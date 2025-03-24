how to secure dns

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Authoritative DNS Service Business

Authoritative DNS Service Business

Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. With ever-increasing web traffic, you want to ensure that customers can easily and reliably access your website and applications. Our Authoritative DNS is available across the globe and built entirely on IP Anycast technology, allowing you to resolve Domain Name System (DNS) queries virtually anywhere with the highest reliability. Verizon's system to resolve domain names (i.e. ) to server IP addresses which is required for browsers, connected mobile applications, and IoT devices to communicate with your systems. Verizon Authoritative DNS is one of the largest, fastest and most secure authoritative DNS available. Browsers or devices ask DNS servers for the server that maps to a domain name. Authoritative DNS answers the request with either the IP address of the intended server, or another domain name. Reinforced by multiple redundancies and failovers, Authoritative DNS makes sure your website is reachable around the clock and that your applications perform to the best of their ability. Our DNS is available across the globe. Built entirely on IP Anycast technology, it allows you to resolve DNS queries with the highest reliability. We have built one of the world's largest and most robust DNS services with multiple redundancy and failovers. This ensure that we provide you with always-available DNS so that users can always reach your website. DNS is frequently used within web applications when making application programming interface (API) calls to services, such as databases and external storage. Our DNS helps reduce the time it takes to resolve domain names and improve the performance of your web applications. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. Learn more about how Authoritative DNS can help your organization. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while also adding a layer of DDoS protection by storing and accelerating content through the network. Protect your website and apps from sophisticated attacks. Prevent sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks on web and mobile applications. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks.
SD Secure Branch: SDN Security

SD Secure Branch: SDN Security

Software Defined Secure Branch services can help you extend your business reach and streamline IT across your WAN. SD Secure Branch helps make network edges easier to extend, manage and protect. It simplifies the secure management of apps, data and network extensions across branch offices, so you can worry less about adding IT resources and security to keep up with WAN growth. Organizations that need to extend, manage and protect networks across multiple locations. Organizations that want scalable, flexible network solutions that can let them quickly respond to change. Organizations without the IT resources or expertise to address remote networking needs. SD Secure Branch gives you a customized and managed software-defined services architecture on a single device that lets you specify multiple transit paths depending on application need and network quality. It helps you quickly automate and deploy an application-driven, secure and hybrid WAN customized for each of your remote locations. That helps you simplify your connectivity and increase your agility. Software Defined Secure Branch helps simplify your WAN and policy management. Replace networking and security functions that might currently require multiple boxes. Route data based on each application's needs and current network conditions. Make near real-time decisions to redirect traffic to the most suitable service at the time. Tailor security to your sites' needs with multiple security options that let you use a variety of virtual network functions. Better manage total cost of ownership by using lower-cost routes when possible and premium connections when needed. Gain detailed visibility of network performance through advanced network monitoring solutions. Tune function performance up or down by altering processor allocation or adding resources as network requirements change. Move network functions to one power-efficient platform instead of keeping them on several different appliances. Organizations are expected to reach more people in more places, faster and more reliably than ever before. These solution briefs give you insights on how Software Defined Secure Branch can help. SD WAN can help organizations better deal with new business challenges that traditional networks can't handle. Get a quick rundown on what SD WAN is, how it works and the benefits it can deliver. Discover how global enterprises are benefiting from SD WAN through real-life examples of successful deployments. Get insights on how to protect your organization from today's cyberthreats. We have the expertise that comes from over two decades of experience managing customer networks to help you reach your networking goals. networks managed globally,years publishing the (DBIR),managed complex networks,managed security and network devices,Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations.
Private IP Network Solutions: Secure & Reliable Network

Power critical workloads and applications with secure, reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity. Private IP is a MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) network that connects locations and clouds around the globe in 185+ countries. Traffic is completely separated from the public internet to help keep it secure. Stay connected with leading service level agreements (SLAs) and proactive fault notifications. Enable near real-time and scheduled network-port bandwidth changes using Dynamic Network Manager. Prioritize your network traffic and assign traffic classes of service with Private IP's Enhanced Traffic Management feature. Network traffic is separated using a VPN that provides private, any-to-any IP connectivity. Private IP helps protect your organization by keeping your traffic separate from the public internet. Private IP provides reliable, preprovisioned private access to the cloud, offering both usage-based and fixed-price options with same-day connectivity. Verizon's expansive global network footprint delivers the coverage you need to keep pace with business growth, locally and globally. Wireless Access for Private IP uses Verizon's Mobile Private Network to provide access to your MPLS Private IP network. With Private IP, you'll get dependable WAN connectivity featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds without the need to manage routing tables or multiple network. Private IP has simple-to-use, powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities including built-in WAN analysis. Dynamic Network Manager enables you to increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic. You can make scheduled or on-the-fly changes to help meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Connect multiple locations and handle planned and unplanned traffic spikes with Burstable Billing and Dynamic Network Manager. Get 24/7 customer service backed by competitive SLAs. Support multiple routing protocols for efficient application and IP data routing using advanced traffic engineering methods. View traffic and bandwidth use to understand what's traversing your network with Dynamic Network Manager. Improve applications by prioritizing global Private IP network traffic for low latency, low jitter and high availability. Economize by using a single network provider for data, voice and video services across the organization. A leader in networking services,countries and territories with network services,of fiber covering the globe,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security and network operations centers,Learn about critical topics needed to effectively deliver data with reduced latency and encryption protection for satellite connectivity. Understand how Private IP can address challenges of running cloud-based applications with load sharing and resiliency alternatives to keep your organization operating. Learn how Private IP can meet your evolving network needs with high-performance, cloud-ready connectivity. Get the details on how Private IP works and how it can help you. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). See the networking options and associated benefits. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. No, Private IP is the foundational network as part of an overall managed software-defined WAN (SD WAN) solution or as a standalone networking solution. For more information, see,Yes, both 5G and LTE wireless connectivity to the Private IP network are available. Verizon has a global reach, providing Private IP network coverage in 185+ countries. To view our current coverage areas, visitVerizon offers secure connectivity with both a consumption-based option, Secure Cloud Interconnect and a fixed-bandwidth option, Software Defined Interconnect. These options connect customers globally to 200+ cloud service providers including the largest global providers. Yes, Verizon offers an FWA solution with Private IP. This includes offers that bundle wireless access with the Private IP contract, invoice and support. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Verizon Business helps secure Australia’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Verizon Business Australia worked with the Australian Passport Office in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to develop the country’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.
