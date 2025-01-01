How can businesses protect their mobile devices against cyber threats

Safeguard the data used by your remote workforce with advanced mobile security from Verizon and our partners. Organizations of all sizes and types rely on mobility for day-to-day operations. Securing and managing your mobile devices, apps and sensitive data is vital to your livelihood. We have the expertise and leading mobility management offerings to help. Lookout leverages its global network of security intelligence to deliver advanced security to mobile devices owned by your organization. Its cloud-first, device-assisted approach to security helps limit impacts on device performance and user experience. Jamf provides insights and analytics on aggregate and individual mobile data use to help you control how you manage and allocate your data. These analytics can also help you better manage your mobile data budgets while driving employee productivity enhancements. Today's businesses are increasingly using mobile devices to push their organizations forward in a growing world of remote workforces. Akamai can help them do that simply and securely by securing cellular data at the SIM itself. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance, while,Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Protect corporate and employee-owned mobile devices against device, network, application and phishing attacks with Ivanti's mobile threat defense. Machine learning algorithms provide immediate and ongoing visibility into malicious threats across all protected Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. The best part – no user action is required to deploy and activate, creating 100% user adoption. Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace can help prevent costly breaches. Rapid growth in remote workforces can increase exposure to cyberthreats. Ensuring that remote access to your network remains fully secure and properly configured helps reduce your risk.
Business Mobile Secure: Mobile Device Security for SMBs

A powerful, easy-to-use set of security tools to deliver a strong defense for mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure takes a multilayered approach to protect mobile devices against Wi-Fi, phishing and malware attacks. With BMS, set up is easy. Your admins start by clicking through the Lookout Business Mobile Secure email to set up an admin account in Lookout's portal. Adding users is simple: your admins can email end users to invite them to enroll their devices in Lookout. Push apps and security updates to devices with ease. From the Verizon Mobile Defense Management (MDM) portal, your admins can validate that end users' mobile devices are configured to allow apps and security updates to be silently pushed out to those devices. Your admins can create security policies on the fly, then silently deploy them along with any other updates to users' managed mobile devices. Business Mobile Secure helps boost mobile device security by allowing admins—not end users—to decide which security measures to accept. You can quickly onboard new mobile devices by linking to your Verizon My Business account from the Verizon MDM portal page. Business Mobile Secure offers convenience and cost savings of bundling MDM, mobile threat defense and chat support into one easy-to-use mobile solution. You can deploy each solution separately or all at the same time, depending on your business needs. Verizon serves as both the device carrier and MDM provider, which means you can use one portal and one login to manage mobile device security and policies. Rely on the security experts. years of security experience,security incidents monitored yearly, on average,security, network and hosting devices managed,Get strong protection to manage and defend mobile devices against the latest security threats with Business Mobile Secure. Take a proactive, multilayered approach to mobile security with simple, easy-to-use solutions to help keep teams productive and information protected. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats, and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Business Mobile Secure combines security products and services from Verizon and our technology partners into one easy-to-use bundle built to meet the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), particularly those with active mobile workforces. As a Business Mobile Secure customer, your setup is easy and can be typically completed within minutes. You simply sign in to your My Business account to access the Verizon Mobile Device Management portal. From there, you can manage your mobile devices and set policies. You will receive a welcome email from Lookout that has steps to a simple deployment process with predefined protections and simplified management tools to enroll users. $5 per month. (Note: One license covers one device per month. Devices include smartphones and tablets. Prices listed are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Business Mobile Secure is offered as a month-to-month service with no long-term commitment. Business Mobile Secure runs in conjunction with antivirus software you might already be using. You don't need to remove that software unless you choose to do so. Business Mobile Secure provides mobile threat defense and mobile device management capabilities for smartphones and tablets running Android® M (6.0.1) or later, iOS 8 or later, or Kyocera® DuraXV® LTE Rugged Waterproof Flip Phone (Verizon MDM management only). Support for installation and maintenance of products included in Business Mobile Secure is provided via live chat with security experts. Yes. Business Mobile Secure is a value-added service for Verizon wireless business subscribers and can be added to your existing account or a new order. Business Mobile Secure is also included in qualifying Business Unlimited smartphone plans. If a wireless line of service is canceled, Business Mobile Secure will be disconnected from the canceled lines as well. Boost Enterprise Mobile Device Security with Corporate-Liable Device Model Business

Boost enterprise mobile device security with a corporate-liable device model
Author: Shane Schick
As consumers, most of us now use mobile devices for everyday tasks such as shopping and even banking—so why not simply add some business apps for professional purposes? Often referred to as bring your own device (BYOD), these BYOD programs can be perceived as an attractive solution given how many . Determining the right approach has often come down to two choices: issuing staff corporate-liable devices or allowing staff to bring their own devices to work. Companies have to balance the need to drive productivity and a positive employee experience with enterprise . When mobile devices are compromised, the consequences can be severe. To businesses, BYOD might also seem like a way to save some up-front costs on purchasing devices, but there are vulnerabilities to consider. BYOD: Hidden costs and corporate mobile security risks
In a , market research firm Frost & Sullivan said BYOD programs could lead to a range of enterprise mobile device security risks. This includes failure to keep up with security patches or use effective device protection, such as strong passwords and biometric authentication. These programs may also assume that employees know all the other guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise, but that isn't always the case. The fallout from these risks could be significant. Verizon's 2021 found that the cost of all breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%.
Corporate-liable devices: What it means and key benefits
Contrast the BYOD approach with corporate-liable device programs, which go far beyond having employers hand team members a smartphone. In support of enterprise mobile device security, corporate-liable devices can allow the IT department to configure devices based on business requirements, enroll them in (MDM) platforms and safeguard apps and data with security technologies and enterprise-grade policies. This means when devices get lost or are stolen, keeping customer, company or employee data out of the wrong hands can often be handled remotely by the IT department. Beyond service and support, a corporate-liable device can be more easily integrated with back-end systems and apps that ensure they perform as expected. This helps to boost productivity and minimizes the need for employees to ask IT for help. Having a more hands-on role in managing corporate-liable devices also allows IT to ensure employees are kept on the latest versions of the apps they need. In addition, IT can provide business continuity by backing up devices in the event they break down. Finally, corporate-liable devices can make it easier to comply with industry regulations such as . Guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise
Even if companies do not opt for , they should still follow for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise. This includes using an MDM platform, endpoint protection, managed detection and response solutions, and ongoing security awareness training to ensure employees recognize common cyber threats. IT departments can also bolster enterprise mobile device security by implementing two-factor authentication, separating work and personal content by utilizing and blocklisting apps and by keeping their policies current. Do you need assurance your organization is staying on top of the latest guidelines for managing and securing mobile devices in the enterprise? Learn how the right partner can help build security directly into your enterprise device plans and can help meet all your . 