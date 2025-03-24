How does point to point ethernet work

CWMA Wireline - Data Transport Services

Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Ethernet LAN (E-LAN) is a fiber-based, metropolitan area LAN interconnecting service that connects customer locations together at native LAN speeds and Ethernet interfaces of 10, 100 and/or 1000 Mbps, with the potential for 10 Gbps. Customer LANs are extended over a dedicated fiber loop into their local Verizon wire center, where Central Office (CO) based switches provide switching to circuits from other locations, or access to a shared backbone for transport to other local wire centers if necessary. Through the use of port-based VLANs, each customer sees a private network or closed user group; and therefore can't communicate with other customer groups (referred to as domains). Common applications for E-LAN service include database replication, common database sharing, archiving and e-mail. E-LAN service offers many benefits to the customer, including:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Ethernet Private Line (EPL) service utilizes Ethernet over Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) (U.S.) or Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) (Europe and Asia-Pacific) technology to provide dedicated point-to-point Ethernet connectivity between two locations. EPL circuits provide a reliable solution for customers who require high-speed low latency and secure Ethernet wide area network (WAN) connectivity. A unique component of the EPL value proposition is its ability to provide the resiliency and performance necessary to support mission-critical and latency sensitive business applications. The scalability of EPL also allows a customer to purchase the bandwidth they need today and then increase the network bandwidth as their business needs increase. Consequently, the customer does not have to pay for more than needed. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) is a fiber-based, metropolitan area LAN interconnecting service that connects customer locations together at native LAN speeds and Ethernet interfaces of 10, 100, and/or 1,000 Mbps with potential for 10 Gbps. Customer LANs are extended over a dedicated fiber loop into their local Verizon wire center, where Central Office (CO) based switches provide switching to circuits from other locations, or access to a shared backbone for transport to other local wire centers if necessary. Through the use of port-based VLANs, each customer sees a private network or closed user group, and therefore can not communicate with other customer groups (referred to as domains). Common applications for EVPL service include database replication, common database sharing, archiving, and e-mail. EVPL service offers many benefits to the customer, including:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) long distance is a long distance access method delivering out-of-band signaling, which enables the exchange of control and signaling information across a separate channel from the channel transporting information. It supports simultaneous voice and digital data calls over an industry standard primary rate interface T1 (1.544 Mbps) using the ISDN PRI architecture of 23 B channels and one D channel. By separating transmissions onto different channels, ISDN provides an advanced application platform to support voice, data, and other data intensive applications such videoconferencing and file transfer. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Internet Dedicated offers permanently open, high bandwidth, dedicated connections to Verizon's global IP network via a wide range of access circuits:,Internet Dedicated offers a standard IP service package that includes domain names, DNS, news, IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, and service level agreements, as well as 24x7 monitoring. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Metro Private Line Service (MPL) offers point-to-point and point-to-multipoint bandwidth solutions with speeds ranging from 2.4 Kbps to OC-192 and for MPL Wave at 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, and OC-768c. MPL Optical Dedicated Multipoint SONET ring and MPL Optical Dedicated Multipoint Wave ring systems are also part of this product set. MPL circuits are used when originating and terminating points fall within a Local Access Transport Area (LATA) or a defined MPL corridor. If the circuit originates in one LATA and terminates in another outside of a corridor, or in LATAs in which MPL service is not available, use U.S. Private Line Service. For private line services terminating overseas, use Global Private Line Service. Metro Private Line traffic is considered jurisdictionally interstate and would be subject to FUSF charges. Metro Private Line Optical SONET Dedicated Multipoint Service (MPL-DMS) offers a ring solution with a minimum of three node locations. SONET speeds are available with volume options of VO3, VO12, VO24, VO48, VO96, and VO192. MPL-DMS SONET uses unidirectional restorable add/drop multiplexer technology. MPL-DMS Wave Base system is a dedicated wave ring solution with available bandwidth up to 44 protected and 88 unprotected wavelength channels. Metro Private Line Service features elements from both Verizon Telecom (ILEC) and the former MCI (now Verizon). Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Online DSL is an affordable high-speed dedicated Internet access service. DSL allows simultaneous transmission of data (including graphic, audio and video files), and a traditional voice telephone call over a standard telephone line. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. OWS provides for the transport of managed optical point-to-point Circuits across Verizon's shared wavelength network. OWS provides a dedicated path for each point-to-point Circuit and can be used to connect a Customer designated premise to another Customer designated premise, or to connect a Customer designated premise to a Customer Point of Presence location. Channel Terminations provide the fiber local loop facilities for the communications path between the Customer designated premise and the serving Wire Center ("Serving Wire Center") of that premise. Channel Terminations are available on a Protected or Unprotected basis depending on the protocol being transmitted and the level of redundancy required. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Private IP Layer 2 is a next-generation MPLS-based Layer 2 solution that supports Point-to-Point (Virtual Private Lines) and Point-to-Multipoint (Virtual Private Networks - VPNs) configurations over Private IP's global MPLS network. Private IP Layer 2 is based on the Virtual Private Wire Service (VPWS) standard that enables Verizon to provision point-to-point pseudo-wires over the MPLS network to meet a broad range of Layer 2 networking requirements. Private IP Layer 2 is ideal for customers looking to migrate from traditional Private Lines or legacy Frame Relay, FRASI, or ATM services to an MPLS-based Layer 2 point-to-point or point-to-multipoint solution. Private IP Layer 2 key features include:,The following business rules apply for Private IP Layer 2:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Private IP Satellite is an advanced network service that uses a spaceflight transceiver (transmitter/receiver) Satellite device orbiting in a space constellation around the earth to connect to Verizon Private IP, a network-based IP VPN (Virtual Private Network) solution that utilizes IP-over-MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) technology. The spaceflight transceiver Satellite acts as a radio relay station, linking remote customer sites to teleport Satellite earth station hubs, which connect via terrestrial links into the Verizon Private IP worldwide network. To enable the Private IP Satellite Service, the customer's remote sites need a dish antenna, usually referred as a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) antenna, to transmit and receive signals to/from the spaceflight transceiver Satellite. Private IP Satellite key features include:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon U.S. Private Line Analog/Digital Services provide dedicated point-to-point and multipoint private line service that are capable of supporting voice, data, and video communications needs. Customers can choose the right bandwidth and configuration for their needs. For example, DS-0 circuits support point-to-point and multipoint configurations, while DS-1 service is a point-to-point, full-duplex, digital private line T1 service. DS-3 service provides dedicated point-to-point digital service for high-speed capacity requirements. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Verizon U.S. Private Line Wavelength Service supports customers requiring very high speed point-to-point connections for disaster avoidance, data center site replication, and backup solutions. This service provides dedicated bandwidth customer solutions where each request is success-based, designed, and priced on an individual-case basis (ICB). An interLATA 2.5 Gbps, 10 Gbps, or 40 Gbps optical circuit is delivered over the IXC network as an unprotected signal using Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Optical Add/Drop Multiplexing (OADM) technology. Metro Private Line Optical Wavelength Service is used as access from the backbone to the customer premises as a Protected or Unprotected DWDM loop, with an unprotected (two wire) handoff. Note: U.S. Private Line Wavelength services are provided as an unprotected configuration across the backbone network. SLA's are non-standard for this product. Therefore, SLA's as well as a request for protected solutions should be reviewed via ICB request. Single or multiple wavelengths may be used to create point-to-point configurations, providing an efficient and scalable way to connect mainframes, data centers, and storage networks between metropolitan areas. This high-bandwidth optical network makes it possible for many data streams to travel over the same pair of fiber by utilizing different colors of light. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Dedicated SONET Ring (DSR) is a resilient, self-healing, high-capacity transport network, capable of interconnecting multiple customer locations within the Verizon network, and enhanced to provide next-generation SONET services. Common applications for DSR include disaster avoidance/business continuity, aggregation of multiple services on a common platform, simplified network management and dedicated networks. SONET-based services like DSR are generally more cost-effective and efficient for customers to implement than other transport technologies. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Verizon Integrated Optical Service is a dedicated optical network that integrates Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM), Synchronous Optical NETwork (SONET), and packet technologies into a single network supporting TDM, Ethernet, storage, video, and mainframe applications. Through the use of Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) nodes, Integrated Optical Service provides the latest in optical networking technology and is custom designed to address the customer's scalability, diversity, and survivability requirements. Integrated Optical Service provides a dedicated, high-capacity transport network interconnecting customer locations and supporting various protocols and applications. The service is designed with stringent facility diversity guidelines to provide the customer network survivability in the event of a facility or equipment failure. Integrated Optical Service configurations may also be utilized as access facilities to other Verizon products such as Private IP Layer 3 and Dedicated Internet Access. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Send us an email: . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .