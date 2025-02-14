How do i give ethernet access to the internet

What is Dedicated Internet Access

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is dedicated internet access?For many internet users, the types of internet connections available are limited, confusing and explained in technical jargon. The best option is one that aligns your business needs and demands with what's available. Whether the connection is shared or dedicated is often not considered when choosing a home internet service, yet it's critical to the performance of your business applications. Many home users are satisfied with "best effort," shared internet where performance can be impacted when multiple customers are trying to access the internet at the same time. Shared Internet access allows customers to get high speeds at a low price. In some cases, shared access can present performance problems with slowdowns during peak usage periods. However, most businesses can't afford slow internet or connectivity issues. Under-performing internet can lead to poor user experience, missed deadlines and worse. This is where dedicated internet access comes in. With dedicated access, a set amount of bandwidth is available for your business, and is not shared with other customers. You are provided specific performance metrics that cover, for example, high availability and low latency. Common internet access types,More than one business is using the same connection. It is usually delivered as:,This is a connection, delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits, that isn't shared with other customers. While it typically comes at premium prices, it provides business-grade features and higher speeds than many shared-access alternatives. Performance is backed by robust SLAs (service level agreements). Internet dedicated access: Key considerations,Businesses in need of high-performing internet often choose dedicated internet access. The consistent, high-quality performance of dedicated connections delivers fast upload and download speeds, as well as quality-of-service (QoS) options. It gives your key business applications and network traffic the priority they need. For some businesses, the higher recurring costs associated with this type of connection may not be feasible. However, businesses that choose dedicated internet access frequently find that costs are balanced by peace of mind, improved collaboration and performance SLAs. These benefits help keep them ahead of the competition. When evaluating whether the return is justified, consider these factors: If you have huge spikes and lulls in traffic, you're likely paying for a lot of unused bandwidth. Scalable, bandwidth-on-demand models offered with dedicated internet access will help you solve this problem. With your own dedicated connection, you can scale up as needed to accommodate, for example, a new product release or an event. Then you can dial back. Some businesses require specific service levels that shared access models can't consistently provide. Dedicated Internet comes with stringent SLAs and QoS options. If so, look for fiber-optic connections that deliver lightning-fast speeds and support large pools of mobile or remote users on multiple devices. The carrier that offers all-fiber connections also should provide a range of options to enable business continuity, a variety of speeds and flexible configurations. You should be able to build your preferred network for running IP- and non-IP-based services at your discretion, easily transport data in several formats, and connect Ethernet or circuits to a single access point. If your answers to the questions above suggest that dedicated internet access represents a strong value proposition for your business, look for a provider that is well known for high-quality and high-speed connections. Ask about options that will help deliver dedicated bandwidth while simplifying switching providers. You should be offered a choice of plans that can be tailored to your specific requirements for security, scalability, simplicity and reliability. How Verizon can help,Verizon provides reliable, secure connectivity based on business application requirements. Features of Verizon include QoS, static IP addresses, domain-name services, and Dynamic Network Manager. This tool lets users view and manage important aspects of their circuit for greater visibility and control. Dedicated connections are complemented by competitive pricing, broad coverage and that are among the most rigorous in the industry. Get high-performance internet to help your business thrive. Find out how dedicated internet can provide reliable, scalable connections. Build a first line of defense against threats on the internet, wherever users go. Express Connect can also help keep your business running during unexpected events. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed