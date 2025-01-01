internal ip ranges

What is Private IP? Guide to Understand Private IP

What is private IP?,Be informed when securing your corner of the cloud. For businesses large and small, walls are coming down and physical boundaries are disappearing wherever markets are growing. More companies are going mobile as they expand their remote workforces to offer a more responsive customer experience. Others are taking advantage of new connectivity options to quickly, securely and affordably establish a presence closer to customers and new opportunities across the U.S. These companies have outgrown standard ways of getting online. They can no longer work with a single shared connection to the internet. At the same time, they're not ready for an enterprise-grade suite of private connections more typical of a multi-million-dollar organization with thousands of employees and a sky-high annual IT budget. They need a secure space in the cloud dedicated to their operations and data, one that suits their size, budget and specific bandwidth requirements. They also can't afford to invest in a whole new networking approach that may need considerable reconfiguring a year or two down the road. Many companies in this camp simply need to connect and collaborate via, for example, conference calling and messaging. They need a safe and efficient means for storing, sending and receiving large files across widely distributed locations. They need an online seat that is the right fit for current business conditions, and that can scale up or down, bandwidth-wise, as their operational situation changes. Private IP addressing often fits the bill for growing companies with limited IT resources. Private IP, or PIP, provides a simple, dedicated cloud-based network that allows businesses to consolidate applications into a single network infrastructure. It allows for relatively uncomplicated connectivity very similar to that of the public internet while enabling the flexibility, security and reliability of a gated network like a VPN. Whether your company is on the brink of major growth or struggling against the limitations of insufficient bandwidth for your current volume of business, consider whether private IP may be right for you. Take a look at a few frequently—asked questions before making your next networking move. What types of challenges are addressed by private IP?,Small- to medium-sized businesses often benefit from PIP addressing. Here's a scenario. A hiring firm—let's call it Brains Co.—has eight employees in a Chicago office. Brains is expanding operations and headcount into Seattle and Atlanta. The company has plans for two more offices in the next 20 months to accommodate clients in New York and Dallas. The five-year-old company has grown from two clients in the legal sector to more than 150 across the country in industries ranging from healthcare to IT and government affairs. Headcount will increase, and many of the new hires will work remotely and travel often. This company must regularly transfer large files in a wide range of formats. It also must conduct webinars and convene teleconferences across time zones on very short notice. It has compliance requirements to meet, and data must be kept carefully secured at all times. It regularly uses video for multi-site training and will need advanced collaboration and presence tools for its highly-mobile employees. Brains also doesn't have the resources to reconfigure an inappropriately architected network as it rolls out new services. For Brains Co. private IP can:,How does private IP return value?,Depending on how your PIP is structured, and what your service provider offers, ROI advantages can amount to an IT team at your fingertips. Your online-connections experience could be completely transformed. Private IP can:,So, what's under the hood? How does private IP work?,This is where things can get technical. Not hard, if you're an IT specialist, but arcane to many others. However, a cursory look at protocols and addressing may help clarify how the relatively simple PIP technology allows users to effectively communicate over a secure, efficient and flexible private-network infrastructure. It serves as a foundation for automating and streamlining business processes such as e-commerce, shared intranets and extranets. PIP provides connections into a private external network, or extranet, that move data and establish off-site, remote links. It does so in ways that are very similar to the public internet everybody uses to check social media, stream videos, download apps and more. The public and private IP versions use very similar protocols for routing. The public internet uses border gateway protocol (BGP) which is also used by most multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks on which PIP is based. This routing helps the user experience because working in PIP mode seems no different from using the public internet. It is widely tapped for communications between autonomous networks and has extensive routing policies for implementations of complex or simple networks. MPLS technology used by private IP allows for the integration of Layer 2 and Layer 3 routing. The layers are among the seven that comprise the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model of networking common in telecommunications for, among other things, cellular service. This network-service platform provides a base that is scalable, survivable and efficient without sacrificing performance. The private IP network is a closed and private MPLS backbone (meaning that it allows no internet connectivity). It doesn't support any direct customer-access connections. MPLS networks will automatically detect and dynamically re-route around transmission-path failures. With private networks, a distinct set of addresses has been established by the authorizing organization (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) to locate computers on a specific PIP. For the public internet, the authorizing organization (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has designated a different set of addresses for devices that access that public network, or internet. This way, the routing of signals to and from specific private IP networks is kept separate from the public internet, and from other PIP networks. These addresses, whether public or private, are like mailing addresses for homes and businesses. Every computing device that accesses a PIP or the public internet must have a distinct address in the appropriate range for connections to go through. It's like the incorrect or non-existent mailing address resulting in an undeliverable letter. Or paycheck. The private IP addressing architecture uses IPv4 and IPv6 specifications to define the private addressing ranges. IP packets that use addresses in these ranges cannot be routed through the public internet. Public IP addresses can be found through an internet lookup. Simply type "what is my IP address" into your browser address bar, and hit enter. Private IP addresses cannot be found this way. If you're curious about PIP addressing, how routers are NAT (network address translation) devices, and how machines and users routinely bounce to and from public and private networks everyday, all the time, there are infinite resources on the subject. Just search on "IP addresses: Everything you need to know," or something similar. What are the advantages and disadvantages of private IP?,The internet is teeming with cyber-pestilences and villains of every stripe. That's why data protection and privacy top the list of advantages for those who choose private IP. Devices aren't exposed to the public internet, so hackers have a harder time getting at them and their users. Private IP networks are isolated from other networks, making them less vulnerable to such common issues as external equipment malfunctions or connectivity loss. If a problem does occur, pinpointing its cause and solution is a simpler matter that can save precious time and budget dollars. Private IP networks involve additional setup and non-standard configurations. They also will not interact with the public internet; alternative solutions are needed. These are usually supplied by most service providers for users who want seamless access to both private and public (e.g. internet) networks. With PIP, the cost of server space and equipment, as well as for configuration and maintenance, is not spread across millions of users as it is with the public internet. Instead, the operator providing the private IP carries these costs, of which a portion is passed on to users. Is private IP right for you?,Now that you know more about what's involved with private IP, you should be better equipped to make informed decisions as your business grows. The technology is a popular choice for governments, enterprises, start-ups and businesses in the middle of the market. It can be an ideal solution for you, too, as you boost your network for that next big opportunity. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. from Verizon is an MPLS-based VPN service that delivers a simple network designed to grow with your business while helping you consolidate applications into a single, easy-to-use infrastructure. To learn more, visit us online. Connect users to applications with a reliable, scalable and flexible network. Let us manage your networking needs, so you can concentrate on business priorities. Get better peace of mind while you stay focused on your business goals. What Is an IP Address? A Business Guide to IP Addresses Business

What is an IP address? A business guide to IP addresses,Author: Poornima Apte,If you have ever asked What is an IP address? or What is an IP address used for? the short answer is that an IP address is like a phone number for your internet-connected devices. It is a unique identifier. Any computer needs both an internal and external IP address to connect to another computer over a network using the internet's global language, the Internet Protocol, or IP. There are about four billion unique IP addresses. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the group of engineers who invent and maintain the technology of the internet, specifies the format of these IP addresses. The IP version 4 format was and is still popular. It looks like this: 192-168-107-13. The IETF created a newer format with much more room for addresses (more than the stars in the observable universe), so the internet can continue to grow in the future. With that established, let's explore what you'll need to know about IP addresses for your business. An internal vs. external IP address,Your small- to medium-sized business (SMB) might have a network of its own, where all your computers and various devices are connected with each other. When you send a document to the printer, for instance, your PC uses the printer's IP address to send the data. This business network is private to you; no one else can connect to your printer. Accordingly, the IP address of the printer and of your PC are private addresses, and your network is known as a private IP network.,But you might also have a public service—for example, a catalog on the web where customers can view or order your merchandise or fill out a form. This service or web page must be running on a computer with a public or external IP address so that anyone on the internet can connect to and use the service. This public computer could be maintained for you by a commercial web hosting provider who assigns a public IP address to that computer, or your IT could maintain the computer on your own premises. In this latter case, your internet service provider (ISP) will assign you a public or external IP address to use. Now that you know the answer to the what is an IP address and what is an IP address used for questions, and now that you understand the difference between an internal and external IP address, how do they work as part of your ? When an employee in your business uses an online software as a service, for example, the machine in your network needs to talk to the machine at the other end. Since humans find it difficult to connect using IP numbers, they use a service called Domain Name System (DNS), which takes names like Google.com or Verizon.com and translates them to the corresponding public IP address so that your machine knows where to go. A static vs. dynamic IP address,Businesses can choose whether they want addresses to be static or dynamic. Static addresses are constant, just like your business phone number, while the dynamic equivalent changes frequently. While there is an argument to be made for IP addresses to be dynamic to make security more robust, a static IP address confers many advantages, including:,In addition, static IP addresses increase reliability and are easier to manage. Learn how can help your business remain productive and online 24/7. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. CWMA Wireline - Managed Services

, Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Customers strive to make the best use of in-house resources, while ensuring the skill levels necessary to implement Unified Communications (UC) solutions. In addition, they need networking solutions robust enough to support voice and UC applications with a high level of reliability. Verizon can design and deliver a solution that enables customers to upgrade their infrastructure with powerful and reliable UC capabilities, alleviates the burden of in-house monitoring and management, and helps reduce expenses. With Managed IP PBX, customers can leverage remote resources to monitor and manage their solutions, and draw upon a pool of skilled resources with Cisco certifications and related expertise. Allowing Verizon to oversee management of unified communications servers simplifies budgeting and resource allocation, freeing customers to focus on more strategic, revenue-generating activities. Managed IP PBX is a premises-based unified communications solution available to customers with single or multiple site requirements who seek ongoing support with fault management, configuration management, asset management, and performance reporting. By extending Managed Network Services (MNS) capabilities beyond the WAN and LAN router to Unified Communications servers and applications, this comprehensive management solution enables customers to leverage Verizon's technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. The solution leverages Verizon resources and strategic partners for planning and network assessment analysis, installation and implementation, and management of UC&C solutions from Cisco. Managed IP PBX can leverage Managed WAN and Managed LAN, Managed SBC, supplementary CPE, voice connectivity and gateways, Verizon IP Trunking, VoIP Monitoring, and Security Services to bring together a true end-to-end solution. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. Standard reports are provided at no additional charge. For further information, reference the Managed Wireless LAN Product Description and the Managed Wireless LAN Reporting End-to-End Process. Verizon also provides the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests. Managed Wireless LAN is available in almost every country in which Managed WAN is offered. Reference the Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN International Service Availability Matrix (ISAM) to verify availability. For U.S. new and existing customers only, managed Wireless LAN can be provided with Managed WAN and Managed LAN service or as a stand-alone service provided that at least one customer site has Managed WAN. For International customers only, managed Wireless LAN must be sold in conjunction with Managed Services Complete (EMEA-sold only) or Managed WAN for new and existing customers. Each location in which Managed Wireless LAN is deployed must also have Managed Services Complete or Managed WAN service. Verizon offers Managed Wireless LAN on Aruba and Cisco hardware in the U.S. and only on Cisco hardware for locations outside of the U.S. The ordering process for Managed Wireless LAN services is the same as that for Managed WAN. However, many wireless LAN environments will need to be evaluated by Complex Solutions. Review the Pre-Sale Processes for additional requirements. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Today's enterprise workforce is highly mobile and always on Managed Mobility is Verizon's answer to the complexities enterprises face in managing, deploying, securing, and supporting their global mobile assets and workforce. We can offer businesses an aggregated view of their mobility architecture, secure devices, data, and applications; define and enforce policies; and make more efficient and prudent use of devices. The Managed Mobility portfolio includes Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Security, and Application Development with the Mobile Services Enablement Platform (MSEP). All practice areas are underpinned by M2M Mobility Professional Services, Verizon's leading professional services and customer care expertise. Customers have the power to drive application strategy and secure mobile devices utilizing Verizon expertise and industry leading platforms. Additionally, customers can control and manage access to the five practice areas via the Managed Mobility Portal, an intergrated component of the Verizon Enterprise Center. Bottom line, Verizon's Managed Mobility suite can help enterprises conquer the daunting prospect of driving productivity through applications and mobility management, ultimately turning mobility into an area of business opportunity instead of business pain. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Customers seeking to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), outsource their IT departments, or obtain effective, global 24x7 support of their network can benefit from Managed WAN. For those customers lacking technical expertise or dissatisfied with the performance of their current managed services provider, Managed WAN can be implemented as part of a comprehensive networking solution that addresses the customer's issues and acts as a vital link in an end-to-end solution. Managed WAN Service is a network management solution available to U.S. Medium Business Private IP customers. With Verizon's Managed WAN Service, customers can leverage our technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. Three service levels are available with Managed WAN:,Though Verizon manages the network solution for the customer, Managed WAN also empowers customers to monitor their performance by viewing WAN Analysis (CA Technologies eHealth) reports via the Verizon Enterprise Center. As demonstrated in the , this allows customers to see critical metrics such as latency, volume, congestion, and discarded frames. Verizon also provides the Customer Portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed-service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. With the increased dependence on a variety of applications for business-critical functions, organizations are constantly looking for ways to increase performance, decrease latency, and improve overall application efficiency to help support their organizational goals. With Managed WAN Optimization Services (Managed WOS), customers are able to help increase employee productivity and overall satisfaction with internal applications, while allowing an industry-leading managed services provider to manage the day-to-day support of their of their WAN. Verizon's Managed WOS is deployed at two or more of the customer's locations and optimizes WAN resources to improve performance of business critical applications over wide area links. Managed WOS delivers these capabilities by integrating powerful compression and caching, acceleration, application control, and visibility technologies. In addition, Managed WOS includes Application Analyst support that provides ongoing recommendations to improve application performance, based on historical analysis of trends, application usage, and infrastructure utilization. As with other Managed Network Solutions, there are three management options for delivery of Managed WOS: Full, Physical, and Monitor and Notify. Combined with Verizon Managed WAN Services, Managed WOS can help organizations receive continuous network management via an industry-leading infrastructure, enabling them to focus on their core business rather than internal management activities. They also benefit from increased, consistent performance of applications across the network, which can lead to greater end-user satisfaction. Refer d for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Mobility is a force changing and evolving the way our customers do business. The number of mobile workers continues to grow, so too does the number of devices which they use. Reports show that over half of mobile workers use at least two devices for work every day, corresponding to increasing mobile worker productivity. In addition, with the consumerization of IT now a given, users are driving the evolution of an organization's IT strategy. The challenge facing IT departments is how to strike the right balance between mobile freedom demanded by users and the need for IT security and compliance. Mobile Workforce Manager is a cloud-based multi-service solution which enables our customers to manage access to business services across multiple devices—simply, securely, and efficiently. Advanced reporting capabilities let them easily see what is in use throughout their network, as well as the compliance status of their devices. Security controls help customers manage corporate data when their users use their own devices. Mobile Workforce Manager is based on a powerful cloud based infrastructure (hosted by Terremark) providing a wide range of features and functionality for managing mobile devices, applications, content. Through the Mobile Workforce Manager portal, customers can select which features of the service are deployed to each user; fine-tuning the service and removing the need to deploy unnecessary functionality to all users. As a result, Mobile Workforce Manager enables all the front end functionality of mobility management, without any the back-end difficulties associated with such a feature-rich service. Core functionality of Mobile Workforce Manager includes:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. 