In a 2021 5G Americas report, fixed wireless access, also known as wireless business internet, was described as a in transitionally underserved areas. For companies headquartered or with branch offices in rural locations, for example, wireless business internet can help to quickly provide the reliable access they need. LTE Business Internet coverage is nearly ubiquitous in the U.S. and the 5G Business Internet network is constantly expanding, becoming more and more available all the time. Fixed wireless access over 5G could also to companies, allowing them to get high bandwidth connectivity based on flexible plans that align with their everyday usage. For small businesses that need to be online at all times, wireless business internet can be provisioned to act as a critical backup, automatically taking over if a wireline connection goes down for any reason. In that sense, wireless business internet could offer small businesses both performance and peace of mind. Learn more about . See which business internet service is available in your area and view pricing.
Learn more

5 Keys to Business Continuity Planning Business

5 Keys to business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness,Author: Amy Lind,As the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness are essential to help companies navigate periods of uncertainty. When the pandemic began, many organizations pivoted to remote work, but not all of them were able to make the adjustment with the speed or agility they would have liked. Now that businesses have completed their initial transitions to the new world of work, they must build resilience for the future, which means business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can no longer be ignored or put on the back burner. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can help organizations define the steps that are needed to address employees' well-being and maintain uninterrupted service to customers should another crisis arise. Here are five key ways to help your organization become resilient in the face of uncertainty. 1. Prepare to support remote work going forward,Many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic ends. Accordingly, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should support the requirements of a remote workforce over the long term. To accomplish this goal, you need to confirm not only that you have the right network infrastructure in place but that you can quickly scale it up when needed. As many businesses learned during the pandemic, an increase in remote work may result in a spike in network traffic, straining overall network resources. Rather than having to address this challenge during a crisis, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness help to ensure you plan for your capacity requirements in advance. Preparations could involve upgrading network capabilities and enabling wireless connectivity with commercial-grade network connections. You may also want to consider providing employees with mobile devices and hotspots for remote connectivity, so they have multiple options for staying connected and productive while working remotely. 2. Help your remote workforce stay engaged,Your employees are used to working remotely by now. Even so, they may be experiencing subtle challenges that make it hard to work well from home. While many employees appreciate the flexibility that working from home makes possible, an isolated working environment can negatively affect employee collaboration and well-being. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should also take into account the supervision of a remote workforce. Part of effectively managing remote employees involves making sure your employees feel both valued and connected to the team through regular check-ins and intentional conversations about their professional goals. Remote workers sometimes have trouble logging off when their home doubles as their office, so look for signs of burnout, as well. To support optimal employee collaboration, make sure your remote collaboration platform includes the right software and tools to truly enable a work-from-anywhere environment. All of your employees should have access to the same collaboration tools and resources, regardless of where they work. If your organization is new to collaboration software, consider offering training sessions to all of your employees, including new hires. 3. Prioritize continuity of service,Your workforce may be vital to your community as well as your business during a crisis. For example, your employees may support agencies, care for sick patients, protect the community or maintain utilities. When doing your business continuity planning, take a moment to identify these vital individuals and work with management to outfit them with the right tools, so they can be as productive as possible when the next emergency occurs. By engaging leadership and critical staff in your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness, you can help to ensure continuity of service in the event of a crisis. You should also partner with individuals in key roles to discuss risks, understand how best to manage them and decide in advance how you will keep the operation functioning. As COVID-19 demonstrated, relying on access to specific physical locations and resources can be a liability, so consider how you might access remote or virtual support. 4. Use communications tools to stay connected with customers,Connecting with customers is always a top priority, and technology can be an important part of business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. can help you connect customers to the right person, so calls don't go unanswered. Video calls can give your customers confidence that they can connect with you directly, and video calls are particularly effective when a personal touch is needed or a complex subject is being discussed. Unified communication solutions allow you to set up call routing priorities and forwarding so calls always go to the right employee on duty. They also let your remote workforce answer these calls from their home offices, just as they would in traditional offices. Just let your customers know you are available and tell them the best way to contact you. That way, they can still reach you no matter what happens. 5. Secure your network and your critical data,If you intend to support a remote workforce over the long term, your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness need to account for the security of your data and network. To do that, you need to have the right tools. An experienced partner can help you assess whether you have adequate security parameters in place to protect your organization. For example, they can help you create a and a disaster recovery plan. They can also help you establish secure cloud storage for your most critical data. This way, you can balance the benefits of remote work with the security your business requires. Businesses must learn from the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business continuity planning and business preparedness can help organizations build a resilient business—one that supports a fully engaged remote workforce and consistently delivers a winning customer experience—no matter what the future holds. Need assistance with business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness? Discover how Verizon can help you build a resilient business and prepare for what's next. 
Learn more

State & Local Government Smart Technology

Transform your organization to better serve your communities and residents. It's not easy meeting the pressing demands of government. We can help. Our solutions for remote work, communications, network modernization and smart communities can help boost your ability to deliver services your residents need and create positive outcomes for employees and residents. Not-for-profit and government agencies receive discounted broadband and voice plans—so underserved communities can get the access they need. Closing the digital divide: Approaches from local government leaders. >,Call to speak with a Verizon Government Account Manager, or have one . Help visitors navigate crowded university stadiums and other public spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Transform and modernize legacy technologies to help improve security, collaboration, and productivity. Redefine the employee experience with cloud-based transformations. Attracting and retaining top talent requires a multi-pronged strategy by agencies. Leverage our powerful tool to learn your organization's stage of digital transformation. You'll gain key insights and an action plan to help you reach the next level—and achieve your mission.*,Last year saw more ransomware events than the prior five years combined. Watch this 12 minute conversation with Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, as he discusses the ongoing challenge of cybersecurity, threat intelligence and protecting critical infrastructure and data with Jake Williams, VP, Content & Community, StateScoop and EdScoop. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. You need technology that keeps people connected and your communities running smoothly. We can help empower your remote workers with connectivity, devices and solutions to help them telework and collaborate effectively from almost anywhere. Power your agency with a reliable, affordable connection. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your agency. When you need connectivity for your devices on the fly, consider hotspots. Keep your agency connected virtually anyplace, anytime in the U.S. Protect users, apps and data virtually anywhere. You need the ability to expand your field communications and collaboration capabilities with secure channels and data. We can help with advanced communications solutions for first responders and other key personnel. Help designated personnel stay connected during peak demand and emergency situations. Take emergency communications beyond just talk to include text, data exchange and more. Extend your wireless network to where your employees work. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Governments face increasing demands for services from their citizens, including massive requests for information. We help state and local agencies meet those demands with secure technologies that help lower costs and improve constituent satisfaction. Get an affordable cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) that can help you simplify and improve constituent interactions. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Modernization, like , can help reduce expenses and improve security when sharing information with constituents, disparate departments and diverse systems. Our reliable network solutions can be implemented quickly and easily to help keep your operations running smoothly. Stay connected with high-performance, secure or that's quick and easy to implement. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Engage incident response capabilities, customized to your cyber risk profile. Connect to multiple clouds more securely and reliably. Have concerns with traffic, public safety, energy management or constituent experiences? Become a center of innovation and sustainable growth to help meet your community's growing demands. Our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions can help. Boost situational awareness and decision-making with a unified view. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. How will the increase in 5G connectivity affect cybersecurity for government agency IT leaders? This Q&A will identify where to focus attention. Article,Enabling 5G connectivity is more than greater speeds and lower latency but how it will help improve the constituent experience and the potential to save lives. Jul 12, 2022, 4 min read,Article,As traffic cameras, sensors and other connected devices become more common, the high-speed, low-latency power that 5G offers will play a key role in supporting the infrastructure of tomorrow. Jun 7, 2022, 4 min read,We're committed to helping state and local governments get the products and services they need. Real-time data and advanced processes can help operators and managers have the best available information when making safety decisions on behalf of passengers and crew. Smart city technology is improving safety in towns and cities. Research shows that areas with increased lighting experienced lower crime rates than those without. To realize the promises of 5G, cities need to first overcome a number of obstacles, including modernization and regulatory concerns. Smart cities enjoy tremendous benefits, but they need to take key steps to protect against cyberattacks. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, was able to attract new visitors, boost businesses and assist residents by providing complimentary internet access in their downtown area. When a state needed to reduce traffic congestion and improve toll collection accuracy, our secure Private IP and Managed Services helped its department of transportation (DOT) modernize to improve revenue and keep traffic flowing. Discover how we helped Oklahoma City increase public safety, decrease citizen drive time and improve the community's lifestyle. Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states. * Report results are based on self-reported information and are for assessment purposes only. Your actual data systems and information configurations and needs may differ from these results and report insights. You should not rely on this report in lieu of a professional assessment of your data transformation needs. Please contact your Verizon Account Representative for more information and details regarding your digital transformation assessment results. Speak with a state & local government expert. 1-877-391-3178,1-866-465-3092,Connect with a sales representative about our state & local government solutions. . * Indicates a required field. 
