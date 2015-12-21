Global response staff

Links related to "global response staff"

Global Network Services (GNS)

The GNS contract is used by the Department of Defense to deploy a highly secure and reliable global network by 2020. The new unified network will integrate fiber, wireless and satellite technologies to transmit mission-critical voice, video and data communications at speeds up to 100 gigabit per second to meet operational and warfighting requirements for the transmission of classified and non-classified information. More than one million Department of Defense and national security personnel will be supported by the integrated network. The GNS contract will primarily support the requirements of the Department of Defense's more than 40 military services, combatant commands, and intelligence, functional and support organizations outside the continental U.S. Client Partner, Govt Sales Mobile: +49 (0)172 7579506Managing Partner Office: 703-295-4816 Mobile: 571-442-0671 Email:,HC1013-15-R-0003,Award date: 12/21/15,Term: 5 years w/ 5 one (1) year option periods (10 year total),Mark Hrozencik Office: 571-776-4515 Email:,Please report any circuit troubles and outages to the GNOSC in Ashburn, VA. The NOC is staffed 24 hours/7 days. 800-967-6194 Option 1,DSN 312-851-4121,When reporting a trouble, please provide the following:,Normal business hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm EST. Outside normal business hours, 7 days a week, please escalate to the supervisor on duty at 800-967-6194, Option 1. 800-967-6194 Option 1,Verizon Group Manager Phone: 480-356-5831,Associate Director Office: 919-377-6113,GNS Program Manager Office: 984-484-4772 Email:,Global Operations Manager Office: 808-837-8814 Mobile: 808-271-9848 Email: GNS Program Manager Office: 703-694-7676 Mobile: 703-336-2730 Email:,Client Partner, Govt Sales Office: +49 (0)711 7092 2233 Mobile: +49 (0)172 7579506 Email:,Managing Partner Office: 703-295-4816 Mobile: 571-442-0671 Email:,Program Manager Office: 703-694-7676 Mobile: 703-336-2730 Email:,Program Manager Office: 984-484-4772 Email:Global Operations Manager Office: 808-837-8814 Mobile: 808-271-9848 Email:,Associate Director, Client Services Management Office: 301-802-4658 Mobile: 301-802-4658 Email:,VP Public Sector Office: 703-694-4976 Mobile: 703-217-9105 Email:Managing Director - Client Services Management Office: 703-694-4524 Email:,Billing Manager Office: 703-694-7332 Mobile: 703-943-0094 Email:,Billing Specialist Office: 703-694-5330 Email:,Contract Management Office: 571-776-4515 Email:These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Law Enforcement Technology Can Help During Staffing Shortages Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Michael Begonis,Law enforcement technology can help agencies impacted by a shortage of police officers, who have to do more with less. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. Law enforcement technology can be a panacea for agencies in the modern era that necessitates doing more with less. designed specifically for the fast-paced and demanding world of public safety, can provide officers with reliable communication and enhanced situational awareness. These are a force multiplier to assist law enforcement's brave officers and help them execute their job safely, efficiently, and effectively. Embracing law enforcement technology can help compensate for chronic staffing shortages that are impacting virtually every agency in the country. How recruitment and retention impact the nationwide shortage of police officers,may be the most crucial challenge facing public safety organizations today. According to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), 86% of law enforcement agencies nationwide . Recruitment challenges are acute, and some agencies are reporting in the 2020-2021 fiscal year than the previous year. The existing hiring pool for law enforcement has been described by Police1 as , likely driven by some combination of the following factors:,Once hired, retaining quality personnel poses an equally daunting challenge for agencies across the United States. According to PERF, there were . The shortage of police officers has a significant and tangible impact on police and sheriff departments regardless of size and geography. Law enforcement technology as a force multiplier,The following examples illustrate the positive impact technology has on policing as a force multiplier to overcome recruitment and retention challenges. Body-worn camera integration,Research demonstrates that body-worn cameras (BWCs) exemplify a law enforcement technology that can protect your officers, your agency and build morale. According to a 2021 study from the University of Chicago, BWCs and reduce complaints against police wearing BWCs by almost 17%. Moreover, with integrated , the video footage can be quickly archived and adapted for critical