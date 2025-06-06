How to maximize bandwidth

Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. How to Make the Most of Your Smart Factory Data

Author: Rose de Fremery,Date published: June 6, 2025,Smart manufacturing is on the rise, expected to represent a . As the transition to accelerates, manufacturers are investing in technology that produces and collects vast quantities of smart factory data. However, successfully leveraging this information is trickier than it may first appear. To maximize the value of their smart factory insights, manufacturers must first understand what types of data are most useful for their business purposes and what kind of technology infrastructure enables smart manufacturing analytics. According to the , a smart factory involves the application of different combinations of modern technologies to create a hyper flexible, self-adapting manufacturing capability. These technologies include but are not limited to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the cloud, big data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital twins and the (IIoT). IIoT technologies will play an especially central role in the smart factory setting— are projected to come online between 2018 and 2025. For example, a manufacturer may roll out as part of a initiative to streamline workflows, alleviate labor shortages, improve safety and reduce operational costs. These IIoT devices are equipped with sensors that continuously gather key information, such as environmental conditions on the factory floor, the location of equipment and operational parameters for specific machines. Not only does this data prove useful for the use cases listed above, but manufacturers can also use them to further improve internal processes and enhance strategic decision-making on an ongoing basis. Manufacturers can tap data to advance their business goals in several ways. For example, they can use predictive modeling software with AI and ML capabilities to analyze data generated from the IoT sensors on their equipment, identify anomalous trends in performance, and flag potential issues before they result in disruptive and expensive downtime. When surveyed, 24% of companies said they within the next one to two years. Once they've become proficient in applying manufacturing analytics, manufacturers can leverage smart factory insights to achieve even more ambitious business outcomes. present a particularly compelling opportunity, allowing manufacturers to create virtual replicas of specific manufacturing assets, processes or even entire factories so that they can optimize and fine-tune their performance even further. For example, aircraft manufacturers could use digital twin technology to simulate a new engine design's performance under various real-world conditions before it's physically manufactured, proactively spotting performance problems and improving safety as a result. When polled, 76% of manufacturing respondents said to their firm's priorities in the next 12 months. Manufacturers require a solid technology foundation to unlock the full potential of their smart factory insights. They need software that includes robust AI and ML capabilities to properly interpret trends and patterns in their IIoT sensor data. They must also have a strong network infrastructure to achieve near real-time insights into their processes and optimize their operations. IIoT devices, when deployed at scale, can collectively consume a considerable amount of bandwidth—and if they're placed in far-flung locations with intermittent or unreliable connectivity, they may not be able to share data promptly enough for it to be actionable. is edge computing technology that when combined with 5G, can give manufacturers abundant bandwidth and low latency, enabling data collection support for the growing numbers of 5G IIoT sensors used in smart manufacturing facilities. Crucially, 5G networks can do so at scale, growing to support manufacturers' evolving business requirements. By quickly gathering and analyzing key IIoT data from across all of their locations, manufacturers can identify when equipment is either broken or must be replaced soon. This, in turn, allows them to reduce costs associated with aging equipment while adhering to compact business and product life cycles. In the case of digital twins, they can be confident the data they're relying on is both up to date and accurate, enabling them to correctly project how a particular product or process will perform under certain circumstances. Verizon's 5G Edge is edge computing technology that when combined with 5G can give manufacturers abundant bandwidth and low latencyManufacturers are already shifting toward a model, collecting large amounts of valuable IIoT data in the process. They use this information to automate workflows, perform predictive maintenance, create digital twins and enable strategic decision-making. With an informed strategy and the right smart factory technology framework, manufacturers can make the most of their smart factory data. Learn how Verizon can help you build the . Gartner,,GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. How to Help Maximize ROI on Your Contact Center as a Service Platform Business

How to help maximize the ROI of your Contact Center as a Service platform,Author: Gary Hilson,If your business is searching for a way to set itself apart by improving customer engagement and satisfaction, deploying a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution is an option worth considering. This type of approach can be a big step for some businesses, so it is understandable that you would want to see a worthwhile return on your investment (ROI). Thankfully, CCaaS can provide you with an affordable option with predictable monthly pricing that is easy to set up and manage while still possessing powerful contact center features that can let customers contact you virtually anywhere and anytime. So, how can you determine if CCaaS will deliver the kind of contact center ROI you are looking for?,The benefits of a Contact Center as a Service platform,As a start, before focusing on specific CCaaS features, think about the overarching benefits and how that factors into contact center ROI considerations. Contact Center as a Service brings cloud computing to your contact center to help provide an agile, flexible solution that can be scaled as needed without extra capital investment. New capabilities can be added as required to better serve your customers. You're still responsible for staffing your contact center with a team of agents who can engage with customers by phone or other channels, but the CCaaS model takes care of the infrastructure elements for you. This helps to reduce the pressure on your own IT team. This ability to help future-proof your business and reduce the workload of your IT team, particularly in a time of , strengthens the case for investment. Contact Center as a Service features,When it comes to considering CCaaS features, it helps to match them against your own needs and measurements of success. Each business will be different, so it is important not to take a one-size-fits-all approach but rather select only those you need. Relevant features to consider include:,Bring together ROI, TCO and CX,TCO includes both your initial investment and your costs over time, so it's an important consideration for realizing contact center ROI. It's critical that you understand the operating costs you'll incur with your contact center provider of choice, including training and technical support. TCO will provide you insights on how to get ROI over the longer term. What is equally important as TCO is how your contact center contributes to the overall customer experience (CX). Your contact center is a key part of your ability to understand your customers and get insight from data collected from their experiences. You should be gathering and analyzing key performance metrics (KPI) that can help CX improvements, and . Your contact center platform is more than just about serving customers, it's about transforming their experience by that you can realize contact center ROI and meet your business goals. Learn how Verizon's Contact Center Hub can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. 