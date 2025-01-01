Management consulting services

Customer Experience Consulting Services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Robust CX is a series of intuitive interactions that happen across multiple digital channels. Each positive experience helps cement customer loyalty. Providing a superior customer experience is no longer optional—it's essential. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. 
Communications Consulting Services

Communications Consulting Services

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Communications Consulting Services,Access experienced guidance as you plan, design and execute UC&C. Take the complexity out of new communications services. The difficulty of designing and implementing your voice solutions can be overwhelming. But we can help. We offer a full-spectrum of business and technical guidance to make it easy for you. Our holistic suite of Professional Services are designed to help you work through challenges with planning, designing and executing of world-class contact center and UC&C solutions. Products & services,Design customer personas, map customer journey and develop use cases. Helps employees adapt quickly to new communication and collaboration technology.
DX Advisory & Consulting Services

DX Advisory & Consulting Services

DX Advisory Services,Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Agile, Flexible and Customer Centric. DX Advisory Services enables all customers no matter where you are on the Digital Transformation Continuum. Organizations are turning to Verizon and our DX Consultants to help plan and implement the right solutions around the globe. DX Advisory Services has the right elements to help provide a path to move your forward to your destination. DX is a suite of consulting services engagements focused on helping customers improve their constituents' experiences and transforming the customer's enterprise. The engagements utilize a business outcome approach, are individually packaged and delivered by experienced customers experience (CX) consultants based on wherever a customer may be on the Digital Maturity Continuum. DX Advisory Services delivers complete lifecycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. How does DX Advisory Services work?,A customer selects from a pre-packaged suite of services, the particular DX Advisory Services offering that meets his business objectives. A Verizon DX Advisory consultant will then meet with the customer team to conduct an initial Assessment Workshop. Based on the results of the Workshop the customer selects one area to focus on. We will provide a next steps document, which may include key discussion topics and feedback, prescriptive insights, strategy, roadmap, and recommended next steps. Whether you're looking to drive better customer engagement, make your operation more efficient or transform the business landscape, Verizon can help. Features & benefits,professional services consultants across the globe,years of contact center experienceVerizon has the resources to collaborate with you in mapping out the enterprise digital transformation roadmap. We further bring in the knowledge and resources to put in place all the pieces of the digital transformation that provides a foundation that enables successful customer experience. Receive trends, research and approaches in your inbox. Get end-to-end customer premises equipment (CPE) support. Use a fully outsourced operational support model to manage contact center applications. Get trusted advice for all your contact center needs. Design for the customer, not the limits of technology. Keep your call center protected and productive.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
