How does the iphone 16 pro design cater to business needs

5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - San Francisco, CA Business

You joined Verizon Business and Nokia for an exclusive, invitation-only event at San Francisco's Chase Center. You seized this opportunity to learn the latest about 5G technologies in a spectacular setting curated for you. Engaged in thought-provoking conversations with leaders and product experts who are leveraging 5G network solutions to elevate their businesses. Whether you are a business owner or a digital transformation leader, this event was a must-attend for anyone looking to get or remain at the forefront of their industry. You learned how 5G Edge, IoT and other applications integrate with private networks to help give you more agility and security, for true Enterprise Intelligence. And deep dived into use cases specific to your industry by attending our subject matter-led breakout session. 1 Warriors Way San Francisco, CA 94158,4:30 - 7:30 PM PT Doors open: 4:15 PM PT,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business,, Vice President, Enterprise Campus Edge Business, Nokia,, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business (moderator) , Vice President of Technology, Golden State Warriors,, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing & Commercial Operations, Verizon Business Prior to our main event, we will offer a special small group session where attendees can ideate with subject matter experts on 5G technology developments that can help unlock new potential for their specific business needs. Learn how Private 5G can help reduce interference, deliver greater security and inspire new business initiatives. Vice President of Technology, Golden State WarriorsHead of Cross Portfolio Solutions & Partners, NokiaVice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon BusinessAssistant Coach, Golden State WarriorsVice President, Enterprise Campus Edge Business, NokiaDirector of Product Management, AWS TelcoChief Product Officer, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President of Business Marketing & Commercial Operations, Verizon BusinessWe've got your logistics covered. 1 Warriors Way San Francisco, CA 94158 ,Enter "Chase Center" in the rideshare app,Drop off on the east side of the arena on Terry A Francois Blvd near 16th Street,Walk past the Seeing Spheres towards Chase Center,Enter the stadium using the East Entrance doors Enter "Chase Center" in Google Maps,Drop off on the east side of the arena on Terry A Francois Blvd near 16th Street,Walk past the Seeing Spheres towards Chase Center,Enter the stadium using the East Entrance doors The runs to the UCSF/Chase Center stop, located on 3rd between 16th and Warriors Way,Walk East towards Terry A Francois Blvd to the East EntranceInteractive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores, while also monitoring the warehouse staff's body movement. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. A smart factory is only as intelligent as the network that connects it. We will show how private wireless networks and edge computing are enabling discrete manufacturing to digitally transform from line production to flexible manufacturing cells. Real-time Extended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) provides truly immersive, real-time experiences that redefine the ways in how people work and use Real-time XR for business process improvements. Leverage ground-breaking 360° video and spatial 3D audio to improve industrial productivity, enhance employee safety and wellbeing, and initiate a more sustainable working world. Industrial plants can have complex legacy connectivity and compute environments including many layers of networks, sensors, protocols, assets and machines. We'll show how our Private Wireless solution can provide easy mass-connectivity and unify OT workloads on a single platform to boost capacity with high reliability. Nokia will deliver the Epic Hologram experience over a live, private NDAC system. Guests will be treated to a unique and visually impactful experience, captured in the studio set-up – and live beamed as a hologram into the Epic display unit on the opposite side of the room. Robb Juliano is Vice President, 5G Solution Sales at Verizon Business Group. Robb is responsible for 5G Acceleration sales and programs encompassing Verizon's Private 5G and MEG solution sets. Robb's organization partners with Verizon's Global clients and Partner ecosystem to create, build, and deliver Private 5G/Edge driven value streams to unlock customer transformation. Robb's career with Verizon has spanned 24 years across Verizon's Enterprise and Wholesale organizations. His path within Verizon has cultivated diverse industry expertise in global sales, leadership, channel development, and business strategy. Prior to his current role, Robb led Verizon's Global System Integrator Organization. Robb led global sales and business development focused on building innovation with partners to deliver disruptive, next generation solutions in the Global Enterprise segment. Robb has been actively involved in the Verizon Sales Advisory council and provides thought leadership and input into the directional strategy across the Verizon Global Enterprise Sales organization. Robb attended Syracuse University where he studied business administration. Robb resides in the New York Metropolitan area with his wife and their two boys. Robb shares a passion for his family, is an avid skier, and holds his private pilot's license. David de Lancellotti is Vice President of Global Sales, Verizon Customer Business Team for Nokia. Since 2001 David has been in sales leadership roles within the Verizon Sales Team. David is a dynamic and successful leader who started his journey in sales at Lucent Technologies as part of the Verizon Sales Team and has taken various leadership positions through the company's evolution as it merged with Alcatel and now with Nokia. During a brief stint during 2019, David led Nokia's North America Enterprise Sales Team delivering the highest sales in its history. David's previous notable leadership assignments within Verizon Sales Team were Head of Verizon West Market responsible for Optical and IP Routing, and Head of Mobile Networks Field Sales delivering $6B in sales for the company. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Redlands. David has a passion for wine, started a vineyard growing and bottling Pinot Noir at Oregon's Willamette Valley region. David and his family have a longstanding commitment to social causes, supporting a community kitchen for the homeless since 1999. He lives near Los Angeles, CA and has three wonderful children. Jonathan Nikols is the Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Sales, Americas for Verizon Business. He leads a team focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for enterprise customers leveraging innovative technologies such as 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking. With deep industry expertise, Jonathan has a true understanding of how outcome-based solutions and the strategy that goes into deployment creates sustained growth and prosperity for customers. Prior to joining Verizon, Jonathan was the Senior Vice President, Global Head of Services and Solutions at Hewlett-Packard – a role in which he reinvented the business model from hardware only to a data-driven "as a service" offering utilizing customer insights and market intelligence. Jonathan also led the end-to-end Services and Solutions Specialist teams encompassing Pre-Sales, Pursuit, Customer Success, Professional Services functions and the Practice and Sales Management teams. Previously Jonathan held leadership positions at companies such as Polycom, NCR, Avaya and AT&T. Jonathan has led global solution sales organizations for more than two decades that focus on solving customer business problems delivering meaningful customer outcomes through transformational business models. Jonathan served on multiple advisory boards focused on Managed Services, Value Selling Principles, Artificial Intelligence and Data Management. These organizations include the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and the Ecosystems Value Creation Advisory Board. Jonathan and his family reside in the greater Chicago area, where he spends time volunteering as a youth mentor through sports and engages in local community service organizations. Jonathan received his Bachelor of Science, Business from Illinois State University. Daniel Brusilovsky is entering his tenth season with the Golden State Warriors, his third as Vice President of Technology. He spent two seasons as the team's director of consumer product & technology, specifically focusing on the creation and development of the Warriors + Chase Center mobile app, and integration of Chase Center's technology infrastructure to enhance the fan experience. Brusilovsky joined the Warriors in 2014 and served as the digital initiatives lead from 2014-19. In his current role, Brusilovsky's primary responsibilities include setting the overall technology strategy for the organization and leading the Consumer Product and Information Technology teams. Those teams are responsible for delivering a best-in-class technology experience that touches fans, guests, and employees across the Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Santa Cruz Warriors, and Golden Guardians. Before joining the Warriors, Brusilovsky was the head of business development and growth at Ribbon, where he led business development and partnerships for the seed-funded payments startup. In 2013, Brusilovsky co-founded imoji, which was acquired by GIPHY in 2017. He serves as an Advisory Board Member for Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology and a mentor for The Last Mile. Brusilovsky was born and raised in the Bay Area. Debika Bhattacharya is Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, leading product management across all customer segments. She is responsible for the company's holistic product portfolio and its strategy and alignment with Verizon's Network-as-a-Service framework -- including edge compute, software defined networking, IoT and 5G services, global networking solutions, security, advanced communications services, and managed services. Previously she held the role of SVP, 5G & Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Business, responsible for delivering 5G solutions and strategic business outcomes to Verizon's Global Enterprise and Government customers and leading a team of 1,100+ sales and technology professionals across 20 countries. As a seasoned global executive, Debika has extensive experience leading complex technology projects for Fortune 1000 clients, guiding successful IT transformations in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. She has held a variety of executive roles within Verizon, including an overseas assignment in Europe. She was instrumental in the global expansion of Verizon's communications network, as well as the deployment of breakthrough optical wave technologies. Debika holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the State University of New York. She serves as an industry liaison to the MIT community and participates in outreach programs aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in Science and Engineering. She is also active in IEEE Women in Engineering and the Society of Women Engineers. Kenny Atkinson completed his second season with the Warriors after helping the team win the 2022 NBA Championship. Before joining the Warriors, Atkinson spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. Previously, Atkinson spent three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, finishing his tenure in Brooklyn ranked third in franchise history in games coached (308) and fourth in wins (118). Before being named the 21st head coach in Nets NBA history on April 17, 2016, Atkinson served four seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks (2012-16), four seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks (2008-12) and one season as the director of player development for the Houston Rockets (2007-08). The teams Atkinson were on qualified for the postseason 10 times and advanced to the conference finals three times (Hawks, 2015; Clippers, 2021; Warriors, 2022). After Brooklyn posted a 20-62 record in his first season at the helm, Atkinson led the Nets to a 28-54 record in his second campaign in the 2017-18 season. In 2018-19, Atkinson directed Brooklyn to a 42-40 record, while the Nets' earned their first postseason berth since 2015. The 14-win improvement represented the third-biggest increase in wins from 2017-18 to 2018-19 among all NBA teams, and Brooklyn's third straight season improving its win-loss record marked the first time the Nets had done so in three or more consecutive seasons since 1990-94 (franchise-record four straight seasons). While with the Hawks, Atkinson served on the 2015 Eastern Conference All-Star coaching staff, and he guided Team World in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in New York. Born in Huntington, and a native of Northport, New York, Atkinson has also held various coaching positions abroad, serving as director of player development/assistant coach for Paris Basket Racing Club in France (2004-06), director of player development/assistant coach for the national team of the Republic of Georgia in the summer of 2006, assistant coach with the Ukraine national team at the European championships in 2011 and head coach of the Dominican Republic national team in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico City. Most recently, Atkinson participated in Basketball Without Borders Africa 2019 in Senegal. Prior to beginning his coaching career, Atkinson played professionally for 14 years (1990-2004), beginning his pro career in the CBA and USBL before competing for teams in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain. A standout collegiate player at the University of Richmond, Atkinson earned All-CAA First Team honors as a junior and senior and helped lead the Spiders to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 1988. He was also selected as the 1987 CAA Rookie of the Year. Atkinson was inducted into the University of Richmond Hall of Fame in 2010. Inspired by the power of people and technology Jason strives to ensure that all types of audiences from consumers to technology professionals to board members have the knowledge they need to be successful. With two decades of I.T. and wireless communications expertise he has made several notable contributions, delivering many industry firsts. He works to educate and collaborate on how technology can be used to realize new business opportunities, and address sustainability goals towards a better future for all. Prior to joining Nokia, Jason held several lead roles in the CIO organization at Lucent technologies/Alcatel Lucent, overseeing large I.T infrastructure deployments and then moving into the wireless division developing 3G and 4G proof of concept systems. In-between traveling the world to experience different cultures, you'll find him in the Boston, MA area either trying out a new restaurant or running to offset his latest dining experience!,Amir Rao is Director of Outbound Product Management for EC2 Edge Services at AWS. Prior to his current role, he was GM of solutions portfolio at AWS for telecommunications vertical. His global team focuses on adoption of AWS EC2 Edge services by customers across multiple industry verticals with a key focus on Telco. From a telco solutions perspective, his team focused on 5G network transformation and monetization leading to Digital Transformation. This includes 1/ driving engineering relationships with strategic customers and key ISVs to drive 5G Edge Cloud adoption/build, and 2/ leveraging AWS services such as outposts, local zones, and wavelength zones for network cloudification across the topology of the network and the value chain of Telco business. Amir possesses 20+ yrs of global work experience with tier 1 technology providers such as AWS, Motorola Solutions, Huawei, Nokia, and Microsoft. Throughout his career he has been involved in new technology introduction in global markets, such as CDMA in 2005, WIMAX in 2006, LTE in 2012, 5G MEC (Wavelength Zones) in 2019, AWS Outposts as NFVi in 2019, and very recently 5G Network on AWS cloud with Dish in 2021. Amir is well versed with the technology landscape of Telecom/ Cloud infrastructure and associated business models. He is a Stanford GSB and London Business School alumni, and has worked across APAC, EMEA, and North America regions. Iris Meijer is Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Commercial Operations at Verizon Business. Her focus is on highlighting how Verizon Business is driving disruption, embracing digitization, and delivering for its customers across every ecosystem. Iris leads a global team and is responsible for more than 500+ employees. Her approach is driven by the belief that brands should represent the values of their people; that relationships are created and nurtured using the right commercial frameworks and latest marketing tools, and that a strong communications strategy can help amplify the message of customer collaboration. Before joining Verizon, Iris was the global Chief Marketing Officer for Vodafone Business, where she was responsible for propositions and portfolio marketing, commercial strategy, digital marketing and brand strategy, partner marketing, industry analyst relations as well as communications. 