how do i make my network private

Take control of your mobile network,Verizon Wireless Private NetworkYou've invested substantial resources into maintaining the integrity of your internal IT network. But an explosion of wireless devices is redefining network boundaries and making safe integration of these devices challenging. Smartphones, tablets, modems, routers and other machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are helping businesses access and collect information, automate processes, and provide primary and backup network access to remote offices. As wireless device usage continues to grow, many of these devices become a part of your infrastructure, requiring the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Verizon Wireless Private Network gives your company a segregated private network to which your mobile devices can connect. It separates your data from public traffic and provides a direct connection back to your internal network. Access to and from this network is completely within your control. And it extends your network to reach everywhere the Verizon Wireless network does. With Verizon Wireless Private Network, your line-of-business operations and employees can connect to the network from more places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management. You can add devices to your own internal network, with your own IP addressing, to be managed by your own support personnel. This empowers you to make mobile solutions part of your infrastructure and extend your core computing network farther, faster and more easily. There is no need for complicated device configuration, no need to worry if the connection is on or off, and there are no complicated support practices. And you can be confident knowing that your private network is backed by the coverage, speed and reliability of Verizon Wireless. Verizon can help your company make the most of mobile communications to securely and cost-effectively power your network.
Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,An organization investing in digital transformation may need to consider whether it makes sense to continue using traditional publicly accessible networks, or whether a private network could provide better performance and security. There are a number of private network options that companies might want to consider, including a new class of secure private wireless networks that offer more potential to address the need for high bandwidth, low latency and greater capacity for mission-critical applications. What is a private network?,A private network is a discrete, customized cellular network that is not connected to the public cellular network. Because it is private it can have dedicated resources (such as network infrastructure or spectrum) and secure limited access to only certain users. A private network can be as geographically small as a specific factory or as large as a utility grid. Different types of private networks,Private networks can also include wired technologies such as (MPLS), (both E-Line and E-LAN), and services. All of these options provide features that are important for many types of core WAN capabilities. It is also possible to create virtual private wireless networks by configuring the network so that only specific devices (fixed or mobile) can gain access to the segregated private WAN resources. The newest private wireless network (private network) technology is known as private 5G. Private 5G has some new features that can provide a company with a customized 5G campus environment to be used for specific use cases, or for applications that need higher speed and capacity combined with lower latency than you would typically find on a public wireless network. The benefits of a private network,Private networks let companies customize their network according to specific organizational needs and locations. They allow enterprises and public sector organizations to bring tailored 5G experiences to indoor or outdoor facilities, even if they are located outside a public 5G coverage area. Some of the ways a private wireless network could be customized include:,Network performance,Many innovative applications, such as (AGVs) in a warehouse or factory environment or mission-critical , require near real-time network response. A private wireless network can address this need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, and consistent, always-on service. Security and data sovereignty,With the ability to limit who can access your network, a private solution can offer more security than a public network. Further, because the traffic remains on-site, cyber threats such as can be mitigated. Dedicated on-premises servers also allow enterprises to retain control over their data so nothing leaves the premises unless authorized. This can be particularly important for organizations with operations in multiple countries facing different data protection and regulatory requirements such as the (GDPR). Private network industry use cases,Across a variety of industries, organizations are benefiting from private wireless network deployments. Examples of include:,Manufacturing,Ubiquitous, low-latency coverage for facility operations can help companies maximize their uptime and help save costs. Companies can use the network for quality-of-service (QoS) traffic prioritization, high-definition video for quality control and inspection, remote industrial robotics and AGVs, digital twins for simulation models, and remote maintenance and technical support through augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) applications. Utilities,Dedicated bandwidth and low latency can give companies smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications. Examples of private 5G use cases include drone surveillance, worker safety applications, remote diagnostics of equipment, smart grids, automated power distribution, and machine learning for better data analytics. Oil, gas and mining,Private 5G can help maintain a secure and robust network connection even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Application examples include autonomous and remote-operated drilling, surveillance videos and drone monitoring, high-precision positioning, seaport and terminal operations, AR/VR staff training and preventive safety alerts. Healthcare,The high reliability and lower latency of a private 5G network can help support critical wireless device connections. Examples include supporting connected medical devices, AGVs for material movement, inventory control, data security, video analytics and safety, and staff connectivity. Retail,A private wireless network can help stores avoid congestion issues to improve coverage, performance and security, and allow for the adoption of new digital initiatives. Application examples include proactive shelf restocking due to better inventory intelligence, responsive and relevant customer signage and visuals, automatic checkouts, and faster operational data insights. Private network industry use cases,Organizations can choose to build out and run their own private 5G network, or they can receive additional benefits by working with a mobile network operator (MNO) or systems integrator. Fully managed, monitored and maintained, a private 5G network can be a solution that helps businesses solve current IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies. The private infrastructure includes the installation of small-cell wireless transmitters and receivers that help minimize the competition for bandwidth. The system also uses an on-premises packet core that provides security and low latency for critical processes and applications. As an option, companies can store their data locally and , which are critical for applications that require low latency and maximum security and network isolation. Private network customers have two spectrum options:,For example, Verizon's provides speed and bandwidth that is superior to CBRS for large enterprises and public sector customers, including college campuses, industrial and manufacturing sites, warehouses and other large areas. Private 5G leverages 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE capabilities as an operational environment requires and also maintains the interconnection to a company's LAN, SD-WAN and enterprise applications. The service allows controlled authorized user access and device management to help secure the network. The benefits of managed private wireless network services,A managed services model allows organizations to take advantage of Verizon's expertise and experience. Benefits can include:,Learn more about how Verizon can assist companies with . You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
