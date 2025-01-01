hotspot for laptop

Hotspots for Students: Balancing Connectivity & Security Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: A.J. O'Connell,During the pandemic as classes moved online, college students without internet access had to , including the use of hotspots. While on-campus teaching has returned, . This means longer-term solutions will need to be found to keep students connected. This is where the option of hotspots for students offers a potential path forward. Why provide hotspots for schools and students?,Even during in-person teaching, internet access is critical to , according to the Institute for Higher Education Policy. It can even be a factor in whether students study at all—20% of community college students who left school during the pandemic reported at home other than their mobile phone. Off-campus students without broadband,Not every student lives on campus or is able to access college-provided internet when needed, and not all college students have high-speed, reliable internet at home. Despite the importance of broadband internet when it comes to working, learning, and every other online activity, it's not universally available. As of the end of 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimated that . This includes 17% of rural residents and 21% percent of residents of Tribal lands, as well as one percent of urban residents. The FCC reports that broadband deployment is growing, but not all households can afford to be online. Unreliable public Wi-Fi,For students who complete classwork in public spaces, it may be tempting to use free public Wi-Fi. But that can also be risky, so risky that on their devices according to Verizon's 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI). Public networks can attract bad actors who may use public, unencrypted networks to spy on user activity and potentially prey on users. A mobile hotspot, which connects through a cellular network, can be . Lessons from the pandemic,With students learning remotely during the pandemic, it became important for them to have Wi-Fi wherever they were. Some colleges and universities allowed just like library books, funding was allocated in some states for hotspots for , while some companies like . In California, one program alone distributed . Research from The Ohio State University and Indiana University into the , shows why the provision of hotspots for students can be so important:,However, the increase in use of hotspots for students during COVID-19 was not without challenges. While a great option for keeping college students connected, there are potential hotspot security risks to consider. Hotspot security challenges,While safer than using public networks, there are still risks associated with students using hotspots. Mobile device management and hotspot security,Higher education institutions have different security challenges than traditional workplaces because they can't always manage all the devices that travel to campus, such as student-owned laptops and mobile phones. This is why extra vigilance for (MDM) is essential for school-owned devices, including hotspots for students. Effective college hotspot security means having central control of hotspots so that the school is in control of each hotspot's settings, plus analytics so that IT can see exactly how much the hotspot is being used. can help with the management of hotspots and other endpoints, all through one unified framework. In addition, services can help ensure that devices are secure while connected to the network. Learn how by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. New America, . New America, . Federal Communication Commission, , page,Federal Communication Commission, page 20. New America, . Midwestern Higher Education Compact, , page 10. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or obtain a quote. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
