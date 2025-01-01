generative ai in contact centers

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enhancing customers' experiences means handling every call, post, chat and more with care and focus. Few things impact customer experience as much as your contact center. Whether you're trying to add artificial intelligence or interactive voice response (IVR) or migrate to the cloud without interruption, we can help. Keep customers, clients, constituents or whomever you serve happy. Control overhead and operate with more agility. Be remembered for the right reasons. Establish your place in the market. See how Verizon contact center technologies helped one bank provide the omnichannel experience customers craved. Learn how to navigate the complexity of your underlying contact center technology and optimize its efficiency. Overcome the unique challenges federal agencies face in improving their digital experience and connecting with and serving their constituents. Cloud contact centers aren't just more flexible, scalable infrastructure—they're a more flexible way of working for your customers and agents. Give your agents the ability to respond anytime, from anywhere, to help ensure your customers or constituents are always taken care of. AI and next-generation customer engagement technologies can help customers solve their own issues, which keeps them out of call queues. Combine that with the way AI and other tools can make agents more productive and you can boost both productivity and customer experiences. Make customers happier while helping employees stay productive—because long hold times help no one. Give your customers an easy way to solve issues and routine requests. Let customers help themselves around the clock and across channels so live agents can focus on sensitive issues. Getting customer calls, chats and more to your reps and protecting those conversations is where good customer experiences start. We offer solutions to help, including one of the world's largest, most reliable and secure global IP networks. Because regardless of the contact center you use, you need reliable transport supporting it. Keep the support of your customers by keeping their personal data protected.
4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them

4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them
Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower
Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges
According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:
A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions
Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How AI Uses Speech Analytics to Transform Call Centers

How AI uses speech analytics to transform call and contact centers
Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower
When customers have a question or need to resolve a problem, they'll reach out to your company by email, social media or even in-person. That's why your contact center, also known as a call center, is one of your most important touchpoints for customer service. A report by indicates that 61% of consumers will abandon a company after a poor customer service experience, which may explain why companies are increasingly using AI-driven speech analytics to improve how they engage and serve customers. What is speech analytics?
Speech analytics is the process of analyzing words and phrases to gather data to help gain insights that can improve the customer interaction and experience. These analytics cover a variety of data points, including the call's topic, relevant keywords and phrases, the emotional language the agent and the customer convey, and the amount of talking during the call. How contact and call centers use speech analytics,The gathered data is then converted into text or transcripts for further analysis. Call center speech analytics can be used to better understand pain points that cause customers to abandon their purchase or leave a negative review about the company online. The data can also be used to drive your company's business strategy. For example, if speech analytics in a bank's contact center unearths that many customers take twice as long to complete the bank's online loan application and reach out to the contact center for help, this could signal the bank needs to make changes in its online application process to improve the user experience. The data can also be used to provide insight into agent performance and where your company may need to invest more in training staff or in future process improvements to help agents work more efficiently. Call center speech analytics are an invaluable tool for helping your business grow and strengthen long-term relationships with customers. And with the help of AI, these analytics can be more impactful. The power of AI-enhanced speech analytics,AI brings automation, speed and predictive insights to speech analytics. With the growing volume of data that companies must wade through, standard contact center technologies like CRMs or legacy call tracking software don't offer the advanced capabilities your company needs to make better use of its data. AI helps businesses get real-time insights into interactions and identify patterns and trends that contribute to customer churn, leading to better agent and product performance and service delivery. For example, AI-enhanced analytics could enable a national retailer to automate quality monitoring in its contact centers, which could reduce the need for additional staff and potentially lead to cost savings for the company to reinvest in other business areas. AI-enhanced analytics can also help your business reduce call volume by identifying patterns in repeat calls to help your company make improvements in its brick-and-mortar or online experiences, as well as improve training for agents to be more effective at solving customers' problems. In some cases, AI can provide insights in real time that agents can use to improve their customer interactions. Transform your contact center experience,In a world where every interaction produces a data point that companies can use to better understand their customers, AI is a powerful tool to help your business bridge the gap between what you know and what you don't. To make the best use of contact and call center speech analytics, your company should start by creating a single source of truth for all the data across your organization. That means centralizing your data into a unified platform that integrates and analyzes information from multiple sources in a single location. Along with these technology changes, your company also should equip contact center managers and agents with the tools and training they need to take full advantage of contact and call center speech analytics. Technical and non-technical business users alike need to become more data-aware and use the information at their disposal to help their companies achieve both short- and long-term business goals. Together, with the power of AI and your staff's experience, institutional knowledge, and unique skill set, your company can fully leverage contact and call center speech analytics to meet customers' needs and deliver an experience that makes them more loyal to your brand. Learn more about how Verizon's helped a large retail bank increase customer satisfaction. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
