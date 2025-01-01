how to activate sim card

... activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after ...
Mastercard Small Business Credit Card

Verizon Business Mastercard®,Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. This is the Verizon Business Mastercard.® The card that rewards your business. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,The Verizon Business Mastercard is built exclusively for small businesses. Use it everywhere Mastercard is accepted on things you already buy. Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible purchases, then redeem to help pay your Verizon business wireless bills, devices and more. back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening,back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, after your first billing cycle,back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and office supplies,back on other purchases,Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Verizon Business Mastercard has rewards exclusively for Verizon small business customers. Take advantage of solutions to help boost productivity, reach new customers and more. Simplify your business finances with the #1 rated accounting software. Fast, simple tax filing with America's leader in tax prep software. Watch the replay for an insightful and informative discussion with Natalie Cofield, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and former Assistant Administrator, US Small Business Administration and Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist, US Mastercard. Our panel examines digitalization, access to capital and innovation in a post-COVID economy for small businesses. Elegant, metal design. Practical rewards. And built to give your business more. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,My Business profile roles of Account Manager or Administrator on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account. Other terms or restrictions may apply for eligibility. Please contact Verizon Business sales or customer service representatives for any questions. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. My Business profile roles of Account Manager on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account or you can discuss the company's eligibility with a business sales or service representative. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. Yes. Primary Cardholders may add authorized Supplemental Cardholders at least 18 years of age at the card account level. There is no limit as to the number of Supplemental Cardholders a company can add. All earned Verizon Business Dollars will accumulate at the business wireless account level but may only be redeemed by the Primary Cardholder or an Account Manager on your Verizon Wireless account. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program terms. The following applies for all Cardmembers on the same credit card account: The Primary Cardholder (guarantor) will be liable for all purchases made on the credit card account, including those made by authorized users. Benefits for Mastercard World Elite for Business include:,Visit s to see all the Cardmember benefits. If you apply and are instantly approved, the company's card information is automatically loaded into the payment sources section of your Verizon Wireless account that can be used for purchases and online bill pay. For purchases elsewhere else, you'll need to wait for your card to arrive in the mail, typically within 7 business days or less. Once your company's card is received in the mail, the primary Cardholder or Account Administrator will be able to add the card to your business device's digital wallet to use with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Primary Cardholders and Verizon Account Managers will be able to see how many Verizon Business Dollars the company's Cardholders have earned to date, minus redemptions. Verizon Business Dollars accumulate collectively at the account and sub-account levels for bill pay or purchases of eligible devices and accessories. Bill pay and purchases using Verizon Business Dollars can occur online, or with a Verizon Business Representative over the phone or in store at select locations. Remember that the amount of Verizon Business Dollars a company has earned to date is subject to any refunds and credits on your card, minus redemption. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately, you must be a Verizon Wireless Small Business customer to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard at this time. Applicants must also be registered for the My Business online portal. If your company does not have a My Business portal login, you may sign up for one at after signing into your Small Business account. New Verizon Wireless Small Business customers can apply after they verify their eligibility as a new Verizon Wireless Business account customer and sign up for My Business, typically within a few weeks following device activation. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha and are independent of any payment history or information you have provided Verizon in the past. Verizon Business Dollars earned by a wireless account stay with the wireless account and do not expire. If your company no longer has Verizon service or transfers service to a new owner in the event of a sale of the business, the Verizon Business Dollars cannot be transferred to a new wireless account holder. While Business Dollars do not expire due to non-use, you are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible within 90 days of cancellation of your business Verizon Wireless service or the Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited. If there are multiple Verizon Business Mastercard guarantors associated with a Verizon Wireless account, voluntary closure or default of the credit card will not impact existing Verizon Business Dollar balances associated with the account. However, in the event that only one Verizon Business Mastercard is associated with a Verizon Wireless account, and that credit card is voluntarily closed or is defaulted on, Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited after 90 days from the date of closure or default. The closure of additional/supplemental cards associated with a guarantor will not impact Verizon Business Dollar balances, however. If your company had been receiving discounted pricing on one or more Verizon Business solutions as a Verizon Business Mastercard Cardmember, those discounts will no longer apply if you close the primary Card on the account. Any previously discounted subscriptions will renew at the then-current price, plus tax. Discounts will not be affected if only additional/supplementary are closed. You must redeem a minimum of one (1) Verizon Business Dollars for any Verizon Wireless bill pay or purchase of a new device or accessory. Yes, but you must be able to pay the entire amount of the device payoff using Verizon Business Dollars. Partial or split payment between Verizon Business Dollars and cash is not available at this time. * Offers may vary depending on where you apply, for example online or in person. To take advantage of this offer, apply now directly through this advertisement. Review offer details before you apply. For the Credit Card rewards program, see the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms. Percent back equates to points earned. Please see the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions at for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Verizon Business Dollars. Rewards redemptions are available online, over the phone, or via select retail locations. Please allow up to 8 weeks after you qualify for the statement credit offer for it to be applied to your Account. Promotions and rewards only available on purchases made directly from Verizon. Verizon Business Dollars are earned for every purchase of goods and/or services made by you or any authorized user on your credit card account, excluding refunds, credits (for returned merchandise or otherwise), and disputed billing items (each a "Net Purchase"). Limit one (1) $50 statement credit per approved business account. 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars for Net Purchases made at a Verizon operated store, Verizon online, over the phone with a Verizon representative or at an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening and 3% back after that. Verizon purchases include purchases of devices, accessories, and the payment of your Verizon Wireless bill and/or Verizon Wireline bill. 2% back in Verizon Business Dollars for qualifying Net Purchases of gas, electric vehicle charging, and office supplies. 1% back in Verizon Business Dollars for all other Net Purchases made on your credit card account everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. See your Guide to Benefits when you become a Card Member for details. World Elite Mastercard for Business® offers subject to change. For most current, visit . Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. To learn more about Zero Liability, visit,For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees, and other costs, please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. 5G Edge ThingSpace Tutorial

In this tutorial, you connect a CAT-M1 LTE-enabled IoT device to a 5G Edge API server on an Amazon EC2® instance in the Boston Wavelength Zone (us-east-1-wl1-bos-wlz-1). To build this tutorial, you will require a Verizon ThingSpace account for your IoT connectivity plan, the IoT device from our ThingSpace Marketplace, a Raspberry Pi® 4 device and an active Amazon Web Services® (AWS® ) account. First, make sure your AWS account has Wavelength Zones enabled. If you have not submitted your request to get access, please complete the sign-up form . Next, purchase your and ensure that you have a compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi OS (32-bit),After purchasing the Raspberry Pi 4, make sure you have a USB-C charger (i.e. same as MacBook Pro 2017+) to power the device. You will also need a which includes everything you need—including the LTE module— to plug directly onto the Raspberry Pi board,While you wait for shipment, visit the to activate your SIM card with a monthly data plan of your choice. Note: Since you already have a Verizon-certified SIM in your Monarch Go, you will need the and values on the module (see white sticker attached to Monarch Go module),Upon shipment(s) arrival, follow the Raspberry Pi to boot the OS and then attach the Monarch Go Pi Hat to the board. For more information on configuring your board, visit a step-by-step guide from the Avnet team,Plug your SD card into your laptop (you may need an SD-card-to-), and