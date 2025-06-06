how to reduce latency on pc

Verizon Network Performance: Weekly Latency Data

Get a glimpse into Verizon's network performance through our weekly compilation of IP network latency statistics. These statistics are provided for informational purposes. Verizon constantly measures the latency (speed) of core areas of our network using data collected by pings via Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP). We collect data in five-minute intervals from designated routers in key network hubs located around the world and then aggregate the data on a weekly basis.
How to Make the Most of Your Smart Factory Data

Author: Rose de Fremery,Date published: June 6, 2025,Smart manufacturing is on the rise, expected to represent a . As the transition to accelerates, manufacturers are investing in technology that produces and collects vast quantities of smart factory data. However, successfully leveraging this information is trickier than it may first appear. To maximize the value of their smart factory insights, manufacturers must first understand what types of data are most useful for their business purposes and what kind of technology infrastructure enables smart manufacturing analytics. According to the , a smart factory involves the application of different combinations of modern technologies to create a hyper flexible, self-adapting manufacturing capability. These technologies include but are not limited to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the cloud, big data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital twins and the (IIoT). IIoT technologies will play an especially central role in the smart factory setting— are projected to come online between 2018 and 2025. For example, a manufacturer may roll out as part of a initiative to streamline workflows, alleviate labor shortages, improve safety and reduce operational costs. These IIoT devices are equipped with sensors that continuously gather key information, such as environmental conditions on the factory floor, the location of equipment and operational parameters for specific machines. Not only does this data prove useful for the use cases listed above, but manufacturers can also use them to further improve internal processes and enhance strategic decision-making on an ongoing basis. Manufacturers can tap data to advance their business goals in several ways. For example, they can use predictive modeling software with AI and ML capabilities to analyze data generated from the IoT sensors on their equipment, identify anomalous trends in performance, and flag potential issues before they result in disruptive and expensive downtime. When surveyed, 24% of companies said they within the next one to two years. Once they've become proficient in applying manufacturing analytics, manufacturers can leverage smart factory insights to achieve even more ambitious business outcomes. present a particularly compelling opportunity, allowing manufacturers to create virtual replicas of specific manufacturing assets, processes or even entire factories so that they can optimize and fine-tune their performance even further. For example, aircraft manufacturers could use digital twin technology to simulate a new engine design's performance under various real-world conditions before it's physically manufactured, proactively spotting performance problems and improving safety as a result. When polled, 76% of manufacturing respondents said to their firm's priorities in the next 12 months. Manufacturers require a solid technology foundation to unlock the full potential of their smart factory insights. They need software that includes robust AI and ML capabilities to properly interpret trends and patterns in their IIoT sensor data. They must also have a strong network infrastructure to achieve near real-time insights into their processes and optimize their operations. IIoT devices, when deployed at scale, can collectively consume a considerable amount of bandwidth—and if they're placed in far-flung locations with intermittent or unreliable connectivity, they may not be able to share data promptly enough for it to be actionable. is edge computing technology that when combined with 5G, can give manufacturers abundant bandwidth and low latency, enabling data collection support for the growing numbers of 5G IIoT sensors used in smart manufacturing facilities. Crucially, 5G networks can do so at scale, growing to support manufacturers' evolving business requirements. By quickly gathering and analyzing key IIoT data from across all of their locations, manufacturers can identify when equipment is either broken or must be replaced soon. This, in turn, allows them to reduce costs associated with aging equipment while adhering to compact business and product life cycles. In the case of digital twins, they can be confident the data they're relying on is both up to date and accurate, enabling them to correctly project how a particular product or process will perform under certain circumstances. Verizon's 5G Edge is edge computing technology that when combined with 5G can give manufacturers abundant bandwidth and low latencyManufacturers are already shifting toward a model, collecting large amounts of valuable IIoT data in the process. They use this information to automate workflows, perform predictive maintenance, create digital twins and enable strategic decision-making. With an informed strategy and the right smart factory technology framework, manufacturers can make the most of their smart factory data. Learn how Verizon can help you build the . Gartner,,GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice
How 5G Edge Can Help Improve Manufacturing Productivity Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How 5G and edge computing can help improve manufacturing productivity,Author: Keith Shaw,Manufacturing productivity has seen following a big drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, in manufacturing have caused companies to explore how to build a of the future to help with growth and productivity. Over 80% of manufacturers said reducing costs and improving operational efficiency are the most important reasons for . While many of these new technologies can help to improve manufacturing productivity, having an outstanding wireless network is critical. Newer applications within manufacturing require lower latency, faster data speeds and more bandwidth. Fortunately, 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) technologies are helping to contribute to these innovations, offering faster networks and more efficient compute processing capabilities—which is perhaps why 91% of manufacturers say will be important to the overall future of their business. For companies asking how to improve productivity in manufacturing, exploring 5G and edge computing technologies is a great start. Technology driving manufacturing productivity,Across the manufacturing landscape, companies are exploring new to help them improve their operations. Here are a few examples:,Edge networks benefitting connected factory technology,The combination of 5G and edge computing helps to enhance these modern applications by hosting them at the edge of the network, closer to devices and endpoints. This process can help to lower response times and boost performance, allowing companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. In order for an edge network to succeed, several elements are required:,How to improve productivity in manufacturing with 5G and edge computing,In all these areas, than the alternatives, which is why investing in 5G and edge computing gives manufacturers the opportunity to maximize the productivity benefits of these connected factory technologies. Indeed, according to a survey by the Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers agreed that such as automation, predictive maintenance, AR and robotics compared with wired, Wi-Fi or 4G connections. Deploying AI and ML algorithms on industrial robot arms and mobile robots requires very high speed data transfers in order for the robots to perform certain tasks, such as obstacle avoidance for safe navigation around the production floor. Robots that pick and place objects out of a bin require computer vision processing that needs to be speedy in order to increase their productivity. Even standalone video cameras that monitor quality control on finished products (e.g. scanning for defects) require a speedy, high-bandwidth network to find those defects fast. Private MEC,A further benefit of 5G and edge computing is the opportunity to combine both in a private on-site 5G network. Edge computing infrastructure can be deployed in either a (at the edge of a public 5G cellular network) or a scenario where computing and network infrastructure is installed on-premises. This involves a dedicated platform that delivers low latency to warehouses, factories and even large campuses, providing greater security for those organizations. Companies that are looking for the lowest available latency or enhanced safety along with data sovereignty for applications should explore a private MEC deployment. Applications that could benefit from a private MEC deployment include:,Productivity begins with an advanced network and enterprise intelligence,5G and edge computing offer the potential to transform your operations, which is why nearly all manufacturers expect to see an increase in machine and workforce productivity from investing in 5G, according to the same survey by the Manufacturing Institute. Verizon 5G Edge is designed to enable the development of found in a modern smart factory. Making the is critical to helping you leverage the needed to make a transition to a connected factory a success. Click here to learn more about how to transition your traditional factory into a . AvidThink, , page 7. The Manufacturing Institute, , page 33. The Manufacturing Institute, page 30. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. 