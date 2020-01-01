How does mobile device insurance work

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Links related to "how does mobile device insurance work"

Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Learn more

5G Mobile Device Security

,Cyberattacks on mobile devices are increasing. Yet many organizations still aren't taking the problem seriously. It stands to reason that attacks are becoming more common. Mobile device use is now the norm, not the exception. Employee-liable and corporate-liable devices alike are regularly used to conduct business, even if it's just to read and respond to email. And in the case of employee-liable devices, often without IT approval or governance. Each year, the Verizon Mobile Security Index provides an in-depth look at the scale of mobile threats and incidents, and what organizations are doing to improve mobile security. The 2019 Index shows an increase in reported incidents involving a mobile device—from 27 percent in 2017 to 33 percent in 2018. However, organizations rarely share details about how breaches occur, so it's possible that mobile devices were the entry point in considerably more incidents. Who is doing the hacking? How? And why?,Cybercriminals are adapting nicely to the mobile-first world, evolving their tools and techniques to exploit undefended gaps in mobile security, and weaponizing security technologies like encryption to conceal their actions. Forty-eight percent of the sophisticated cyber actors identified by Lookout Mobile Security in the past year were found to have the tools and techniques for attacking both mobile and desktop devices. The Mobile Security Index 2019 categorizes threats into four layers:,That's a lot of opportunities for cybercriminals to gain entry. And for employees to accidentally (or otherwise) open up the organization to attack. So who are these cybercriminals, and why do they attack organizations?,The people behind cyberattacks and security breaches can also be broken down into four categories:,As far as motivation goes, personal gain tops the list every time, as evidenced by over a decade of Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) results. However, some cybercriminals are acting on a grudge, others on ideology. And still others hack for fun, or are committing espionage for an organization or government. But the fact is, a large number of data breaches are caused by employees. Some intentionally. Many not. How many of your employees have accidentally clicked on a phishing email, lost their device, or used public Wi-Fi? Probably more than you know. What are the consequences of a breach? And which industries are vulnerable?,While the consequences of a security compromise will be different for every organization, the most common impacts are reputational damage, data loss, financial loss, downtime, penalties and fines, loss of additional equipment, and insurance policy increases. Of course, not every organization will suffer all of those impacts, but of those reporting a compromise in the Mobile Security Index 2019, 62 percent described it as "major." And 41 percent described the compromise as "major, with lasting consequences.",Just how major are we talking? In 2018, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was $3.86 million, with a per capita cost of $148 per record. Though the cost can be higher or lower, depending on the industry, of those most at risk—healthcare, hospitality, public sector, retail and finance [per DBIR]—resolution costs for healthcare are the highest, costing an average of $408 per record. That's followed by financial services, with an average cost of $206 per record. That's pretty major. Particularly when the number of records compromised reaches into the thousands. Or millions. Or even billions. What's being done about mobile security?,So what are organizations doing about the increase in mobile threats?,As it turns out, not nearly enough. Many are failing to meet even a basic level of preparedness. In fact, only 12 percent of Mobile Security Index 2019 respondents had the following baseline protections in place:,Not surprisingly, 85 percent of employees feel that their organization needs to take mobile device security more seriously. What your organization should do right now,For many organizations, money isn't the barrier to better mobile security: It's a combination of not understanding mobile threats and not knowing how to mitigate them. And even those with a good handle on internal IT security may find creating, implementing and managing a mobile program daunting. Still, it's time to overcome whatever it is that's holding you back. Because, according to Ponemon Institute's 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, the odds of experiencing at least one incident in the next two years are more than one in four. Those are great odds if you're buying a raffle ticket. Not so much if you're facing a potentially devastating data breach. If you're unsure where to begin, see the "10 basic steps to better mobile device security" sidebar. Additionally, the Mobile Security Index 2019 includes a handful of self-assessment tools, as well as a "Baseline, Better, Best" matrix that includes steps you can take to improve your mobile security stance, whatever your current level of preparedness. Another critical step in the journey to better mobile security is partnering with the right network. Because when it comes to security, the network matters. 4G, 5G and what they mean to mobile security,Security has improved with each successive wireless network evolution. For example, with 2G it was possible to intercept mobile phone calls as they passed over the radio waves. From 3G onward data has been encrypted, making interception much more difficult. In fact, 4G LTE encrypts both data and signaling, to prevent it from being overheard on the radio access interface. 4G LTE also provides secure storage, mutual authentication, integrity protection and stronger encryption. And the next-generation network, 5G, will deliver even more robust security for mobile devices, thanks to:,5G is also expected to be more resilient to cyberattacks and non-malicious incidents, thanks to a core network architecture designed to support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. The best way to capture the full security potential of 5G is to start incorporating the best 4G LTE connections and technologies into your business. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will be paired with the nation's best 4G network, Verizon 4G LTE Advanced, and the networks will interoperate seamlessly, providing secure, reliable connectivity for years to come. Threats are escalating: Is your organization ready?,It's time for organizations of all sizes and across all industries to start taking mobile security seriously. While security will continue to improve with each generation of the network, millions more devices are projected to connect to the 5G network, providing hackers with more targets than ever. That's why it's crucial to implement the strongest possible security measures for your organization's mobile devices. Because with the right security in place, you'll be more resilient to both cyberattacks and inadvertent exposures. And you'll be ready to harness the power of 5G, with its game-changing speed, performance and security. We help protect organizations of all sizes and types against security threats. We will work with you to identify vulnerabilities and then design a cybersecurity strategy that addresses,To learn more, . Learn more about your 5G opportunity at, The is conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Verizon. Unless otherwise noted, all stats are from Verizon's . 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, Ponemon Institute. https://,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Cyberattacks on Mobile Devices are on the Rise Solutions

