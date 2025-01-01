mobile device management byod

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions

Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. In compiling our 2020 Mobile Security Index, we discovered that almost 40% of organizations surveyed said they had experienced a mobile-related compromise. Which is why a mobile device management (MDM) plan can be critical. Explore our range of MDM products to find the right options for your unique mobile challenges. As reliance on mobile devices in business grows, so does the importance of properly managing mobile devices and keeping mobile data protected. The Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) service suite combines unified endpoint management and broadband hotspot management into a single management portal so you can manage device app deployment, maintain security policies and more. Whether your business uses a single tablet or a whole fleet of mobile devices, mobile security should be a top priority. Samsung Knox® Manage is a cloud-based mobility management platform designed for enterprise customers to manage and monitor employee devices with flexibility and granularity. Everything that makes mobility great—devices, apps, security, data, connectivity and more—can be difficult to manage all at once. IBM Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is a single platform to help you simplify how you manage mobility across your business. Plus, endpoint analytics help you make sense of daily mobile details. For businesses of all sizes, Ivanti provides a portfolio of solutions to help secure your mobile infrastructure. Ivanti mobility solutions make it easy to set up, manage, and secure devices with mobile-centric, zero-trust security capabilities such as zero sign-on, multifactor authentication and mobile threat defense. Beyond securing your data, you also may need to protect your business's physical assets. Solink™ is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras and data systems to help improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety, and more. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Create a secure foundation for your organization with these tips. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Save up to $720 when you switch and bring your compatible smartphone and number. Chat now to find out how. Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can . That way, you won't need to share a new number with your  business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or , you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:,Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). . Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to:You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.)  or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:,Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon. Learn how toYou may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