incident videos, public information requests, and as evidence for prosecutions. BWCs demonstrate the impact of technology on policing by making the job safer, enhancing community engagement, and creating a more efficient workflow for the management and storage of related evidence. Conceptually, these are not technology investments; they are investments in your people that will achieve many mission-critical goals, including improved retention. Enhanced situational awareness,Using law enforcement technology to improve situational awareness can help overcome tactical challenges that result from the shortage of police officers. The better first responders understand the environment and location of their team, the better they can serve their mission. These insights can be sourced from fixed cameras, BWCs and even unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. At least are currently using drones, enhanced with video capabilities. Technology can also help integrate the various video and other data feeds into a . This allows officers to more easily understand the situations where they are operating. By allowing those on the front lines to make better-informed decisions quicker and synchronize their response, law enforcement can get improved mission results with fewer officers because they are better deployed and better prepared. Gunshot detection systems,is one of society's most pressing challenges, exacerbated by the nationwide shortage of police officers. Gunshot detection systems once again demonstrate how law enforcement technology can help agencies overcome recruitment and retention challenges and effectively protect their communities. For example, in 2022 gunshot detection systems helped law enforcement in find 179 gunshot victims and identify 58 suspects. Immersive tactical training,Ongoing high-impact training modalities are essential for the success of any law enforcement organization. However, for agencies already experiencing the host of challenges associated with the shortage of police officers, taking officers away from their current role and sending them to training can be extremely challenging. Once again, law enforcement technology can provide a solution. can provide quality immersive training experiences in an efficient, safe, and cost-effective way, reducing the burden on departments and individual officers. The impact of technology on policing communication,As the profession struggles with a shortage of police officers, pooling resources and collaboration across agencies becomes more important. This is where can allow an efficient flow of information and decision-making, even in high-stress situations. Mass demonstrations,The summer of 2020 was a landmark period for contemporary law enforcement due to the confluence of a global health pandemic, the George Floyd incident, and use of force and defunding becoming prominent elements of the national narrative on policing. According to the , between May 25 and June 31, 2020, there were 8,700 mass demonstrations experienced by 68 large cities or counties across the United States; 51% were peaceful and lawful, 42% involved lawbreaking behavior, and 7% involved violence including assaults on law enforcement personnel. An from the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) made nine recommendations building on lessons learned during the unprecedented summer of 2020. Among these recommendations was an emphasis on collaboration, partnerships, and mutual aid across law enforcement organizations. Improving communications technology, including , can help information-sharing across multiple agencies. Super Bowl LVI,The importance of leveraging law enforcement technology for cross-agency collaboration was on full display at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in February 2022. Protecting one of the most visible events in the world required real-time cooperation from the 70 law enforcement agencies involved, which depends fundamentally on communications technology. Former Chief of Police of Tampa, Florida, and member Brian Dugan , Local police departments don't have some of the technology that the federal government may have or that some of these other different partners have. That's why it's so important that you have a strong partnership with your network provider.,These examples illustrate that by embracing law enforcement technology, agencies can mitigate the challenges associated with the modern-era shortage of police officers. To take full advantage of these technologies, agencies will benefit from a powerful and reliable network. Learn more about why Verizon Frontline is the advanced network for first responders on the front lines and is the . Police Executive Research Forum PERF, , (Washington, DC: PERF, 2019),, October 2020,Police Executive Research Forum PERF, , February 2022,Based on quarterly Q1 2023. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Emergency Response Technology with Verizon Frontline Business