5G networks promise increased security, but organizations need to implement their own mobile security measures. Are you ready?It stands to reason that attacks are becoming more common. Mobile device use is now the norm, not the exception. Each year, the,Cybercriminals are adapting nicely to the mobile-first world, evolving their tools and techniques to exploit undefended gaps in mobile security, and weaponizing security technologies like encryption to conceal their actions. Forty-eight percent of the sophisticated cyber actors identified by Lookout Mobile Security in the past year were found to have the tools and techniques for attacking both mobile and desktop devices. The categorizes threats into four layers:,Phishing/business email compromise, mistakes/errors, abuse, personal use, excess permissions,Malware, ransomware, insecure coding, unapproved/rogue apps, cryptojacking, side-loaded apps,Loss and theft, patching, Internet of Things, out-of-date OS,Rogue and insecure Wi-Fi, man-in-the middle, rogue cellular and base station,That's a lot of opportunities for cybercriminals to gain entry. And for employees to accidentally (or otherwise) open up the organization to attack. So who are these cybercriminals, and why do they attack organizations?,The people behind cyberattacks and security breaches can also be broken down into four categories:,• Professional criminals,• Hacktivists,• State-sponsored actors,• Employees,As far as motivation goes, personal gain tops the list every time, as evidenced by over a decade of,(DBIR) results. However, some cybercriminals are acting on a grudge, others on ideology. And still others hack for fun, or are committing espionage for an organization or government. But the fact is, a large number of data breaches are caused by employees. Some intentionally. Many not. How many of your employees have accidentally clicked on a phishing email, lost their device, or used public Wi-Fi? Probably more than you know. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. While the consequences of a security compromise will be different for every organization, the most common impacts are reputational damage, data loss, financial loss, downtime, penalties and fines, loss of additional equipment, and insurance policy increases. Of course, not every organization will suffer all of those impacts, but of those reporting a compromise in the , 62 percent described it as "major." And 41 percent described the compromise as "major, with lasting consequences.",Just how major are we talking? In 2018, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was $3.86 million, with a per capita cost of $148 per record. Though the cost can be higher or lower, depending on the industry, of those most at risk—healthcare, hospitality, public sector, retail and finance (per DBIR)—resolution costs for healthcare are the highest, costing an average of $408 per record. That's followed by financial services, with an average cost of $206 per record. That's pretty major. Particularly when the number of records compromised reaches into the thousands. Or millions. Or even billions. So what are organizations doing about the increase in,As it turns out, not nearly enough. Many are failing to meet even a basic level of preparedness. Not surprisingly, 85 percent of employees feel that their organization needs to take mobile device security more seriously. Still, it's time to overcome whatever it is that's holding you back. Because, according to Ponemon Institute's 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, the odds of experiencing at least one incident in the next two years are more than one in four. Those are great odds if you're buying a raffle ticket. Not so much if you're facing a potentially devastating data breach. If you're unsure where to begin, see the "10 basic steps to better mobile device security" sidebar. Additionally, the includes a handful of self-assessment tools, as well as a "Baseline, Better, Best" matrix that includes steps you can take to improve your mobile security stance, whatever your current level of preparedness. Another critical step in the journey to better mobile security is partnering with the right network. Because when it comes to security, the network matters. Security has improved with each successive wireless network evolution. For example, with 2G it was possible to intercept mobile phone calls as they passed over the radio waves. From 3G onward data has been encrypted, making interception much more difficult. In fact, 4G LTE encrypts both data and signaling, to prevent it from being overheard on the radio access interface. 4G LTE also provides secure storage, mutual authentication, integrity protection and stronger encryption. And the next-generation network, 5G, will deliver even more robust security for mobile devices, thanks to:,5G is also expected to be more resilient to cyberattacks and non-malicious incidents, thanks to a core network architecture designed to support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. The best way to capture the full security potential of 5G is to start incorporating the best 4G LTE connections and technologies into your business. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will be paired with the nation's best It's time for organizations of all sizes and across all industries to start taking mobile security seriously. While security will continue to improve with each generation of the network, millions more devices are projected to connect to the 5G network, providing hackers with more targets than ever. That's why it's crucial to implement the strongest possible security measures for your organization's mobile devices. We help protect organizations of all sizes and types against security threats. We will work with you to identify vulnerabilities and then design a cybersecurity strategy that addresses them. No wireless carrier does security better than Verizon. To learn more, contact your Verizon Wireless business specialist. Take the Verizon 5G Readiness Assessment survey:,Read the report here:,Learn more about your 5G opportunity at:,1. Gain an understanding of the risk factors for your organization, location and industry,2. Ensure that mobile is included in all of your security plans and policies,3. Take a full accounting of mobile assets and users,4. Understand and manage employee data usage,5. Establish formal policies for corporate-liable and employee-liable device,6. Deploy a device management program and consider a private network solution,7. Implement a strong password policy and ensure adherence,8. Limit the use of Wi-Fi to approved networks,9. Prevent employees from downloading apps from the internet,10. Regularly review access to data and systems,The Mobile Security Index is conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Verizon. Unless otherwise noted, all stats are from Verizon's Mobile Security Index 2019. 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, Ponemon Institute. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. AR6840120,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Case Studies related to "how does mobile device insurance work"

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Read Now

Questions related to "how does mobile device insurance work"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)