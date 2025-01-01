how much does digital secure cost

Questions related to "how much does digital secure cost"

Case Studies related to "how much does digital secure cost"

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Read Now

Links related to "how much does digital secure cost"

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Atos is a global leader in the digital transformation industry, with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of approximately 11 billion euros. Headquartered in France, this European firm delivers best-in-class cyber security as well as cloud and high-performance computing. Atos offers a vast portfolio of solutions—including cybersecurity services, data analytics, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, automation and the Internet of Things—in addition to its consulting services. With worldwide operations, Atos provides tailored end-to-end solutions for virtually all industries in 71 countries. As Atos was providing its customers with digital and consulting services, the company realized it needed a digital transformation of its own to support future growth. Atos needed to transform more than 230 locations—including 12 remote overseas sites—using software-defined wide-area networking (SD WAN) to help better prepare for the future. When Atos began to look at how it can support its own future growth, the company considered how it had recently transitioned its enterprise resource planning system to the cloud with many other SaaS expert solutions and was ready to also move its workplace services to a fully cloud based model. Before long, Atos also started to contemplate using an entirely cloud-based service to offer secure guest network access. Atos' global workforce would rely on these essential cloud services to remain productive, and that would only be possible with a robust network infrastructure. SD WAN could allow the Atos IT team to ensure the high standard of network performance it expected. Atos also wanted to be able to use local internet providers to improve network performance, maximize vendor choice and reduce costs. We wanted the increased flexibility that an SD WAN network can provide. It's difficult to find a supplier who can really deliver consistently worldwide, so we wanted that flexibility to be able to pick and choose and then overlay an SD WAN solution on top, said Damian Mudge, Head of IT, Network, Atos. This new architecture gave us a bit more freedom in terms of the underlay. The cost savings were quite significant.,Previously, we had a single provider worldwide, but they couldn't give us the flexibility of an SD WAN architecture that we wanted, explained Mudge. They were not as ready as Verizon was to take us to the next stage of a more flexible architecture, and they just couldn't take us forward to the future as quickly as we wanted.,Having worked extensively with Verizon in the past, Atos knew Verizon would bring considerable networking expertise to bear on the project and that it would be a strong partner in completing the SD WAN rollout. Verizon looks like a very attractive package compared to some of the competition, said Mudge. For me, the most important thing is knowing your partners have your back, so you can have your customers' backs. That's invaluable. With these advantages in mind, Atos selected Verizon to see its global SD WAN initiative through to completion. Head of IT, Network, Atos,Verizon proposed an innovative Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 sites in total: including roughly 160 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region; 25 sites in the U.K. and Ireland (UKI); nearly 30 sites in North and Latin America (NORAM/LATAM); and over 30 sites in the Asia Pacific and Latin America (APAC/LATAM). To date, Verizon and Atos have deployed Versa SD WAN at more than 220 of these locations—including 12 extremely remote sites. With SD WAN's flexibility, Atos can now leverage a full complement of cloud services to meet its evolving needs. For example, Atos recently deployed Cloudi-Fi, a 100% cloud-based service, to implement guest internet services with a zero trust security strategy. Working with Verizon at over 220 sites and counting, we seamlessly integrated Cloudi-Fi with Versa secure SD WAN to achieve a secure and cost-effective global implementation... We used to have a legacy on-premises service. It was clunky, it was cumbersome. With our SD WAN solution, it's been very easy to deploy, said Mudge. The Atos IT team also uses SD WAN to carry out its responsibilities more effectively. Originally, we had a traditional on-premises workplace, where you had to go to an office and build your machine and everything was managed there, Mudge explained. We moved to a cloud-based service that allows us to provision machines from the office and/or remotely. All of that now goes out through the local internet breakout, so it's more efficient for us. Mudge noted that this method is also more cost-effective because it allows Atos to use these local breakouts instead of relying on expensive, multiprotocol label switch circuits.,, Head of IT, Network, Atos,"We are transforming the network at over 230 locations in more than 50 different countries. By switching to the new SD WAN infrastructure we will achieve 25-30% cost reduction compared to our previous WAN solution, said Mudge. "Through strong collaboration we were able to achieve all of this despite the challenges presented, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, lockdowns, and the production delays of hardware arising from the global semiconductor shortage, etc. However, where there is a will there's a way, and together we found a way. In all, this is a project that has been delivered much more quickly than previous projects of a similar scope.",Mudge and his team have also observed a marked improvement in network performance since partnering with Verizon to deploy Versa Secure SD WAN. We have had far fewer major incidents and outages on the new service compared to the old one, he said. Whereas we used to have a couple of incidents every week, there have been times during this year where we've had no site outages for several weeks, sometimes months. Network resiliency and redundancy are achieved by having separate Verizon networks for primary and backup reliable network connectivity. By leveraging SD WAN to modernize its IT services in this way, Atos can give its employees a better experience. Also, since a large portion of the workforce was working remotely throughout the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atos IT team was able to make these improvements without introducing too many disruptions. We're telling it all as one story of improving the office network for people and saying, 'Look, we've been busy while you were working at home,' explained Mudge. Atos employees have already begun sharing positive feedback with the IT team. We conduct an annual end-user satisfaction survey on the different aspects of IT, Mudge said. For the last couple of years, we didn't really ask that much about the office network because they were working from home. But we did ask them at the beginning of this year, and for the first time, we had a much higher score than we'd had in previous years. It was clear that they recognized, region by region without exception, that there had been an improvement in the office network when it came to things like the guest network.,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Now that Atos has a clear path to complete its SD WAN rollout, the company aims to finish as many sites as possible at the same rapid pace they have accomplished with Verizon. Considering the significant challenges the pandemic posed, Mudge views this as a remarkable achievement. We're on track to finish this much faster than any previous project, and I think that's mainly due to the strength of the collaboration and working relationship between our two organizations, he said. With a flexible network architecture and a strong relationship with Verizon in place, Atos has the strong foundation it needs to ensure a bright future of continued business growth. Explore more connectivity solutions for your business. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Data Security Solutions for Connected Construction

As your construction business becomes more connected, it could also become more vulnerable if you don't take the right security measures. You need to make sure every endpoint is secure and that your digital data stays protected, or else there could be damage to business and your reputation. Our security solutions and expertise can help you build a secure foundation and a perimeter of protection. Plus, we can help you understand, detect and mitigate your risk. So whether it's the network you use to remotely access files, the mobile devices your employees use to do their jobs or the IoT sensors that give you valuable insights, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing your business is secure. Understand your risks and attack surface when delivering mobile content. Learn about the construction industry's vulnerabilities, and how cybercriminals are exploiting them. The full DBIR contains details on the actors, actions and patterns that can help you prepare your defenses and educate your organization. Get the intelligence you need to protect your organization. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, application data and device infrastructure can all be protected with one solution. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. Get the tools you need to better utilize assets and to help control project costs. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Explore new trends and opportunities shaping the construction world. Learn why construction companies can use Verizon wireless routers to help contractors and employees communicate with ease. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Improving Data Management with Secure Cloud Fabric Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! In recent years, government agencies have increasingly turned to cloud computing to manage vast amounts of data and streamline operations. While cloud technology has many benefits, it also poses security risks, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive information. To address these challenges, agencies are turning to a secure cloud fabric that can ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data in the cloud. In addition to being a solution that can be leveraged today, it is designed to grow with an and mission focus. The U.S. government generates and collects a massive amount of data each year—everything from census information to intelligence gathering. It is unclear exactly how much data is collected each year, but in a recent interview with Scott Anderson, Federal Solutions Architect, Verizon Business Group, said the federal government can easily collect a petabyte of data within three days. While this data can be incredibly valuable for making informed decisions and protecting national security, it also presents significant challenges in terms of management and protection against cyberattacks. One major challenge is ensuring that the data is transmitted securely between different government agencies and stakeholders. With so many parties involved in managing and analyzing government data, it's essential to have a secure, private connection that can ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data as it's shared. However, establishing and maintaining such connections can be a complex and costly process, especially as the volume of data being transmitted continues to grow. Similarly, connecting to data lakes presents both privacy and security concerns. To prepare the data stored in these lakes for analysis and use, data scientists and analysts need protected access. Secure, Private Multi-Cloud Connectivity Environment,A secure cloud fabric provides secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. Anderson explained agencies aren't getting their own private cloud, but rather access to existing commercial cloud providers, with the ability to create a storage infrastructure--or even create their own private cloud - that can be used going forward like a private cloud for each agency. The circuit itself can be created in less than eight hours, which allows for substantial changes to the system essentially by the end of a business day. Once established, the secure cloud fabric becomes the support infrastructure for cloud migration and cloud portability. "Agencies can have the ability to move workloads between clouds easily, as well as having the ability to manage their Docker or in a simple structured environment. This all allows for true cloud portability," Anderson said. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet, which is vulnerable to bad actors. A secure cloud fabric allows for agencies to connect to other federal agencies that can connect to other state agencies, as well as connecting to various commercial partners easily and effectively within the system. Support for Data Lake Connectivity,In addition to creating a secure, private multi-cloud connectivity environment, agencies also benefit from the ability to connect easily and securely to data lakes. Data lakes store raw data that can be used for various purposes, mostly focused on analytics, machine learning, and data visualization. Using a secure cloud fabric to connect to a data lake offers agencies the advantages of maintaining control over their data while leveraging cloud-based storage's scalability and cost-effectiveness. This is especially important for government agencies, which often have strict security and privacy requirements that need to be met when handling sensitive information. A secure cloud fabric can also help government agencies to optimize their data management practices by enabling them to easily move data between different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This can help agencies to take advantage of the unique capabilities of different cloud providers, while still maintaining a unified view of their data. With these capabilities, they are able to create massive data lakes and ingest data sources from many different sources. Support for Future AI Development,Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken "A global technology revolution is now underway. The world's leading powers are racing to develop and deploy new technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing that could shape everything about our lives – from where we get energy, to how we do our jobs, to how wars are fought. We want America to maintain our scientific and technological edge, because it's critical to us thriving in the 21st century economy." It's imperative that the U.S. government keep pace, if not lead the charge on the investment in and advancement of AI to maintain its global influence. Government agencies are implementing AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize workloads, and fulfill their missions. Along with all its other uses, a secure cloud fabric infrastructure can be built out to support AI. "If you think about artificial intelligence, it's applying structural intelligence to data collected by the federal government," Anderson said. It's already been established that the government collects an incredible amount of data. With a secure cloud fabric, agencies can build a framework to deploy and augment their future AI infrastructure. Conclusion,A secure cloud fabric is a powerful tool that can help the federal government meet its evolving and processing needs. It provides a secure and private multi-cloud connection that supports both data lakes and AI infrastructure. By leveraging this technology, government agencies can , while still maintaining the security, privacy, and compliance requirements that are essential to their mission. Because of this, secure cloud fabric is likely to play an increasingly important role in the federal government's digital transformation efforts in the years to come. Learn more,Learn about all of the cloud services and solutions offered by Verizon. From Software Defined Interconnect to SDI Equinix Access, Verizon can cover all your cloud based needs. We can help you integrate and deploy customized IT solutions that support current operations, enhance services and provide next-generation security—all while helping to reduce IT costs. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed,
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)