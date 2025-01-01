laptop for business use

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for Business

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for Business

Quickly launch up to three apps at once. Plus, work across documents with a tap of your finger using the new taskbar. Precision meets portability with S Pen capability. Write notes, sign contracts and more — directly on the large screen — and go from to-do to done. Working on the go with this big screen is a big deal. Unfold the massive 7.6 screen and see everything from spreadsheets to detailed documents without needing to zoom. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Notetakers, rejoice. Go hands-free to get more done. Simply open and use the massive 7.6 interior screen for hands-free video conferencing that allows you to take notes and more. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Flex the pocket-sized productivity powerhouse of Galaxy Z Flip5. With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with everything you need to get more done on the go. With a large cover screen, you can use while folded, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level. Simply reply to emails, check your calendar and change the song while you're in the zone, all with just one hand. Get all the info on the go with the all-new, completely customizable cover screen. Complete tasks in a flash, like sending emails, answering calls, accessing the calendar and even capturing content. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Durable and water-resistant, Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to stand up to your workday. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download.
Google Pixel 7 for Business

Google Pixel 7 for Business

The new Pixel 7 uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide better experiences for Pixel users. Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours.For over 24 hours Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 31 hours. Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network. For ¿Up to 72 hours¿: Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby Compatible with your favorite Google apps, and the apps you use for work already, and more (licenses req'd & sold separately). Comes with Titan M2TM security chip. Built with multiple layers of protection to help keep your info secure. Plus, the latest Android security features and updates for at least five years, which helps keep your phone protected from ever-evolving threats.Android security updates for at least 5 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. See g.co/pixel/updates for details. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) app supported. BlueJeans Video Conferencing and One Talk apps available via download.MDM & One Talk sold separately. BlueJeans subscription req'd to host most meetings, also sold separately
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business unleashes the next generation of BlueJeans for collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

The Compton Unified district expanded tech-infused STEM learning using a Verizon program as a model

