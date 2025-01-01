industrial iot in 5g environment towards smart manufacturing

Enterprise Intelligence for Digital Transformation Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Tomorrow's successes belong to organizations that prioritize digital transformation to build agile, efficient and future-ready enterprises. Becoming one of these leaders requires harnessing innovative technologies and new data sources to gain insights that can drive operational efficiency. Achieving that kind of Enterprise Intelligence can set your organization apart in the crowded marketplace. Achieving Enterprise Intelligence requires the right network for the specific use cases—connecting and automating mobile assets on the factory floor, empowering your connected workforce virtually anywhere it is, or myriad other uses that your business operations demand. And it requires a partner that offers the right technologies, capabilities, expertise and approach to help you improve your organization's agility to help meet shifting customer expectations. Enterprise Intelligence is achievable. Partnering with Verizon can make the process simple. Our deep knowledge and expertise with advanced connectivity solutions and the latest connected devices helps us empower organizations to overcome challenges and enhance business insights. Right now, many organizations are struggling to meet customer demands while having to contend with rising costs for materials and labor, ongoing worker shortages, and increasing competitive pressures. In fact, in a recent Manufacturer's Outlook Survey, 33.8% of manufacturers say that supply chain concerns are among the top challenges they are facing today.¹,Digital transformation that enables Enterprise Intelligence can help you survive and even thrive in unpredictable environments. In November 2022, the Manufacturing Leadership Council, as part of the Manufacturing in 2030 Project, released a report that revealed that more than 84% of manufacturing leaders expect to see an acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies over the next few years.²,Making investments in transformation is essential, but who you partner with is more important than how much you spend. Verizon Business provides solutions that help you achieve Enterprise Intelligence and drive efficiencies for long-term, sustainable success. Solutions designed for the demands of Industry 4.0, supporting automation and simplifying processes while giving you better visibility across your operations. Solutions that deliver insights to support condition-based maintenance, helping avoid equipment breakdowns and bottlenecks. Choosing Verizon Business as your partner means working with an industry leader that can help you channel this intelligence and unlock the full potential of your business operations. It means having customizable solutions that can adapt to your evolving needs and a secure network that provides access to the latest technologies—the Industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G and fast wireless business internet, and more. Enterprises that build or adopt these platforms are poised to continually translate information into insights, driving next best actions that are contextual, consistent and guided by clear business goals. Your network needs to help make your manufacturing operations smarter and more efficient. For each organization and for each industry, that can look different. It may mean that your network needs to power new, near-real-time applications from innovative partners, such as upgrading the network while simplifying operations, like has done. By moving from public 4G in one of the U.K.'s busiest ports to a Private 5G Network, the port operator is boosting efficiency and productivity while spending less time worrying about the network itself. To create a platform that can do all this, you need more than secure, reliable connectivity. It must be paired with industry expertise and cutting-edge partner solutions designed to take advantage of 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) to deliver transformative results. With Verizon, you gain access to our comprehensive solutions, global networking expertise and America's most reliable 5G network, empowering your organization to tackle industry-specific challenges head-on. Our unique positioning gives us an in-depth understanding of the significance of converging technologies such as 5G, network as a service (NaaS) and MEC to enable Enterprise Intelligence. And we are committed to providing you with a platform that helps drive your business toward success. It's your vision. Let's make it happen. Empower your business with the flexibility, productivity and agility you need to innovate and achieve your goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. "NAM Manufacturers' Outlook Survey First Quarter 2024," National Association of Manufacturers, March 5, 2024. "A Lens on the Future," Manufacturing Leadership Council, November 2022. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed