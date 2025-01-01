good notebooks for work

How Remote Work Technology Can Help Your Staff Succeed Business

Remote work technology: How to set your workforce up for success,Author: Heidi Vella,For many, the pandemic has made homeworking the new normal. While this has largely been considered a positive transformation, it has also blurred the lines between home and work life, perpetuating an always-on culture that can result in employees feeling burned out and overworked. Stressed employees are, ultimately, unproductive ones. Managers are searching for ways to foster a healthy, effective workforce that doesn't feel the need to work unnecessarily long hours. Remote work technology is one such tool. Together, technology and remote working can cultivate a connected, collaborative and—most significantly—productive workforce that doesn't feel the need to stay logged on when it should be clocking off. Understand problems with presenteeism,is defined as being present at one's place of work for more hours than is required. , pervasive presenteeism can occur as a manifestation of job insecurity or as a symptom of unhealthy workplace culture. Its overall impact is injurious; it can cause burnout, depression, low morale and poor performance. In turn, it can lead to absenteeism as the pressure to always be available becomes unsustainable. On the face of it, homeworking should be the ultimate antidote to workplace presenteeism. Employees aren't in the office but at home, after all. Yet despite this, reports suggest in the last year among employees and leaders alike. The number of , not down. This suggests staying away from the office didn't solve presenteeism; it just gave it a new guise. Prior to COVID‐19, most companies and employees had little remote working experience, and the quick change didn't allow time to adjust to remote work technology. Suddenly adrift from the office, many employees may have found it hard to prove their productivity. They perhaps felt staying logged in and replying to emails at all hours was the best way to demonstrate their commitment to the company, putting pressure on others to do the same. Mitigate the stress of performativity in the workplace,Study after study shows high employee productivity, and not high employee attendance rates, is what counts toward company success. A Gallup analysis demonstrates this well; it found employees who frequently experience work burnout are and 23% more likely to visit the emergency room. Yet the analysis notes simply reducing hours isn't the answer. While hours worked are an important factor, the stronger influence on burnout is how people experience their workload. The analysis suggests engaged employees with job flexibility tend to work higher hours per week than the average employee but report higher well-being. Motivated and supported employees are more likely to work more—and they'll consider that work significantly less stressful. This is where technology and remote working are vital. Managers can lead by example, provide support, set boundaries and seek to deploy the most effective remote work technology to foster connectivity, collaboration and productivity. But senior leaders must support managers to do this or risk burnout culture quickly spreading through the workforce. Empower workers to collaborate,A Harvard Business Review study found employees forced to work from home (WFH) were the least motivated. The study found ways to turn this around quickly, such as by , including:,Technology and remote working go hand-in-hand when trying to foster a collaborative and engaged work culture. Give employees the right remote work technology,Remote working is expected to be a positive legacy of the pandemic; long after COVID-19 ceases to dominate the headlines, encouraging staff to work flexibly or at home when ill will still be valuable. Therefore, it's important to empower WFH employees with remote work technology and tools. Encourage employees to invest in their remote workspace,This might seem simple, but it's important to encourage staff to invest in . A dedicated work area, a comfortable desk chair, fast Wi-Fi and a good headset are all technology and remote working staples. Separating workspaces from leisure spaces will also encourage productivity in one area and relaxation and family life in the other. Unify company communications,Critical foundational applications for remote work technology, such as (UCaaS)—a cloud-based all-in-one communications software service—can enable business continuity from office to home, facilitating seamless remote communications. With such remote work technology, collaborative work tasks, such as brainstorming and troubleshooting, and useful feedback sessions can be scheduled with ease and security. Mobile phones equipped with business grade features enable employees to be as productive at home as they were in the office. Features like hunt groups and auto receptionists can make sure that customer calls get routed to the right person regardless of their physical work location. Create virtual workspaces,Use remote work technology to set up where employees can share ideas, information, feedback and data. For example, UCaaS platforms offer administrative tools that can visualize colleague availability, performance statistics, diagnostics and other necessary insights. Encourage colleagues to use note-taking apps to stay organized and visually motivated; they'll also be able to share notes more quickly with colleagues. Use technology to automate some of the work,Shift repetitive tasks and simple decision-making to machines, so employees have more time to focus on collaboration and creative tasks that require critical thinking and cooperation. Furthermore, use remote work technology to set boundaries—set a company-wide cut-off time for sending and receiving emails, for example. Create an agile organization,Create an agile organization that continually drives workplace improvements. Adopt short working and feedback cycles with rapid decision-making and remote weekly sprint reviews. When it is time to go back into the office - even if only for a few days a week - it's important that employees have a seamless experience, so that the tools they use while working at home to communicate and collaborate work the same way as in the office. A mobile-first UCaaS solution provides employees access to the same communications tools whether they are working from home, in the office or on the go. Discover more about how to , including . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
