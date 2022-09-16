how much does a business phone line cost

Press related to "how much does a business phone line cost"

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details

Links related to "how much does a business phone line cost"

One Talk Modern Communication System Wireless Business

Modernize your communications,Learn how One Talk from Verizon gives you the business-grade functionality you need without straining your budget. Case study Learn how One Talk from Verizon gives you the business-grade functionality you need without straining your budged. Hitting productivity roadblocks,Many of the military clients Visionary Engineering works with use cutting-edge technologies—a stark contrast to its own prior phone system. "We couldn't transfer calls, we couldn't retrieve our messages at all. We needed a whole new phone system," said Visionary Engineering & Services CEO Lucindra Crutcher. The limited functionality of its system made it difficult for the company to collaborate with its clients, and it significantly slowed productivity, especially when working at temporary sites. It also did not reflect a professional image, and Visionary Engineering feared that could be damaging to the credibility it had spent years establishing. A cost-effective, feature-rich solution,After realizing that it needed to update its phone system in order to stay competitive, Visionary Engineering considered several potential options. But as is often the case for small businesses, the costs and benefits were always a concern. "We just needed to get to the point where we could find the perfect phone system and not be putting out so much money," added Crutcher. That's when Visionary Engineering turned to Verizon. The company already relied on Verizon to deliver its cellular phone service, so it reached out to its sales representative and explained the limitations the business was having with its landline phone system. The representative suggested One Talk℠ from Verizon, a mobile-first business phone system with business-grade features that help increase responsiveness and build a stronger professional image. One Talk allows call transferring and easy phone number management, and it can be used with connected desk phones, mobile smart phones and tablets. Plus, since Visionary Engineering was already a Verizon customer, it was able to roll all of its phone services into a single bill. "Verizon helped us combine our mobile phones and One Talk under one umbrella, which saves us money," said Crutcher. Before, our clients could never reach us. Now, One Talk gives them a direct line to whomever they're trying to reach within the company.,— Lucindra Crutcher, CEO, Visionary Engineering & Services,A better calling experience,One of the One Talk features Visionary Engineering appreciates most is Auto Receptionist. This service provides callers with a menu of prompts to easily find the person they need to speak with. With Auto Receptionist, the company is able to help callers get where they need to go without the expense of needing a live receptionist on site answering and directing calls. Visionary Engineering also increased productivity with One Talk's conference calling. One Talk's conferencing feature helps staff collaborate more easily, no matter where the team members are located or how late into the night they need to work to make sure new contracts and bid proposals are perfect. When the company wins a new contract and has to set up a temporary office at its new client's base or at a new employee's home, One Talk makes installation quick and easy. Employees can simply unplug their One Talk desk phone from its current location and plug it into a broadband connection port with sufficient bandwidth at the new location. The phone is quickly recognized, and its settings automatically transfer (the user must update 911 location settings). So instead of waiting around for IT to get involved with the installation process, employees are usually able to hit the ground running and begin serving the client right away. One Talk also makes it simple for Visionary Engineering to introduce a mobile strategy into its operations. "We are currently investigating the ability to utilize the mobile app on our employee BYOD devices, which will make this even easier since employees would no longer need to take their desk phone with them to remote locations. Their personal devices will have full access to One Talk capabilities," said Crutcher. One Talk is very easy to navigate. It's very friendly. With the conferencing feature, we can easily add other team members to a call when we need. And the connection is so clear.,— Lucindra Crutcher, CEO, Visionary Engineering & Services,Modernizing with One Talk is the right call. With One Talk, Visionary Engineering & Services got the cutting-edge phone system it was looking for, which offered more functionality than its previous system at a lower price. Customers are able to reach the company more easily, and employees can collaborate more efficiently—all in crystal-clear HD quality. Better still, the company can rely on Verizon to provide knowledgeable and professional customer service support whenever it needs it—a benefit that was missing with its previous service provider. "It was very hard reaching the other provider. With Verizon, I can actually get somebody and talk to them," said Crutcher. Visionary Engineering no longer needs to worry about whether a lack of calling features is damaging its reputation—or its bottom line. Simply updating an aging phone system made the business more connected, more productive and more competitive. "We had phones that would not do any of the things that One Talk has for us now. One Talk has opened so many new possibilities for our business," said Crutcher,Why Verizon,Whether you're on the go or in the office, we know that serving your customers is a top priority and critical to the success of your business. With One Talk, we help small businesses offer callers the same professional experience they get with an enterprise. Plus, we help ensure that you never miss a customer call. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. One Talk–capable desk phone must be purchased from Verizon to support some of these features. Activation of the One Talk feature and broadband connection is required. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2521118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How to Prevent Social Engineering Attacks Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. In today's remote/hybrid corporate world, BYOD policies are more widely implemented to boost employee productivity and reduce hardware costs, although both of those reasons may not always hold true in practice. While BYOD may bring these benefits, it also potentially carries a significant cyber risk. With the increasing sophistication of social engineering (and today with the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and deep fakes to create highly convincing voice impersonations), even the savviest users can have difficulty detecting these attack schemes. Scammers will typically seek out the weakest link in an organization, which often is the human element—such as disgruntled employees, lost personal devices used for work or executives who think they are communicating with someone they know. Wherever your weak link lies, there is a prime opportunity for threat actors to gain access through phishing (email/messaging), vishing (phone/voice) or smishing (text/Short Message Service [SMS]) attacks. For instance, a global ride-sharing company's network when an attacker targeted a contractor who was using a personal device. After the device was infected with malware, the threat actor bought the contractor's corporate password on the dark web. After repeatedly rejecting multifactor authentication requests, the contractor eventually accepted a request, allowing the threat actor to gain network entry. As another example, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies recently had to after it appeared that hackers successfully impersonated an employee and convinced the IT help desk to obtain the user's credentials to access and infect the system. Just through some basic online research on social media, the hackers seemingly managed to eventually take control of a multibillion-dollar company's computer systems. If these types of attacks and scenarios can happen to global brands with nearly limitless resources, what does that say for midmarket organizations?,With such a high level of network access, threat actors have a great deal of leverage, ready to demand a ransom or go straight to disclosing or selling your sensitive data on the dark web. Breaches of this nature can also significantly damage your brand reputation, translating to potential drops in share prices and the possible alienation of consumers with data privacy concerns. Enterprises must also contend with the fact that humans have the natural inclination to make their lives as easy as possible, always looking to simplify and streamline operations. This inclination has translated into the growing use of personal devices, which can present a dangerous risk to enterprises as they lose visibility and control not just over business processes but also over corporate security. This risk is not always created maliciously by the employee. Instead, it simply reflects a very human impulse to get things done in a convenient and timely fashion. While there are potential advantages of using personal devices in terms of business productivity, their use can nonetheless compromise the integrity of the work environment. Most worryingly, they can lead to regulatory compliance failures and expose the enterprise to financial liability. This is similar to what happened recently in several high-profile cases in the U.S. financial services industry, which came to light in 2021. A number of large financial services providers were heavily fined (from US$10 million to more than US$100 million each) by federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for improper policing of employees' use of off-channel messaging services and for failing to maintain and preserve all official communications by their employees. The fallout was costly, both from a reputation and financial standpoint. The human risk factor cannot be understated. As so many unfortunate tales making recent news headlines highlight, the digital landscape is fraught with danger and risks. The challenge for enterprises now is to constantly manage both attacks and device misuse while minimizing the potential blast radius on business operations. From a risk perspective, there is no doubt that some of the low-hanging fruit involves human weaknesses. How are these weaknesses being actively exploited or triggered? Verizon's "" (DBIR) outlines some of these threat vectors. People include not just employees and executives but also customers and third parties in the supply chain. They can be targeted with spray-and-pray email phishing tactics, but increasingly we are seeing spear phishing (targeting specific individuals), whaling (spear phishing attacks targeted at high-level employees), smishing (phishing attack via text messaging/SMS) and vishing (phishing attack via phone call/voice) attacks deployed as well, with successful outcomes. These types of attacks often require little technical knowledge. Background secondary research on social networks and some inventive scamming are usually more than enough for the threat actor. Technologies that may be vulnerable include personal computers, mobile devices, network systems, cloud infrastructure, software and applications. Remote work is here to stay in the post-pandemic world, with of remote workers using their personal devices for work tasks. They also use these devices for entertainment (social media, mobile apps, etc.), posing potential cyber risks. This is a huge challenge for enterprises due to policy and regulatory compliance risks and corporate data leakage. Verizon's Mobile Security Index (MSI) reports that more than 50% of personal devices [used in the workplace?] fell prey to a mobile phishing attack in 2022, with text messaging (SMS) attacks increasing the odds sixfold to tenfold (compared to email phishing attacks). The problem is that these personal devices may be managed by the individual employee, with enterprises having little to no control or visibility over device use. As a result, employees may unknowingly engage with a threat actor, and their company may not be aware of that activity until it is too late. It should be noted that some companies are still willing to accept the risks of BYOD. Some choose to allow personally liable devices because they are perceived to improve employee productivity or because they reduce IT spending. However, the cyber risks associated with a lack of control over employee personal devices are a tough pill to swallow. Another factor to consider is the lack of supply chain management for BYOD and choose your own device (CYOD). As referenced in , your employees are potentially using devices that have been rooted, jailbroken with vulnerable apps or even infected with malware without the user knowing. If you cannot pinpoint the origin of your employees' devices, your IT team may already be at a disadvantage. Ultimately, enterprises are paying the price for human weakness and BYOD policies. But the outlook is not hopeless. Plenty of security technologies can be implemented, and Verizon is one provider working hard to mature, evolve and create comprehensive solutions in this space. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Verizon has been working to enhance security for enterprise customers across various sectors. Notable work comes in helping defend organizations in heavily regulated spaces such as financial services that face growing challenges from two fronts: stricter regulatory pressure and increasingly complex social engineering attacks. At a minimum, corporate devices are a requirement for regulated companies. Using personal devices without recordkeeping software carries heavy legal and financial consequences for regulated organizations, as noted earlier. In the United States alone, more than in penalties have been racked up since the SEC started investigating recordkeeping tactics at financial institutions. That includes 16 Wall Street firms that were fined for allowing employees to discuss deals and trades on personal devices via text messages/WhatsApp. As useful as mobile device management (MDM) software may be in curbing cyber threats, personal devices still carry significant risks; it's still up to the end user to remember to maintain the security posture. Corporate devices have security benefits you cannot get with BYOD. Swapping personal devices for corporate-issued ones can allow IT staff to gain a better grip not just on internal/external communications but also on various integrity and security aspects of mobile devices. When organizations offer corporate-liable devices from Verizon, they are gaining enhanced security protections and controls not available on personal devices. This can help to address common vulnerabilities for organizations. For example, when trying to comply with regulators, many companies are contenting with high levels of robocalls. Unfortunately for banks, robocalls have become tougher to detect because threat actors use advanced deep fake technologies to recreate synthetic speeches, allowing them to impersonate banking customers. Among the Verizon solutions that can be used to counter such attacks are compliant calling, voice authentication and defense solutions. Financial services are not the only regulated organizations under intensive attack. Healthcare providers are also being targeted by opportunist social engineers, with fraudsters focusing on employees similarly through smishing and vishing attacks. Third-party, low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) may sometimes provide numbers to threat actors, who subsequently use the numbers to conduct targeted attacks against those employees. Organizations can take a proactive perspective, as Verizon offers executive protection services. Our threat hunting team can scour the dark web and help remove personally identifiable information (PII)—such as email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—about high-level employees that can be used to target them (and their family and social circles) in social engineering attacks. The first step any business must take in defending its network from social engineering attacks is to understand the nature of the cyber risks being faced. An outline should be created to establish a clear understanding of how to mitigate, minimize, transfer or accept the identified risks. This risk assessment is a critical step because it allows you to identify your assets, threat entities and risk appetite. From there, putting together a comprehensive defense plan becomes much easier because you know what your security goals are and what red flags to look out for. A defense plan against social engineering attacks comprises two main functions: threat detection and trust enforcement. Both functions apply equally to help detect and counter high-level threats and low-level vulnerabilities. Threat detection is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying and dealing with threats such as cyberattacks, compromises, data breaches and incidents once they occur. This is done by spotting and helping stop unauthorized access, malware, social engineering schemes, etc. Trust enforcement is all about getting out in front of potential attacks by leveraging techniques such as identity management, passwords, encryption, access control, authentication, etc. Both of these functions form the bedrock of a broader defense plan against social engineering attacks that protect networks, applications, devices and identities. Verizon provides both of these functions in five key areas of control: awareness training, mobile security policy, security protection controls, detection and response, and monitoring and testing across devices, applications, identities and networks. Security-conscious network providers like Verizon can have an advantage over traditional security vendors with their bird's-eye view of traffic, devices, technologies and users. For all customers, from small business to enterprise, Verizon offers a broad range of solutions including customer reporting, ongoing threat monitoring and sending out advisories. In this regard, every piece of data is ingested, analyzed and then conveyed into actionable insights. Verizon's customers gain the newfound ability to "see" what was always out of sight. This outlook grants them a high level of visibility across the entire spectrum of assets being used at any given time as well as all the interactions between them. From this bird's-eye view, we provide enterprise customers with comprehensive management, from device to network, on which they can layer vetted security controls. That means they can benefit from inherent security at the network level, such as registered short codes to provide hard-to-spoof identification, texting "off" to 4040 to stop unwanted email-to-text messages, 7726 spam message reporting and filtering, attestation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) via STIR/SHAKEN, and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection on the Verizon VoIP network. At some point, all organizations will require real-time supervisory control over employee devices to help curb increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Verizon is well prepared to fill this final security gap (keeping in mind that it simply cannot be fully achieved with BYOD devices). We provide both a baseline security package for the entirety of our wireless network and customized security for enterprise clients, either through corporate-liable end-user devices or dedicated security services. We leverage our understanding of the issues involved in migrating away from BYOD policies—such as security challenges, high stipend costs, and complexity in developing separate configurations and applications for personal devices—to assist clients transitioning to corporate lines. Moreover, Verizon can tailor a custom cybersecurity solution as part of a customer's holistic defense plan against social engineering threats. Ditching BYOD and going with Verizon corporate lines can help provide you with the granular cyber insight needed to properly assess modern social engineering tactics and identify them promptly. With a tailored deployment, we can help enact dedicated protection mechanisms to help keep your assets safe and reduce risks, including deploying security analysts with threat hunting backgrounds to scrutinize customer information on a daily basis as well as identify and respond to suspicious patterns and attacks. As previously alluded to, these outcomes are challenging when your employees use their personal devices. Beyond this, Verizon can offer a range of solutions that can address trust enforcement and threat detection. But importantly, as noted, it all starts with risk assessment. Our consulting services can help enterprises assess risks and provide advice on security posture, whether these are high-level threats or common, everyday risks. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise and role as a network provider create the perfect combination to provide a holistic view and comprehensive security strategies for companies. Partnering with us, your organization can have a network that, with the application of key security products and services, can help provide protections against those simple, everyday cyber attacks as well as more complex threats covering people, technologies and processes. Effectively assessing the social engineering risks that your organization's mobile device policy may pose starts with you asking the following questions:,If you need to learn more about these mobile security threats and how your organization should tackle them, a good starting point is,Verizon is offering a customized five-point social engineering defense plan for businesses. To learn more, contact your account representative or have a specialist contact you. "Security update," Uber newsroom, September 16, 2022. "MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks," The Associated Press, September 21, 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD," Lookout press release, April 3, 2023. "Guidelines for Managing the Security of Mobile Devices in the Enterprise," National Institute of Standards and Technology, May 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "U.S. fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.8 bln for talking deals, trades on personal apps," Reuters, September 27, 2022. Call Sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Military Veterans Support

Verizon is committed to helping the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs care for the men and women who've served our country. Innovation enables VA offices and campuses to connect people, devices and buildings with smart technologies. With Verizon's innovations, the VA can improve safety and share real-time information to improve patient outcomes. And our support for Veterans goes much further. From our #2 ranking in the Military Friendly® Company list for 2024, according to website, to employing more than 8,000 reservists, guardsmen, and former service members, to partnering with Veterans organizations, Verizon will always be here for those who served. And those who serve them. Check out . Recognized 6 years in a row for our dedication to the recruitment, retention and advancement of veterans and service members. Recognized for hiring, retaining, promoting and supporting our veterans. Over 8,000 reservists, guardsmen, and former service members are currently employed at Verizon. Recognized for our best practices- investing in the military and veteran community. The VA, Verizon, Medivis and Microsoft have formed an innovative partnership to provide 5G-enabled holographic AR capabilities across several medical procedures to enhance veteran care. Learn how Verizon 5G is driving innovation for the VA. Verizon customers who are Veterans have unlimited access to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs VA Video Connect telehealth app without charge. Veterans can access the application anywhere across Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network, with zero data charges. Using Verizon network connections, veterans can access VA medical staff and resources from their own homes, in addition to VA healthcare centers and hospitals. Through our partnership with Iron Bow, Verizon