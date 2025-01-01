is 5g unlimited data

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Starts at $31.94/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Sonim H500 5G

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Business Unlimited Phone Plans | Unlimited Data, Talk & Text

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Tablet purchase with new 2-yr or device payment agreement and Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan required. Bring your own tablet with month-to-month agreement also eligible for this offer. 0% APR. For each qualifying tablet line, customer will receive $10 monthly credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Tablet Start plan at qualifying levels. Price plan changes not eligible for this promotion. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan 50% discount available to customers that also subscribe to a Business Unlimited Pro smartphone plan. Tablet sold separately. Also available with select customer-provided tablets compatible with Verizon's network. Limit of one Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan discount for each smartphone. Discount will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Pro smartphone and tablet plans at qualifying levels. $40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. , Laptop purchase with new line, 2-yr device payment or month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan required. Bring your own laptop transactions are also eligible for this offer; laptop must be compatible with Verizon network. For each qualifying laptop line, customer will receive a $10 monthly bill credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains Business Unlimited Start Laptop plan at qualifying levels. There is no limit to the number of lines that can receive this discount. Price plan changes are not eligible for this offer. Limited-time offer. $30,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$40,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. ,$45,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. $75,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees and Economic Adjustment Charge. 100 GB Premium Network Access ,$10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees. $10,Per line per month. Plus taxes, fees.
International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. If a Toll-Free Number is not available, please dial the exit code from a landline phone, then 908-559-4899. Toll charges will apply. ** Not all countries are covered by this service. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
