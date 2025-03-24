How does point to point ethernet work

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN? If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Wavelength Services: Optical Networking

High performance and scalability to handle your most demanding data workloads. Wavelength Services provides a low-latency, secure connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to boost performance and access. Wavelength Services supports secure transport of large workloads for data centers and other locations with high-capacity connectivity and ultralow latency. Wavelength Services offers robust routes across the Verizon Global network. Wavelength Services uses dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to provide 1G, 10G, 100G and 400G point-to-point private network circuit options between data centers and other enterprise locations. Expand your network with 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps options available. Maintain fast, efficient application processing using low-latency, low-jitter connections with dedicated throughput. Enjoy high-circuit availability backed by service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered over state-of-the-industry network equipment. Safeguard sensitive data by choosing networks with private point-to-point connections. Choose protection in networks or lock in routing across the long-haul network to achieve circuit diversity. Boost performance for your most demanding workloads and gain the confidence that comes with highly secure, high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity. Get secure, private bandwidth with high scalability and dedicated capacity to support your data-intensive applications. This optional feature specifies a fixed interexchange carrier (IXC) path that a national circuit will be provisioned and retained. Cities will be included in the route description. The round-trip delay (RTD) optional feature adds an SLA metric that requires that circuit latency not exceed a specific number of milliseconds, as estimated and contracted for the specific route route. This optional feature offers electronic network protection for metro service or access protection from your location to the LD point of presence (POP) for national IXC Wavelength Services. Work with a network and security leader,countries with network services,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security, network and hosting devices managed,countries with dedicated staff,Learn the basics of Wavelength Services and how it can help keep your organization connected. Get guidance on achieving high network availability on a domestic DWDM transport backbone and learn more about Wavelength Services. Frost & Sullivan research explains why availability, reliability, security, visibility and performance are all at the core of wavelength services market growth. Learn how to prepare for implementation and set up of Wavelength Services. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Optical wavelength services provide high-bandwidth, high-speed data transfer over fiber best suited for organizations with critical data requirements, such as cloud and data center connectivity, high-volume financial transactions, medical imaging and R&D information. Recent telecom systems use wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), either dense WDM (DWDM) or coarse WDM (CWDM). Using DWDM technology, multiple high-bandwidth channels can be transmitted in a single strand of fiber. DWDM is an optical-fiber multiplexing technology that increases the bandwidth of fiber networks. DWDM combines data signals from sources over a single pair of optical fibers, and it maintains separation of the data streams. A DWDM system generally consists of five components: optical transmitters/receivers, DWDM mux/demux filters, optical add/drop multiplexers (OADMs), optical amplifiers and transponders (wavelength converters). Optical connectivity is inherently more secure due to resistance to interference. Fiber-optic cabling is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as other interference like crosstalk. Fiber is less susceptible to physical hacking that's possible with copper Ethernet cables, which simply requires a quick cable splice. These factors make fiber a far more secure choice for sensitive data transmission in high-security facilities. Wavelength services are ideally suited for the data center environment as they address two specific data center requirements: ultra-high-bandwidth capacity and disaster recovery. Data centers provide a critical infrastructure where large quantities of bandwidth are necessary to transfer data. Wavelength-bandwidth capabilities can be up to 1000x those of copper, up to 400 Gbps with Verizon with dedicated bandwidth that moves over a fixed path, for lower latency. In 2020, data security and backup took on increased importance as the pandemic saw teams communicating virtually and companies shifting much of their business online. This led to increased cyberattacks and ransomware events—costing companies an average of $80,000 per attack, up to $2,000,000. Organizations are increasing the protection of mission-critical data with alternate data backup and recovery options. Verizon Wavelength Services is ideal for disaster recovery in cloud, data center or colocation environments due to the ultra-high-bandwidth capabilities. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. CWMA Wireline - Data Transport Services

Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Ethernet LAN (E-LAN) is a fiber-based, metropolitan area LAN interconnecting service that connects customer locations together at native LAN speeds and Ethernet interfaces of 10, 100 and/or 1000 Mbps, with the potential for 10 Gbps. Customer LANs are extended over a dedicated fiber loop into their local Verizon wire center, where Central Office (CO) based switches provide switching to circuits from other locations, or access to a shared backbone for transport to other local wire centers if necessary. Through the use of port-based VLANs, each customer sees a private network or closed user group; and therefore can't communicate with other customer groups (referred to as domains). Common applications for E-LAN service include database replication, common database sharing, archiving and e-mail. E-LAN service offers many benefits to the customer, including:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Ethernet Private Line (EPL) service utilizes Ethernet over Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) (U.S.) or Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) (Europe and Asia-Pacific) technology to provide dedicated point-to-point Ethernet connectivity between two locations. EPL circuits provide a reliable solution for customers who require high-speed low latency and secure Ethernet wide area network (WAN) connectivity. A unique component of the EPL value proposition is its ability to provide the resiliency and performance necessary to support mission-critical and latency sensitive business applications. The scalability of EPL also allows a customer to purchase the bandwidth they need today and then increase the network bandwidth as their business needs increase. Consequently, the customer does not have to pay for more than needed. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) is a fiber-based, metropolitan area LAN interconnecting service that connects customer locations together at native LAN speeds and Ethernet interfaces of 10, 100, and/or 1,000 Mbps with potential for 10 Gbps. Customer LANs are extended over a dedicated fiber loop into their local Verizon wire center, where Central Office (CO) based switches provide switching to circuits from other locations, or access to a shared backbone for transport to other local wire centers if necessary. Through the use of port-based VLANs, each customer sees a private network or closed user group, and therefore can not communicate with other customer groups (referred to as domains). Common applications for EVPL service include database replication, common database sharing, archiving, and e-mail. EVPL service offers many benefits to the customer, including:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) long distance is a long distance access method delivering out-of-band signaling, which enables the exchange of control and signaling information across a separate channel from the channel transporting information. It supports simultaneous voice and digital data calls over an industry standard primary rate interface T1 (1.544 Mbps) using the ISDN PRI architecture of 23 B channels and one D channel. By separating transmissions onto different channels, ISDN provides an advanced application platform to support voice, data, and other data intensive applications such videoconferencing and file transfer. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Internet Dedicated offers permanently open, high bandwidth, dedicated connections to Verizon's global IP network via a wide range of access circuits:,Internet Dedicated offers a standard IP service package that includes domain names, DNS, news, IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, and service level agreements, as well as 24x7 monitoring. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Metro Private Line Service (MPL) offers point-to-point and point-to-multipoint bandwidth solutions with speeds ranging from 2.4 Kbps to OC-192 and for MPL Wave at 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, and OC-768c. MPL Optical Dedicated Multipoint SONET ring and MPL Optical Dedicated Multipoint Wave ring systems are also part of this product set. MPL circuits are used when originating and terminating points fall within a Local Access Transport Area (LATA) or a defined MPL corridor. If the circuit originates in one LATA and terminates in another outside of a corridor, or in LATAs in which MPL service is not available, use U.S. Private Line Service. For private line services terminating overseas, use Global Private Line Service. Metro Private Line traffic is considered jurisdictionally interstate and would be subject to FUSF charges. Metro Private Line Optical SONET Dedicated Multipoint Service (MPL-DMS) offers a ring solution with a minimum of three node locations. SONET speeds are available with volume options of VO3, VO12, VO24, VO48, VO96, and VO192. MPL-DMS SONET uses unidirectional restorable add/drop multiplexer technology. MPL-DMS Wave Base system is a dedicated wave ring solution with available bandwidth up to 44 protected and 88 unprotected wavelength channels. Metro Private Line Service features elements from both Verizon Telecom (ILEC) and the former MCI (now Verizon). Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Online DSL is an affordable high-speed dedicated Internet access service. DSL allows simultaneous transmission of data (including graphic, audio and video files), and a traditional voice telephone call over a standard telephone line. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. OWS provides for the transport of managed optical point-to-point Circuits across Verizon's shared wavelength network. OWS provides a dedicated path for each point-to-point Circuit and can be used to connect a Customer designated premise to another Customer designated premise, or to connect a Customer designated premise to a Customer Point of Presence location. Channel Terminations provide the fiber local loop facilities for the communications path between the Customer designated premise and the serving Wire Center ("Serving Wire Center") of that premise. Channel Terminations are available on a Protected or Unprotected basis depending on the protocol being transmitted and the level of redundancy required. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Private IP Layer 2 is a next-generation MPLS-based Layer 2 solution that supports Point-to-Point (Virtual Private Lines) and Point-to-Multipoint (Virtual Private Networks - VPNs) configurations over Private IP's global MPLS network. Private IP Layer 2 is based on the Virtual Private Wire Service (VPWS) standard that enables Verizon to provision point-to-point pseudo-wires over the MPLS network to meet a broad range of Layer 2 networking requirements. Private IP Layer 2 is ideal for customers looking to migrate from traditional Private Lines or legacy Frame Relay, FRASI, or ATM services to an MPLS-based Layer 2 point-to-point or point-to-multipoint solution. Private IP Layer 2 key features include:,The following business rules apply for Private IP Layer 2:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon Private IP Satellite is an advanced network service that uses a spaceflight transceiver (transmitter/receiver) Satellite device orbiting in a space constellation around the earth to connect to Verizon Private IP, a network-based IP VPN (Virtual Private Network) solution that utilizes IP-over-MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) technology. The spaceflight transceiver Satellite acts as a radio relay station, linking remote customer sites to teleport Satellite earth station hubs, which connect via terrestrial links into the Verizon Private IP worldwide network. To enable the Private IP Satellite Service, the customer's remote sites need a dish antenna, usually referred as a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) antenna, to transmit and receive signals to/from the spaceflight transceiver Satellite. Private IP Satellite key features include:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Verizon U.S. Private Line Analog/Digital Services provide dedicated point-to-point and multipoint private line service that are capable of supporting voice, data, and video communications needs. Customers can choose the right bandwidth and configuration for their needs. For example, DS-0 circuits support point-to-point and multipoint configurations, while DS-1 service is a point-to-point, full-duplex, digital private line T1 service. DS-3 service provides dedicated point-to-point digital service for high-speed capacity requirements. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Verizon U.S. Private Line Wavelength Service supports customers requiring very high speed point-to-point connections for disaster avoidance, data center site replication, and backup solutions. This service provides dedicated bandwidth customer solutions where each request is success-based, designed, and priced on an individual-case basis (ICB). An interLATA 2.5 Gbps, 10 Gbps, or 40 Gbps optical circuit is delivered over the IXC network as an unprotected signal using Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Optical Add/Drop Multiplexing (OADM) technology. Metro Private Line Optical Wavelength Service is used as access from the backbone to the customer premises as a Protected or Unprotected DWDM loop, with an unprotected (two wire) handoff. Note: U.S. Private Line Wavelength services are provided as an unprotected configuration across the backbone network. SLA's are non-standard for this product. Therefore, SLA's as well as a request for protected solutions should be reviewed via ICB request. Single or multiple wavelengths may be used to create point-to-point configurations, providing an efficient and scalable way to connect mainframes, data centers, and storage networks between metropolitan areas. This high-bandwidth optical network makes it possible for many data streams to travel over the same pair of fiber by utilizing different colors of light. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Dedicated SONET Ring (DSR) is a resilient, self-healing, high-capacity transport network, capable of interconnecting multiple customer locations within the Verizon network, and enhanced to provide next-generation SONET services. Common applications for DSR include disaster avoidance/business continuity, aggregation of multiple services on a common platform, simplified network management and dedicated networks. SONET-based services like DSR are generally more cost-effective and efficient for customers to implement than other transport technologies. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Verizon Integrated Optical Service is a dedicated optical network that integrates Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM), Synchronous Optical NETwork (SONET), and packet technologies into a single network supporting TDM, Ethernet, storage, video, and mainframe applications. Through the use of Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) nodes, Integrated Optical Service provides the latest in optical networking technology and is custom designed to address the customer's scalability, diversity, and survivability requirements. Integrated Optical Service provides a dedicated, high-capacity transport network interconnecting customer locations and supporting various protocols and applications. 