AI Collaboration Solutions Are Changing Remote Work Business

AI collaboration solutions are changing remote work,Author: Megan Williams,How we work together has been completely turned upside down in recent years—and collaboration solutions are rising to meet the challenge. While remote work isn't new, the COVID-19 pandemic threw many organizations into an entirely new work dynamic, forcing their shift toward firm-wide remote collaboration. For example, moved to organization-wide remote work which resulted in its network of workers becoming more siloed, with a decline in connections between disparate parts of the organization. Overall, these changes likely made it harder for employees to acquire and share new information across their network. But with remote work quickly becoming a standard, artificial intelligence (AI) can help organizations on their journey toward . AI collaboration platforms are amazing... and limited,AI is very good at automating processes, analyzing large amounts of data, and supporting decision-making. remote workers have better-informed conversations with customers and coworkers, support real-time language translation across global teams, and update group calendars while in virtual meetings. But AI collaboration solutions and platforms aren't well-positioned to replace human workers. This is largely because AI some tasks. Improvement based on experience is exactly what AI is good at. It's the ability to continuously learn and adapt on the fly that AI struggles with. AI collaboration solutions support a future of remote teamwork,As remote workers struggle with connecting less in-person, AI solutions and collaboration platforms are helping bridge gaps, ease information sharing, and pick up the repetitive and simple tasks that drag down efficient collaboration. Here are a few examples:,Making communication more natural,is an AI solution and collaboration platform that allows workers to interact with chat and voice assistants in a more natural way. This improves ease of use and opens the door to new cognitive capabilities. Users can exercise natural voice commands, helping create an industry-specific experience. Solving the content monitoring and moderation challenge,Many organizations struggle with offensive, inappropriate or even just off-brand content—and not just on social media platforms. and apps are positioned to step in to provide ongoing monitoring of the content and messages that remote teams share. These solutions can also monitor for inappropriate images and comments that violate guidelines and regulations, supporting professional communication across disparate remote environments. Fixing meeting frustrations,is a longstanding player in the virtual assistant environment, and AI upgrades to collaboration platforms are positioned to be a boon to employee coordination. Google's support of contextual natural language queries means that an employee can simply say Hey Google, join my next meeting to jump on a call and even email other attendees to tell them they're running late. Collaboration solutions outside the company,The benefits of AI are likely to increase as communication platforms continue to leverage data. Currently, customer service reps are able to navigate knowledge bases using tools such as Side View app, which integrates with other products like Salesforce, Google, or Microsoft, increasing efficiency and delighting customers who need support. Additionally, connects a workforce and empowers an organization with all-in-one business communications on any device. The is a single-platform communications and collaboration solution that helps empower distributed workforces, improve customer experiences and reduce IT complexity. All of these platforms create a foundation for the continued advancement of AI-powered solutions that foster collaboration with clients. For example, in the real estate industry, AI tools like allow agents, builders, clients, and others to use augmented and virtual reality to bring the customer's dream home to life. Implementing remote AI technology is a process,Companies that haven't yet leveraged AI collaboration solutions have a world of potential in front of them—from gains in efficiency to an improved employee experience. But it is critical to identify why you're implementing such solutions and what benefits you expect to realize. This can help you identify low-hanging opportunities and skip investing in AI for AI's sake. The key is to find the right balance between AI and human collaboration. Take time to understand what information will be shared (e.g. knowledge base content, patient information or marketing data) and be ready to train and retrain employees on correct and compliant use, and to build in the right processes and gather the appropriate consent for any use of data, including in AI. From the beginning, keep all stakeholders involved in the decision-making process, especially the team members who will be using the solution you're considering. Most importantly, make room for feedback, monitoring metrics and incremental improvements in how you use your chosen collaboration platforms. This is especially true when your users are remote and might require specialized support because they don't have the ability to simply pop in at a coworker's desk for in-person guidance. AI might be of-the-moment, but you will need time to figure out what best aligns with your organizational goals. Explore how you can and create a better customer and employee experience. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
The Future of Healthcare Technology—Faster Access and Better Information Through 5G Business

Author: Megan Williams,5G and edge computing are helping to bring new healthcare technologies to hospitals and to the people who need it most. Edge computing architecture moves computing closer to where data is generated and consumed by edge devices—a device category populated by many familiar Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) players, such as sensor-based patient-monitoring tools, doctors' notebooks, nurses' smartphones and other healthcare technology. offers several benefits—including the fueling of multi-cloud computing strategies and the ability to reduce latency in data processing without sacrificing quality. Healthcare trends supported by AI and edge computing,Healthcare is a high-stakes industry—it is quite often literally life-or-death—and it has been a fertile ground for many technological advances, such as real-time computing, the IoMT, robotics and advanced analytics. Edge computing can accelerate their growth and expand their applications in patient safety, chronic disease management, drug supply chain safety and other areas. And because edge computing shifts a significant part of the processing load closer to the source of data, providers and IT leaders can consider even more advanced uses of the enormous amount of data generated in the industry. On the patient safety and monitoring front, cameras and sensors can help inform risk management strategies by tracking compliance with hospital sanitation policies and generating data that is easy to process and analyze. The sensors and devices that facilitate continuous patient monitoring could alert providers of clinically meaningful changes and opportunities for early interventions. Those same sensors could be used to reduce risks in the drug supply chain, alerting managers to issues such as temperature changes in vaccines during transport. Another promising frontier is where AI and edge computing intersect. shifts AI-enabled decision-making closer to where data lives, enabling devices to process data faster than centralized IoT/IoMT models can, facilitating a more automated, near real time, and secure user experience and expanding what is possible for patients and healthcare providers. With 5G, edge computing can allow for great improvement in potential accessibility for smaller, more remote healthcare facilities. The capital expenditure required to power computing in operating or exam rooms can instead be turned into an accessible decentralized service. Benefits of edge computing architecture,The healthcare industry generates a massive amount of data, but its ability to make good use of that data has long been hampered by network architectures that cannot handle it efficiently, securely or cost-effectively. Imagine, for example, the challenge of transmitting a full-body MRI scan or genomic data across the country and back for analysis. By minimizing the transmission time, edge computing can substantially reduce end-to-end latency and the challenges of limited bandwidth and data transmission speeds across long distances while also reducing threats to privacy and data security. Among the benefits this generates:,The end results should be an enhanced patient experience and superior productivity in organizations that are empowered to concentrate resources and make their healthcare IT systems more efficient. Edge computing can also deliver automated security policies to individual locations, supporting unified across multi-site organizations and simplifying and other privacy law compliance. Hurdles to the healthcare edge,Potential alone does not make edge technology a guaranteed win. Organizations looking to implement it will need to address crucial challenges. Edge computing is possible with 4G, but many of the . 4G LTE network standards already struggle with connection density in healthcare facilities, and as the number of IoMT devices increases, 5G's potential to handle as many devices will only become more valuable. A 5G network also gives smaller and more rural facilities the ability to invest in essential edge computing healthcare technology that allows them to provide a more advanced level of care that was previously prohibitively expensive to support. To access this benefit, though, hospitals and health systems will need to work with who can provide the expertise while delivering the coverage and promise of 5G. And though 5G offers some security benefits, like any new technology, it also presents . 5G networks present an increase in hardware traffic points of contact, complicating security checks and monitoring. Encryption deficiencies early in the connection process can also increase the likelihood of device-specific IoT attacks. The edge computing security opportunity,Interestingly, edge computing could make computing safer. Reducing the distance that data has to travel reduces opportunities for bad actors to intercept it, and more data on the edges of a network could result in fewer attacks on its central servers. But the challenge is to incorporate security —no minor feat considering the myriad device manufacturers and stringent security standards at play in the healthcare space. The future of edge computing,Edge computing alongside the deployment of 5G holds significant promise for the decentralization of healthcare and supporting hospitals-without-walls initiatives. Its deployment could potentially of cancer screening centers and pop-up clinics while extending increased and actionable patient monitoring technologies, such as cardiac pacemakers, defibrillators and insulin pumps, in remote areas. As healthcare technology evolves, edge computing can put the power of data exactly where it needs to be—at the point of care to inform real-time clinical decisions. Learn more about how can support the future of healthcare technology. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
