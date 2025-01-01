Gps tracking systems for fleet vehicles

GPS Equipment Tracking | IOT Solutions Business
See all your valuable assets alongside your vehicles using a GPS tracker for heavy equipment. With better visibility and in-depth reporting, you can find cost-effective ways to manage your equipment and reduce downtime. Manage your trucks, excavators and bulldozers from a live map and locate them easily across job sites. Our heavy equipment GPS software provides near real-time status updates to show equipment location data and a breadcrumb history of where they've been. Help improve equipment ROI by managing engine hours with equipment GPS tracking. Get in-depth reporting of PTO usage, idle times and fuel consumption to highlight equipment usage trends. Use this data for better job bidding. Create service reminders and maintenance schedules for oil changes, tire rotations and brake checks to help improve uptime and keep jobs on schedule. Choose who receives alerts to handle maintenance efficiently. Enterprise telematics solutions built in to heavy equipment from John Deere, Manitowoc, Komatsu and more are easy to activate. Manage your fleet, including AEMP-compatible machines, on one screen with one login. Act quickly with near real-time alerts and telematics data available right from your smartphone. It's easy to monitor your stationary equipment, like generators, lifts, pumps and dumpsters, with a battery-powered asset tracker. Help reduce theft and unauthorized use by receiving geofence alerts when your high-value assets are moved. "With Verizon Connect, I was able to implement the metrics that I wanted to be able to control my job cost and profit. " Travis Pettijohn - Owner. Similar to vehicle tracking, an asset tracking system is designed to help you streamline managing and monitoring your powered and non-powered equipment with asset data. You can easily locate your physical assets, like trailers, heavy equipment and more, on a live map alongside your vehicles. Just install a small on your powered or non-powered assets to quickly locate them and get better visibility into your valuable equipment. With asset information, you can track engine hours and status, off-road mileage for , power takeoff (PTO), idle time, fuel consumption and maintenance. Asset management software can help you improve utilization, reduce fuel consumption and decrease downtime. If a valuable asset is lost or stolen, you can easily see where it's located to help recover it. Plus, knowing asset information, like availability, can help reduce costs for unnecessary equipment rentals and improve job bidding. The best asset management solutions tracks both powered and non-powered assets, provides an easy-to-use, intuitive platform with and integrates asset data with your existing technology, like vehicle tracking, billing and maintenance systems. They provide additional features and functionality, such as a long battery life, a configurable ping rate that you can change yourself and reporting for location, and movement plotting. Lastly, look for a provider who is reliable, accommodating, trusted in the industry and will support an asset's entire lifecycle. Our asset management software can help you manage your valuable and that have a power source. Here are some examples:,Our asset tracking software can help you manage a wide range of fixed assets and that do not have access to a power source. Here are some examples: