how much is 1 gig internet

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Business TV - Shop Fios TV Plans for Business

Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. ,Please chat or call to order:,Fios TV offers a range of TV packages and the ability to add additional programming tailored to your business needs. Get the channels you need with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers crystal-clear, high-definition news and entertainment. The Fios network is 99.9% reliable, helping you provide high picture quality and exceptional customer experiences. See which channels each plan offers and compare plans to find the best for your business. For private offices, conference rooms and employee break rooms,For retail, waiting rooms or other common areas,For the general public where food and beverages are soldAccess core channels with local news, entertainment, variety and more. Get news channels to keep you, your employees and your customers informed. Watch exciting sports, music, comedy and travel. View the best sports action, award-winning original series and documentary features. Give your business ultimate entertainment options with access to all of the top sports and movies. Features the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Major League Baseball, world-class soccer from around the globe, Olympic sports, classic games, hunting and more. Features UEFA Champions League, England's FACup, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Premier League and the Australian A-League, as well as rugby and Australian Rules Football. *Call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Watch your favorite teams and up to 40 out-of-market games every week throughout the regular season, including select games in HD. Watch up to 40 out-of-market games every week, including select games from the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup™ Playoffs. **Call 1-800-837-Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Commercial packages will be automatically renewed each year, for the full season, at that season's renewal rate. If you do not wish to be renewed next season, you may opt out during the off season, by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). The deadline for opting out is 10 days prior to the start of the next season. Choose from over 20 foreign language channels in Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Japanese to cater to specific clientele and your employees. Call Verizon for pricing. 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Arab Radio & Television (ART), Kuwait TV,Public TV of Armenia,BN TV, TV1,TV Globo,TVB1, TVB Drama, TVBe,CCTV4, CTI Zhong Tian, Phoenix North America,The Filipino Channel, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand,TV 5 Monde,Antenna TV,The Israeli Network,Rai Italia, Mediaset Italia,MBC, MBC Drama, SBS, YTB,RTPi, SIC Internacional,RSC1,RTN,Aapka Colors, TV Asia, ZEE TV, SET Asia, ZEE News,Jus Punjabi,Includes over 70+ channels,SBTN , Pick any premium movie package* you want for your business for $15/mo. Add additional packages: one package for $15, two packages for $25, three packages for $30 and four packages or five packages for $40. Max brings you closer to the entertainment you love. Watch HBO channels and HBO On Demand - plus enjoy the new Max app, where you can stream all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, shows and new Max Originals. The premium movie destination with the most movies and fewest repeats. Cinemax® is the only 100 % true HD premium channel, featuring hot new shows and today's most popular movies. And with Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO® you can watch whenever and wherever. Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO are included free with your subscription. with SHOWTIME (formerly SHOWTIME) is a premium entertainment network featuring critically-acclaimed originals, groundbreaking documentaries, blockbuster movies, hit series and more, all without commercial interruptions. There's nothing better than amazing entertainment when your employees need a break. Fios TV delivers with this year's hottest Pay Per View events and On Demand movies straight to your business. Take your pick from 70,000 On Demand titles from every genre, with the latest movie releases available up to four weeks earlier than other providers. The fiber-optic power of Fios turns movies into a lifelike experience with HD picture quality so real, you feel like you're part of the action. Pay Per View and On Demand titles are not available for Bar/Restaurant or Public Viewing customers. If you are an existing Private Viewing customer, please visit My Business to register and begin watching Pay Per View and On Demand content. $34.99/mo 50 digital audio channels from Music Choice. Select from various musical genres like country, pop, rock and roll, blues, jazz ... the list goes on. The Verizon Fios TV Mobile app lets you stream your favorite shows on your device. You can even turn your device into a remote control. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with a Fios TV subscription. You can begin streaming right after you place your order. Just download the app to get started. It's compatible with iPad®, iPhone® , Android® and Kindle Fire®. Order a set-top box for each television during checkout. To record shows, add a digital video recorder (DVR) service of your choice. If you're already a Verizon customer, please to buy cables, remotes or RFM extenders. ,Our DVR services are available for Private Viewing customers only,$12.00/mo $20.00/mo $30.00/mo Fios TV is television delivered to your office with 100% fiber-optic cable. Inside your office, we use your existing coaxial cable wiring for Fios TV, making installation easy. Fios TV has an extensive channel lineup with more than 500 digital channels and local and national HDTV channels. In addition to a dual-tuner digital video recorder (DVR), you also can get access to over 70,000 titles On Demand (including over 25,000 HD titles) at any given time. Eligible customers only. The Fios TV Mobile app allows you to stream TV. After you place your Fios TV order, you can start streaming many Fios TV channels right away—even before your business service has been installed. Just download the Fios TV Mobile app to get started. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with the Fios TV subscription and it's compatible with iPad, iPhone , Android and Kindle Fire. Your installation includes connecting up to three televisions with existing coaxial outlets (including installation of set-top boxes). It also includes programming of the Fios TV remote control for your set-top boxes and televisions. Additional TVs can be set up for an additional charge. Our technicians will also do the outside work, including installation of any required network equipment such as the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), router or a battery backup unit (optional), if this equipment is not already present. Depending on the area and your office's set-up, our technician(s) may or may not fish walls or move furniture when installing or replacing wiring or installing set-top boxes. The technician will determine installation specifics with you on the date of installation. Installation time can vary based on a number of factors, but we recommend that you reserve about four hours for the Verizon technician to complete the installation of your Verizon Fios TV service. A person 18 years of age or older must be present for the installation visit and be able to make decisions on placement of wiring and equipment at your office. If you are having both Fios Internet and Fios TV installed, we recommend reserving six hours for the entire installation. For support, go to . Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Fios Small Business to Enterprise Internet Plans and Services

Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios plans and get up to a $500 Visa® Prepaid card. 2-year term required. Offer ends 3.31.24 Address,Unit (if appropriate)Address,Unit (is appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate) Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Best in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Service. Fios is ultra-fast fiber-optic internet with the high bandwidth your business needs to do more. . We'll get you up-and-running as soon as the next day. Make calls with , an add-on service with 45+ built-in features to keep you connected wherever you work. With Fios, you can upgrade to a static IP address—for hosting computer servers and for more accurate geolocation. Get an $85 phone credit when you pair Business Digital Voice with Fios with a 2-year term. Fios speed plans start at 200 Mbps. How does your business internet measure up? Follow the link to find out. See how Corina Stammworthy relies upon the speed and reliability of Fios business internet to help keep her business ahead of the competition. See how this auto shop saves time and keeps its business running smoothly with Fios. See how Verizon Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. Get a powerful suite of security tools backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Get amazing picture quality and choose from our custom TV packages. Get 24/7 live support for eligible devices from tech experts for Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers. Back up and store your business documents with shared storage for up to five users across multiple devices. Active duty, retiree, reservist, cadet, veteran, or Gold Star family member-owned businesses may be able to save on Fios with military discounts. We recommend that you use a Verizon-provided router, as these routers have been tested and approved for use with Fios Internet. When you switch phone companies, you will have the option of keeping your current standard phone number. If installation is required, an authorized person who is at least 18 years old must be present during the installation. Use your order number to access the and change your installation date. You can order up to five phone lines online with your new service. If you need more, just speak to one of our specialists. For support, go to . We have a number of business phone and internet deals that we can tailor to your business to help save you money. Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. TCL LINKZONE 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(147)
View details
Inseego 4G Global Modem USB8L

Starts at $3.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW

Starts at $9.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(645)
View details
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)