Management consulting services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Robust CX is a series of intuitive interactions that happen across multiple digital channels. Each positive experience helps cement customer loyalty. Providing a superior customer experience is no longer optional—it's essential. 