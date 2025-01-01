get business phone

One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs. 