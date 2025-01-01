How to set up a wireless business account

My Business Wireless Account Management Business
On the page, you can view and manage the wireless accounts you are assigned to manage. This page is your go-to resource for most things related to the lines of service across your account. To access the All wireless numbers page when , navigate to . The navigation bar at the top of the page helps you find what you're looking for through search, as well as by filters, groupings and display columns that you can customize. lets you search by wireless number, wireless user ID, wireless username, account number, device ID, SIM ID and cost center. lets you filter results by line status, upgrade eligibility, device capability (including 5G), brand and device type. lets you sort items by billing account, upgrade eligibility and cost center. lets you choose up to six different columns to display, including wireless number, user ID, billing account, wireless ID, equipment model, device ID, cost center, upgrade eligibility and SIM ID. Column links also give you a powerful way to find and access different things. For example, click on a:,Click the icon or icon on the navigation bar to get a digital or hard-copy version of what's displayed on the screen. You can gain access to a variety of account management functions by clicking the dropdown menu above the navigation bar and choosing from the different menu options. The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,The menu option lets you:,Each displayed menu option also indicates how many wireless lines that specific management feature can change or update, such as or . If you're an account admin who manages two or more Company IDs in My Business Wireless, you might want to consider using Linkset to more easily manage those IDs. It lets you access accounts and navigate between Company IDs in My Business Wireless using a single user ID and password in one browser window, as well as run reports across multiple companies and create and manage users. When using Linkset, your active Company ID will display at the top right of the My Business Wireless home page as well as to the right of your lines and orders. To switch between companies:,Note: You can also use the dropdown menu to sort by Company Name instead of Company ID. To set the default company that you see on the My Business Wireless home page when you log in, do the following:To use Linkset, you must have access to all accounts on the Company ID. To get Linkset set up, you need to talk to your Verizon sales and support team, or call 1.800.922.0204 to get the process started and to get a new user ID and password for Linsket. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedLearn more