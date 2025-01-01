T6 and Verizon 5G UW Transforms Clinical Data into Insights Business

T6 is a groundbreaking iPad app that leverages Verizon 5G bandwidth to help healthcare teams harness the power of near real-time data analytics for clinical decision making during trauma and emergency care. In emergency, critical care and trauma medicine, traditional methods of data collection, analysis and reporting are time-consuming and labor intensive. T6 transforms the process with a fast, intuitive user interface built exclusively on iPad. Powered by Verizon 5G UW, the software captures and analyzes fast flowing, rapidly changing clinical data in near real time to provide critical insights and decision support while accurately documenting health care when every second counts. Access critical data faster with Verizon's 5G UW with better security than Wi-Fi networks. Keep medical providers up to date and on-the-go, even in outdoor environments. Complete patient risk assessments faster and triage care with continuous analytics and real time alerts powered by Verizon 5G UW. Track patient progress and optimize care resources. Improve emergency care response by making real time data visualization and evidence-based workflows available to emergency medical services, critical care and trauma teams using iPad as the intuitive, reliable and secure platform. Capture accurate, complete and specific documentation of encounters. Automate cost calculation and identification of expense drivers. Simplify patient billing processes through real-time data analysis and integration. Supercharge your iPad with Verizon 5G UW in select cities to access critical patient data faster and improve emergency care response. Brief encounter for a low acuity patient with no injury photos or diagnostic imaging in the resuscitation record. (~50% of cases),Medium acuity patient with 2 injury photos captured during resuscitation. (~30% of cases),Complex, high acuity patient case with multiple (~10) photos/images documented during resuscitation. (~20% of cases),When there's a medical emergency, every second counts. Verizon 5G UW delivers speeds you need to ensure data captured with T6 occurs at the pace of resuscitation so that minimal human life is lost. The T6 software is in use at major academic medical centers and has been tested in austere environments and battlefields to confirm that it is ready to deploy anywhere. A Department of Defense study found that T6 demonstrated more accurate, faster data capture and ease of use, making the application an ideal solution in any environment and in any clinical situation. T6 improves transparency and accuracy in determining the cost of patient care by capturing massive amounts of real-time data automatically. T6 collects healthcare cost data across four domains - personnel, equipment, supplies, and space - which it filters into an automated framework for calculating costs of patient encounters and the drivers behind each expense. With this system, T6 not only streamlines operations for healthcare administrators, but it also provides transparency for payer-provider negotiations. With advanced Wi-Fi and fast 5G cellular connectivity, emergency staff and clinicians are ready on site or on the go. With its thin, light, durable design, and all-day battery life, iPad is the perfect mobile platform for healthcare environments where medical staff are always on the move. iPad's large display, familiar user interface, and intuitive design helps medical professionals deliver even better patient care. iPad is supercharged with Apple silicon delivering industry-leading performance and power efficiency for the most demanding tasks, and designed with the high-resolution Retina display so doctors can quickly view detailed medical imaging. The built-in camera lets clinicians securely document wound care. iPad is built from the ground up with advanced security and privacy— from the silicon to the operating system and apps — to safeguard enterprise data while protecting end user privacy. Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband is the fastest 5G in the world, with ultra-low lag and massive capacity. Managing over 500,000 security networks and hosting devices gives us valuable insights into the digital landscape. We obsess over the details, analyzing millions of gigabytes of data every day. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency.*Upgrade your ability to respond with tablets that combine the computing power of a laptop with the ease of a handheld device. 