How to increase bandwidth

Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Service disruptions can hurt a company's bottom line and compromise an organization's mission. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How to Increase Student Engagement in Online Learning Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to increase online student engagement,Author: Rose de Fremery,Date revised: March 28, 2024,The impact of online student engagement is a hotly contested area. Some argue students have lacked one-on-one interaction and,One area of consensus is that not all students have been impacted in exactly the same way, leading educators to wonder how to increase student engagement in online learning. Here are a few of the key factors influencing online student engagement and some suggestions for how to make online learning more engaging. How online learning has impacted student engagement,How to increase student engagement in online learning is a complicated issue. The abrupt shift to during COVID-19 affected student engagement, though teachers and students don't necessarily agree on the degree to which it did. According to an Edweek report on online during the pandemic, 88% of teachers say their students are less motivated as a result of the pandemic. By contrast, just half of students agree with this assessment. In fact, not all students are being impacted in the same way:,32% of students report being a little less motivated,18% of them indicate being a lot less motivated during this time frame,26% of them say they are either a little more motivated or even a lot more motivated. Some students did suffer a serious setback in their educational advancement when K-12 schools shifted to distance learning. A recent Department of Education report on found that early evidence indicates the pandemic widened pre-existing disparities in K-12 education, making it even more difficult for students from marginalized communities to access educational opportunities. Even students who had the resources necessary to participate in online learning sometimes disengaged, partly because there was little to no social interaction and there were fewer opportunities to do collaborative projects with their peers. That said, not all students found remote learning detrimental to their education. Some students have been learning more effectively in a remote context, perhaps because they are more comfortable learning in that setting or because it is a better match for their learning style or individual needs. For example, a student who is introverted or has health challenges may find it easier to participate in a (provided they have access to the necessary technology and connectivity) than experience the distractions of an in-person classroom environment or struggle to attend school while feeling unwell. How to increase online student engagement: What works and why,When looking at how to increase student engagement in online learning, educators have several options for accomplishing this goal. Cameras,One approach to encourage more online student engagement involves the use of cameras. The Edweek report found that 73% of students turn off the camera at least some of the time during class. There are a number of reasons for this:,35% of students say they turn off their cameras because it's not required to have them on,27% of them report being embarrassed about how they look,13% say they are concerned about how their home looks,Acknowledging these circumstances, some teachers may request that all students at least keep their microphones unmuted if not having their cameras on, so the students can still participate in class without having to be seen. Just as in a classroom, some students may be hesitant to speak up and answer a question. They may feel even more awkward about doing so in a remote learning setting, where it's not always as easy to notice the cues that would signal when it's a good time to raise your hand. With this in mind, some educators might find it helpful to call on students for answers to questions so that they have a chance to share their thoughts. According to , teachers can do this by intermittently using planned and intentional calls to action throughout a lesson. This technique invites online student engagement at regular intervals and holds students accountable to the learning process. Educators can also grade in-class discussions according to each students' effort, informing them up-front on exactly what percentage of their grade these discussions will constitute. Small groups collaboration,Alternatively, educators may choose to put students into smaller groups to collaborate on an activity—an opportunity more socially oriented students will appreciate—if the video conferencing platform supports this approach. Family engagement,can also boost online student engagement, so teachers also may want to consider reaching out to students' parents or caregivers to offer support in using distance learning technology or seek feedback on how to make online learning more engaging. Educational technology,There are also solutions that can aid with online student engagement. For example, some educators leverage videoconferencing platforms for synchronous instruction, so their classes can virtually meet in real time. Reliable network connectivity is essential for meaningful participation in , especially when technologies that consume considerable bandwidth are involved, such as videoconferencing and augmented reality. 5G connectivity can be of benefit in these cases, giving students the ability to connect and collaborate without having to worry about latency or sudden disruptions in access (and they can choose a virtual background if they desire). Increase student engagement in online learning,Student engagement was already a challenge , and it became an even more urgent issue for educators to address once K-12 schools shifted to online learning. However, not all students had the same challenges or even the same experiences, causing teachers to wonder how to make online learning more engaging. Regularly inviting student participation and partly grading students according to their online participation are two ways to increase online student engagement. Technology can play a role, as videoconferencing solutions paired with reliable network connectivity can help to bring students closer to the online classroom experience. By proactively addressing the challenges associated with online student engagement in these and other ways, educators can create more rewarding and meaningful learning opportunities for their students. Discover how Verizon's is enabling next-generation learning for all. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What You Need to Know About Business Internet Speed Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Better business internet speed: Understanding business internet requirements,Author: Adam Kimmel,Whether you're setting up your network for the first time or making adjustments to keep employees productive and satisfied, it can be challenging to know how much business internet speed you need. It's complicated enough figuring out how much bandwidth a single household needs, let alone an entire business network. Here's how to determine your requirements. Understanding residential vs. business internet speed,It's worth considering a few factors before you step up to business internet. First, there's a fundamental difference between business and residential internet:,In prioritizing reliable speed, business internet typically carries higher download and upload speeds (up to 940 Mbps) and guaranteed service. Companies can't afford to have system outages, and transaction speeds often dictate the pace of business, emphasizing the importance of high-speed connectivity. On the other hand, residential internet is designed for home use and, as such, offers alternative features for users who don't have business internet requirements. Unlike business internet, which has similar upload and download speeds, residential internet can have a faster download than upload speed. The average residential home isn't uploading a lot of data; instead using applications and services that require fast download speeds, like streaming video content or online gaming. Does your business need internet?,You might assume you need business internet for your business, but if you run a small company with only a few employees, you may not need it. Conversely, business internet might be an attractive alternative if you have a household with lots of users and traffic. To determine whether you need to step up to business internet speed, you can for an actual view of how much bandwidth you're using. If you're nearing your capacity and the network is struggling to keep up, it may be more economical to move to a business internet speed to support your current and future business internet requirements. In addition, if you're using platforms and applications like cloud computing and cloud-based services, videoconferencing, file sharing, and transferring photos, it can impact your business internet requirements and dictate a higher data transmission speed. On the other hand, residential internet may be sufficient if you mainly use website hosting, email, and software applications that don't require internet access, like Microsoft Office. Selecting a business internet speed,If many users are on the network, you may need higher internet speed to support the excess traffic. In addition, if the devices on your network don't support high data transfer rates, the devices will reduce the benefit of higher speeds and limit their capability to the device rating. The applications you use are critical to understanding whether you need more business internet speed, along with the degree to which you require low latency. If you anticipate using more diverse applications over time, the need for lower latency and low jitter high-speed internet will only increase, so it may be wise to now to stay ahead of your internet needs in the future. Learn more about how to tell internet requirements. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