goes beyond providing essential infrastructure, connectivity, and devices – there is a dedicated workforce behind Verizon's first responder network and its assets, that works tirelessly to uphold our – even when things get tough. Verizon understands how vital it is for first responder organizations to maintain mission critical communications and situational awareness to make informed decisions as quickly as possible. This is why standing at the ready to support those who put their lives on the line for your families and communities. As communities who have been through a tragedy like southwest Florida after for example, no matter the level of emergency preparedness, not one entity can do it alone. Verizon engineers worked tirelessly to increase the capacity and stability of the satellite, fiber and microwave links that connected cell sites, including 5G, back to the rest of the network so those sites could manage the high influx of data traffic coming from southwest Florida. Support that started before Hurricane Ian made landfall, and continued . This is just one example. For nearly thirty years, Verizon has supported public safety and shared the challenges of first responders. nationwide is a source of honor. These dedicated teams include the , the Satellite Solutions Group (SSG), the Major Emergency Response Incident Team (MERIT), hundreds of network engineers, 200+ drone pilots, and other emergency response teams. , Associate Director, Satellite Solutions Group,The provides , emergency assistance to government agencies, first responders, frontline workers and communities—to help maintain mission-critical communications when they're needed most. Supporting first responders, government agencies, non-profit organizations and our customers during an emergency, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is staffed by personnel across the country that have more than 445 years of combined experience in military and emergency response. This broad and vast set of experiences provides a unique competency during incidents when every second matters. In 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to over 1,600 requests from 750+ Public Safety customers and the communities they serve. During this support, we delivered over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions. For urgent service requests, call the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team Hotline. For nearly 30 years, , a specialized group of Verizon engineers, and its fleet, which consists of deployables like mobile command centers and satellite trucks, are deployed when necessary to restore basic communications and protect Verizon's network assets and facilities during natural disasters or hazardous materials incidents. in austere or disconnected environments. The Satellite Solutions Group (SSG) provides engineering design, integration, installation and advanced lifecycle support for Verizon's global satellite networks. These provide dependable backup services and can help enhance disaster recovery when normal communications are disrupted. In 2022, Verizon deployed satellite enabled mobile assets over 525 times not only for disasters but to augment communications for events like fairs, concerts and racing events. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know.. Verizon has nearly 600 deployable assets, and that number is growing, ready all across the nation. The team behind the big red check deploys network assetsto regions of the country to help areas affected by devastation. In 2022, over 5,500 Verizon Frontline solutions -- network augmentation assets, deployables and , were delivered to first responders, public safety professionals and community organizations during emergency and non-emergency events. Check to keep up-to-date with the team ready to respond to a crisis. Verizon has , assets and deployables stored and ready for deployment across the United States, including in known as the Verizon emergency preparedness cave, which is ready to withstand everything from power outages to ice storms to EF-5 tornadoes. These assets, like generators, and deployables, like cells on wheels (COWs), are used for both non-crisis and crisis situations. , affectionately referred to as Big Red, is a 53-foot trailer that works to help restore communications services and with "Verizon Response" emblazoned on the side, it's a small indicator that help is on the way. is a mobile, rapid-response command center vehicle designed to help provide public safety agencies or the Department of Defense with high-quality communications and applications under nearly any conditions. With ranging from mobile, private 5G UWB to satellite, to commercial and onboard drone options, to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet, of Verizon Frontline services. And, in the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations, , a 30-foot trailer that can serve as a standalone (SA) or non-stand alone (NSA) private 5G network, which can be managed from inside the trailer. is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser capable of leveraging the network and technology of Verizon Frontline, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions for first responders. From deployables Big Red, to THOR and THOR's Hammer, to Mutt, Verizon is dedicated to public safety communications innovation. Additional deployables include satellite picocells on trailers (SPOTs), satellite cell on light truck, (SATCoLTs), cell on wheels (COWs), cellular repeater on wheels (CROWs), generator on a trailer (GOATs), flying cell sites, and more. The supports the critical work of police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders to help enhance not only public safety operations, but the way public safety functions as a whole. Whether snow, rain, fire, wind, quake or pandemic, the Verizon first responder network is ready Frontline is the #1 network in public safety and has earned more than 175 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 18 years. Verizon has assisted first responders and citizens during some of our nation's most destructive disasters, loaning more than 6,000 devices during 9/11, more than 3,000 during Hurricane Katrina and more than 2,500 during Hurricane Sandy. During the 2022 Wildfire season alone, Verizon , loaning more than 1,700 Verizon Frontline solutions, including tablets, hotspots, repeaters, smartphones, routers, or other needed devices, to first responders across the West during emergency response efforts. Putting safety first means Verizon Frontline is a unified public safety platform built for , providing the ability to communicate and share data among multiple agencies—regardless of what network, apps or devices they use. A network is signals and wires, but to supporting first responders on the front lines drives capabilities for today and innovations for tomorrow. That's . Based on quarterly third-party wireless voice market share data, Q1 2023. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "global response staff"

Verizon Business furthers global growth strategy with new leadership structure

Verizon Business announced new streamlined roles of its management team. This structure supports the organization’s mission of delivering best-in-class solutions/services
Learn more

Verizon Business steps up to keep global enterprises running

Verizon Business is stepping up its efforts around the globe to help keep its enterprise customers and critical infrastructure providers operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more

Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Learn more

Related Devices

Connected Devices

Inseego 4G Global Modem USB8L

Starts at $3.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Questions related to "global response staff"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)