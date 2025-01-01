How to set up a wireless business account

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Verizon provides line-level features and account-level features. Most features are at the line level, meaning they can be added or removed on a specific line, or on up to 99 lines at a time in My Business Wireless. Account-level features apply to all lines on an account, meaning that when they are added or removed, it affects every line on the account. There are only a few account-level features, the most common being Total Mobile Protection MD, TechTeam, Data Boost and Safety Mode. Whether you are changing features on one or more lines in an account, all the lines in one account, or all the lines in multiple accounts, the steps are similar.
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems—and they needed it set up quickly. That's exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon. The Aquacell division of Phoenix Process Equipment specializes in cleaning and recycling water from large facilities so it can be used for landscaping and other purposes. This equipment needs connectivity to transmit activity reports around the clock. After their previous internet provider raised prices "exponentially," Phoenix was able to get a reliable solution up and running quickly with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. , Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment,California has strict water usage laws, so major facilities often need to recycle their own water for purposes such as landscaping. Phoenix's Aquacell equipment collects "grey water" from these facilities—typically water from sinks, showers, dishwashers—removes contaminants, and makes it available for other uses. "Our service agreements require us to know what that unit is doing," says Phoenix administrative assistant for operations and sales Laura Fletcher. "We need data to show that it's running full time, how much water it's processing, that sort of thing.",To transmit that data, the equipment needs an internet connection—but Phoenix's previous provider kept raising the price. Fletcher explains, "Our bill went up exponentially over a six-month period.",She needed a reliable new solution—and she needed it set up right away. Phoenix already trusted Verizon for cell phone service, so Fletcher contacted her Verizon account manager. "And we got a great solution for a lower price instead of the ever-increasing price" from their previous provider. Price, however, wasn't the only advantage Phoenix realized with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. The first advantage was the rapid set-up. "The setup was very easy," Fletcher says. "We actually had our IT guy do most of the programming work from our office in Louisville, and then Verizon hooked up everything in California.",On the campus headquarters of one of the world's largest social media companies, Phoenix's Aquacell equipment continues to filter and recycle greywater to treat the landscaping without using precious, fresh water. Nearby, it does the same for a biotech giant. This equipment transmits data around the clock—data on water volume along with the chemical makeup of the water output. Fletcher explains, "We have to make sure that it's actually pulling out what it's supposed to be pulling out. And that means we need to get near-real time data so that if there is an issue, we can identify it quickly and correct it.",Phoenix now gets this data reliably, 24/7, at a low cost with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet—part of a strong, ongoing a partnership between the companies. "We know we can trust the reliability of Verizon equipment," says Fletcher. "Verizon has always found us a solution that works. They always bring the right people in to get done what we need done and answer our questions.",, Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment,With Verizon Business Internet, you can get,Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
My Business Wireless Account Management Business

On the page, you can view and manage the wireless accounts you are assigned to manage. This page is your go-to resource for most things related to the lines of service across your account. To access the All wireless numbers page when , navigate to . The navigation bar at the top of the page helps you find what you're looking for through search, as well as by filters, groupings and display columns that you can customize. lets you search by wireless number, wireless user ID, wireless username, account number, device ID, SIM ID and cost center. lets you filter results by line status, upgrade eligibility, device capability (including 5G), brand and device type. lets you sort items by billing account, upgrade eligibility and cost center. lets you choose up to six different columns to display, including wireless number, user ID, billing account, wireless ID, equipment model, device ID, cost center, upgrade eligibility and SIM ID. Column links also give you a powerful way to find and access different things. For example, click on a:,Click the icon or icon on the navigation bar to get a digital or hard-copy version of what's displayed on the screen. You can gain access to a variety of account management functions by clicking the dropdown menu above the navigation bar and choosing from the different menu options. The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,Each displayed menu option also indicates how many wireless lines that specific management feature can change or update, such as or . If you're an account admin who manages two or more Company IDs in My Business Wireless, you might want to consider using Linkset to more easily manage those IDs. It lets you access accounts and navigate between Company IDs in My Business Wireless using a single user ID and password in one browser window, as well as run reports across multiple companies and create and manage users. When using Linkset, your active Company ID will display at the top right of the My Business Wireless home page as well as to the right of your lines and orders. To switch between companies:,Note: You can also use the dropdown menu to sort by Company Name instead of Company ID. To set the default company that you see on the My Business Wireless home page when you log in, do the following:To use Linkset, you must have access to all accounts on the Company ID. To get Linkset set up, you need to talk to your Verizon sales and support team, or call 1.800.922.0204 to get the process started and to get a new user ID and password for Linsket.
Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