then navigate to the boot directory on the SD card (),Download from the package manager:,sudo apt-get install vim,Create an empty file named SSH in the boot directory of the SD card (vim SSH),Create a new file named which tells the Raspberry Pi how to connect to your Wi-Fi network to enable a headless boot. Be sure to edit the and with your Wi-Fi network name and its corresponding password:,country=US ctrlinterface=DIR=/var/run/wpasupplicant GROUP=netdev updateconfig=1 network={ scanssid=1 ssid=yourwifissid psk=yourwifipassword },Edit the file to change the console universal asynchronous transmitter/receiver (UART) from primary UART to secondary UART (serial1), which the Monarch Go Pi Hat requires. Within that first line, change console=serial0 to . After this step, eject the SD card from your laptop and plug it back into your Raspberry Pi,Use the native ARP protocol () to find the address of your Pi on your local network. Alternatively, you can leverage () to get the IP address if connected to your Wi-Fi network,Upon retrieving the address of your Pi, ssh into the board. Remember to supply the default password of,ssh pi@,Open the Raspberry Pi configuration page,sudo raspi-config,Select Serial 5,At the prompt Would you like a login shell to be accessible over serial? answer,At the prompt Would you like the serial port hardware to be enabled? answer,Select to exit, and to reboot the Raspberry Pi,After rebooting, ssh into your Raspberry Pi as you did earlier. To get started, download the minicom package, which is a text-based modem control and terminal emulator program:Next, configure the general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins on your board, which adjusts the RTS/CTS signals you need for the Monarch Go to communicate over LTE:,echo 17 > /sys/class/gpio/export echo out > /sys/class/gpio/gpio17/direction echo 0 > /sys/class/gpio/gpio17/value echo 16 > /sys/class/gpio/export echo in > /sys/class/gpio/gpio16/direction,Establish the communication to the modem using minicom:,minicom --device /dev/serial0,Now that you have direct communication to the modem, verify that you can connect to the modem and that the modem can connect to the LTE network. Run the command and you should see an output generated that looks something like this:,+CEREG: 2,1 150B,00539391,7,Exit minicom,To communicate over LTE, you need to enable the point-to-point (PPP) protocol by downloading the package () and adding a few additional files,Add a new file titled with the following text, which creates the PPP network interface connection:,auto ppp0 iface ppp0 inet ppp provider sequans,Next, we need to create a new file named in the /etc/ppp/peers/ folder with the following contents:,/dev/serial0 115200 crtscts -chap pppd by debug defaultroute which pppd dump local lock noauth nodetach noipdefault usepeerdns connect /usr/sbin/chat -t6 -f /etc/chatscripts/connect disconnect /usr/sbin/chat -t6 -f /etc/chatscripts/disconnect,Next, add a new file in the /etc/chatscripts/ directory that provides the AT commands for the connect chatscript. Then, add a new file in the /etc/chatscripts/ directory that provides the AT commands for the connect chatscript:,#connect TIMEOUT 30 ABORT ERROR AT OK AT+CGDATA=PPP,3 CONNECT #disconnect # This is the chat script used to hang up the Sequans Module # \d\d\d+\c,Edit the file and add the line auto ppp0 to the end of the file,To configure ppp0 as the default network, find the IP address of the ppp0 interface. The correct IP address will be the one with the Iface column indicating that it is of type ppp0 (not wlan0),With the IP address of the pp0 interface, add the IP to the default route to your gateway:,sudo route add default gw XXX.XXX.XX.X netstat -rn,Your Raspberry Pi will now connect, by default, to the LTE modem,To communicate to 5G Edge, you'll need to enable a Wavelength Zone in a public subnet within a virtual private cloud (VPC), attach a carrier gateway to the subnet, launch an EC2 instance, allocate a carrier IP address to our EC2 and run a Flask server to accept incoming HTTP traffic. To provision your 5G Edge infrastructure, you'll need the AWS CLI version 2 installed on your local machine. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Quickly launch up to three apps at once. Plus, work across documents with a tap of your finger using the new taskbar. Precision meets portability with S Pen capability. Write notes, sign contracts and more — directly on the large screen — and go from to-do to done. Working on the go with this big screen is a big deal. Unfold the massive 7.6 screen and see everything from spreadsheets to detailed documents without needing to zoom. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Notetakers, rejoice. Go hands-free to get more done. Simply open and use the massive 7.6 interior screen for hands-free video conferencing that allows you to take notes and more. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download. Charging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthFast ChargeUsage TimeBatteryPowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenScreen SizeRefresh RateAspect RatioFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesProcessorBluetoothStorageOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice Assistant4GSARFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandSMF946UZEV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
