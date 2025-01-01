Latest innovations in business phone tech

Higher Education Technology Solutions

Promote digital equity, help safeguard data and create a connected campus with secure connectivity solutions and help from experienced professionals. Help keep students connected, wherever they learn. With the Verizon Digital Inclusion program, you can give eligible students tools to help them succeed. We understand the threats facing educational institutions and have the tools to help you focus your security efforts. Help safeguard student, faculty and university data, and strengthen your cybersecurity by modernizing your network infrastructure. Ransomware attacks against education increased 275% year over year. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for the downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. Our secure, scalable solutions can help you create a connected campus that inspires the next generation of students and teachers, and helps improve immersive learning. To help keep you connected, we offer a variety of network services, including LTE and 5G Business Internet, that are easy to implement and provide secure, reliable performance. Transform your network from single-purpose connections to a software-managed, cost-effective ecosystem. Consolidate your phone systems on a single Voice over IP (VoIP) network to drive better collaboration and improve the student experience. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Our connected campus portfolio leverages the power of 5G Ultra Wideband1 to expose students to the power of possibilities. The Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) platform helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced 5G technologies. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our consultants can help you do more with less by providing a full spectrum of guidance to help you deliver better education experiences. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Deliver personalized experiences for students, parents and staff, and disseminate information more quickly. Learn how innovative and immersive technology is helping educational institutions transform the future of learning while keeping students engaged. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Blended or hybrid learning—mixing in‑person with online instruction and study—has enabled more flexible access to higher education. Smart campus solutions can help schools deliver immersive, safe and reliable learning experiences. Augmented reality is changing the education landscape and delivering an immersive learning experience that can help students thrive. See how Verizon and Arizona State University are exploring how 5G can enable immersive educational experiences and transform the future of learning. Explore how 5G helps put reality into virtual reality learning experiences. Learn how 5G networks are poised to enhance learning inside and outside the classroom through virtual reality. Located at startups, universities and large enterprises, our 5G Innovation Hub Program is how our partners develop and test solutions that can change the world—all powered by Verizon. 