connects nearly 20,000 vets to the VA Video Connect app, with zero data charges. Biometric devices connected by Verizon provide continuous in-home health monitoring, and our emergency device connections trigger rapid response when needed. Our reliability and vast coverage area help make it all possible. Verizon and GetWellNetwork work together to enable a top-of-the-line rounding solution for Veterans Affairs clients. GetWell Rounds+ offers engagement solutions that transform care delivery for our nation's heroes. It's an easy-to-use mobile tool for cloud-based digital rounding, reporting and real-time service recovery. As such, VA providers are able to spend less time processing paper and more time caring for patients; obtain timely data in larger sample sizes than traditional collection processes; and harvest actionable data in real time. Ultimately, Veterans Health Administration leadership can then collect essential information for measuring service excellence, quality management and other Veteran experience priorities. There are over 200 different data collection use cases within a medical center, including:,In addition, there are an estimated 10-30 Verizon access points per medical center, where Verizon enables connectivity to ensure rounding can be done in an efficient and effective manner. By partnering with GetWellNetwork, Verizon is able to play a direct role in supporting and enabling Veterans' telehealth needs, whatever they may be. "Leave No One Behind." This is our nation's soldiers' mantra on the battlefield— Our veterans deserve that same dedication from American health systems. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is aiming to do just that. Forty-six percent of veterans live in rural areas where travel to VA facilities or specialist can mean hundreds of miles per trip, not only does this cause physical distress on ailing veterans but can also be a financial hardship. Iron Bow's Patient Video Tablet Plus (PVT+) for veterans brings VA healthcare providers to veterans, allowing veterans to take their routine checkups and doctor appointments from the convenience of their own homes. The solution enables biometric data pairing with the VA's Video Connect application (VVC) to extend real-time data during video visits. This provides veterans access to healthcare services from a mobile device. To date more than 16,000 devices have been distributed to veterans with VA's Video Connect application and full data services provided by Verizon. Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), depression or post-traumatic stress disorder can be complex and inconvenient. For some Veterans, conditions like these make independent living difficult. HMS' home telehealth solution for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs—featuring strategic partners Verizon and AMC Health —empowers Veterans to take a more active role that helps manage their health and improve the quality of their lives, all from the comfort of their own homes. New, easy-to-use devices enabled by Bluetooth technology use home phone lines or cellular connectivity and a sophisticated analytics engine that alerts a Veterans' Care Coordinator to emerging health issues or concerning trends. This ensures prioritized outreach before small clinical issues become serious problems. Secure connectivity makes it possible to transmit condition-specific information and vital signs (weight, blood pressure, glucose) to VA from home. Using telehealth, Veterans have the opportunity to bolster their independence and get convenient access to health care while addressing resource and financial obstacles. VA studies have demonstrated the clinical benefits, cost savings, and Veteran and provider satisfaction with Home Telehealth. Together with VA Care Coordinators, HMS helps provide the right treatment in the right place, at the right time. Philips Respironics, a market leader in CPAP technology for over 30 years, built DreamStation, our most rigorously researched and tested sleep apnea therapy system, to provide unique comfort and compliance features that help veterans adapt to their sleep apnea therapy. DreamStation was designed to effectively and efficiently coordinate OSA patient treatment across care teams. DreamStation uses Verizon cellular modem technology, allowing physicians and clinicians to monitor their patients' progress from the critical first 90 days of therapy all the way through long-term adherence. Staying connected to patients is vital to their overall success. DreamStation has a five-year warranty available on all our DreamStation sleep therapy products when purchased through First Nation Group, FSS, ECAT, MSPV and other authorized procurement channels. There's always a way to make life better. Through Verizon's veterans hiring and discount programs, our work with the Wounded Warriors Project and other veteran focused non-profits, we support veterans and their families each and every day. Military Friendly® has named Verizon its #2 Company for 2024 for our commitment to the military community, service members and veterans across all aspects of our business. More than 8,000 veterans contribute their skills across our entire business. We're proud to work alongside them each day―and fortunate to benefit from their outstanding skills, discipline and experience. We'll help veterans find a career and offer support for their families as they transition to civilian life. Verizon has dedicated military recruiters who work with veterans and their spouses. VALOR (Veterans and Advocates Leading the Organization Responsibly) provides ongoing support, recognition and development of veteran employees from the moment they are hired. We allow our service members to serve if called to active duty. And we bridge the gap between military pay and Verizon pay to ensure their family members are cared for. Putting our military first is a team effort. That's why we've joined forces with these amazing organizations and more. Existing customers to your business account or . Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice .
Learn more

Questions related to "how much does a business phone line cost"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)