International integrated solutions

Global Integrated Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Digital transformation is more than a buzzword, it's at the heart of business strategies across all industry segments and markets. Our Global Integrated Solutions team is dedicated to helping clients solve their most complex transformation challenges. Today's business and technology landscapes are changing faster than ever. As a result, digital transformation is now at the heart of business strategies across all industry segments and markets. In fact, predicts that two-thirds of CEOs of G2000 companies will have digital transformation at the center of their corporate strategies by the end of the year. Organizations that do not apply new technology to transform their operations and customer experience are at risk of becoming irrelevant—or worse. We can help you solve that. Our Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) team is dedicated to working with clients to provide a smooth, cost-effective and low-risk digital transformation. We have helped some of the world's largest enterprises solve their most complex IT integration challenges, including:,The digital initiatives that drive growth rely on the speed and resiliency of your network. Staying ahead of changing market conditions and network demands can be challenging as new hardware deployments and reconfiguration requests can take weeks or months to handle. From transition planning, automated discovery and transformation to integrated service automation and service delivery management, our GIS team can help speed up your processes and make your business more agile. Verizon can help transform your infrastructure to support your digital goals and successfully integrate new solutions like software defined networking (SDN), dynamic wireless LAN, security analytics and network functions virtualization (NFV) to automate and simplify your network. We have invested $17.1B in 2016 and continue to make significant investments to drive innovation and build the operational environment needed to implement and manage these technologies. Managing business demands and creating a differentiated customer experience is more challenging today than ever before. Information Technology & Security leaders managing various service providers are facing variable SLAs, supplier finger pointing and potentially incompatible solutions. Our GIS team provides customized integration services for each vertical market, multinational corporations and public sector institutions to deploy these end-to-end services. We can transform how your network operates, helping you improve how you do business and interact with customers. The focus is on driving growth while managing risk and improving the overall customer experience. We work with top global technology providers to integrate world-class products and services into a highly customized, streamlined solution. Our GIS team can quickly transform and automate your IT operations driving better customer experiences virtually anywhere, anytime – for any end-user. Verizon's Global Integration Solutions help you: We select from our proven products and services, and where necessary, third party portfolios to give you a complete custom solution. In particular, if our customers prefer to purchase local transport in some regions, we can integrate those services into the infrastructure, and in many cases manage the operation end-to-end. If a full network overhaul is not needed, we'll design a hybrid solution of current and new services to help reduce risk. For organizations that are expanding around the world or transforming their IT operations, Verizon is a proven partner. Whether it's a complete IT infrastructure transformation or a move to the cloud, we can take care of everything—network, security, business communications, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things and more. Experience matters. Make Verizon your global integration partner. See how Verizon has helped solve transformation challenges for some of the world's largest global enterprises. An international airline, challenged with disparate, legacy systems and outdated technology, was unable to keep pace with competitors and losing customer loyalty. They turned to Verizon to help make their check-in technology easier for customers to use and to improve network and telephony performance, as well as security. Our GIS team transformed the airline's IT infrastructure as it took off in even more markets around the world. We standardized hundreds of IT systems for the airline and integrated hosted cloud, IP telephony and contact center solutions. We also built a new e-commerce system on Verizon Cloud and integrated the airline's network, security and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. The result: A better customer experience, increased loyalty and improved employee productivity. A global retailer needed to delight customers with better experiences to improve loyalty and engagement. An outdated infrastructure prevented employees at remote locations from accessing critical applications. As a result, the customer and employee experiences were inconsistent from one location to another. Our GIS team helped the retailer solve that by integrating the company's disparate global IT infrastructure across more than 1,000 sites and created a single private cloud, creating IT cost efficiencies and strengthening security and reliability. The team also integrated IP telephony and contact center, security and data center services, so the retailer can deliver seamless experiences to its employees and customers. A disaster relief organization needed to modernize its network to control costs and improve operational efficiencies. At the same time, they wanted to enhance the overall customer experience. Our GIS team developed a solution leveraging Verizon's Managed SD WAN Services Platform while seamlessly integrating other solutions, such as mobility, security and public/private cloud applications, replacing older, disparate legacy technologies. This network infrastructure transformation delivered an agile architecture that better enables this organization to help those in critical need. We empower you to thrive by delivering the connected world simply, securely and reliably. We have more than 160,000 employees around the world, and we own and operate one of the largest and most reliable networks on the planet. Verizon Partners with Versa Integrated Solutions

Achieve reliable and complete connectivity—from users located in-branch and at remote locations to those using on-premises and cloud applications—with Verizon Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) including Software Defined Secure Branch (SD Secure Branch) with Versa Networks. Organizations looking to achieve optimized connectivity will find it with Verizon and Versa in our end-to-end solution that is application aware, identity aware and multipath intelligent. Together, we deliver a feature-rich, scalable yet simple-to-use software platform to implement many different use cases, including:,Integrated architecture that combines comprehensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading software-defined WAN (SD WAN), robust analytics and simplified automation into one software solution,Consistent enforcement of security and networking policies to anywhere in the world with a single, easy-to-use management interface hosted on-premises or in the cloud,Cloud, on-premises or a blended solution to meet brownfield and multicloud requirements while scaling to tens of thousands of branch sites,No hidden costs, additional products, painful integrations or unnecessary appliances to get our robust suite of SASE services,Support provided by Verizon's Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) teams,Our network as a service (Naas) framework for reliable and secure network connectivity helps you enable the network capabilities needed today with the flexibility and technology required for tomorrow. Software Defined Secure Branch with Versa provides full-featured SD WAN, comprehensive security, advanced routing and sophisticated analytics. And with Verizon Advanced SASE, it can be delivered via one software stack. Security features include:,Virtual Network Services (VNS) SD WAN combines your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and boosts bandwidth on demand. Define your digital destination with Digital Advisory Services (DAS) to map out your business transformation journey. Multiservice, single-stack software platform that integrates networking and robust security,Automated operations with zero-touch deployment, policy-based control, life-cycle management and feature-licensing options,Critical network security services provided by a secure web gateway and zero-trust network access integrated with SD WAN,Smarter and more automated SD WAN with rapid service delivery and end-to-end orchestration,Simplified management and policy enforcement for all users and devices across your network,Verizon Enterprise Center with advanced "drill-down" reporting and vendor API integration,Versa Director for real-time analytics that offer visibility and control insights into the WAN, security and secure access, as well as custom reporting on user, device and application traffic,of Fortune 500 companies served with Verizon technology solutions,security, network and hosting devices under Verizon management,managed networks in over 150 countries,years of experience managing customer networks,When cybersecurity and IT networking teams have different goals, it can obstruct your adoption and implementation of secure access service edge (SASE). Discover how to remove these organizational obstacles to enable a smooth SASE deployment, while getting better visibility into your corporate networks with contextual security controls for each user. Verizon and Versa Networks deliver on the outcomes of all of your organizational needs with a fully managed platform that provides full-featured SD WAN, comprehensive security, advanced routing, genuine multitenancy, seamless multicloud and sophisticated analytics delivered via one software stack. Get one point of contact when leveraging both Verizon and Versa together. The demand for enhanced cloud services is driving the need to rearchitect existing WANs. As IT teams navigate infrastructure challenges, they need to find WAN solutions that remove bottlenecks to their digital initiatives while providing secure, smart and simple connectivity. Verizon's annual Data Breach Investigations Report offers in-depth security risk insights and research from more than 5,250 confirmed breaches. Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 