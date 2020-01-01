mobile device solutions

Cyberattacks on Mobile Devices are on the Rise Solutions

5G networks promise increased security, but organizations need to implement their own mobile security measures. Are you ready?It stands to reason that attacks are becoming more common. Mobile device use is now the norm, not the exception. Each year, the,Cybercriminals are adapting nicely to the mobile-first world, evolving their tools and techniques to exploit undefended gaps in mobile security, and weaponizing security technologies like encryption to conceal their actions. Forty-eight percent of the sophisticated cyber actors identified by Lookout Mobile Security in the past year were found to have the tools and techniques for attacking both mobile and desktop devices. The categorizes threats into four layers:,Phishing/business email compromise, mistakes/errors, abuse, personal use, excess permissions,Malware, ransomware, insecure coding, unapproved/rogue apps, cryptojacking, side-loaded apps,Loss and theft, patching, Internet of Things, out-of-date OS,Rogue and insecure Wi-Fi, man-in-the middle, rogue cellular and base station,That's a lot of opportunities for cybercriminals to gain entry. And for employees to accidentally (or otherwise) open up the organization to attack. So who are these cybercriminals, and why do they attack organizations?,The people behind cyberattacks and security breaches can also be broken down into four categories:,• Professional criminals,• Hacktivists,• State-sponsored actors,• Employees,As far as motivation goes, personal gain tops the list every time, as evidenced by over a decade of,(DBIR) results. However, some cybercriminals are acting on a grudge, others on ideology. And still others hack for fun, or are committing espionage for an organization or government. But the fact is, a large number of data breaches are caused by employees. Some intentionally. Many not. How many of your employees have accidentally clicked on a phishing email, lost their device, or used public Wi-Fi? Probably more than you know. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. While the consequences of a security compromise will be different for every organization, the most common impacts are reputational damage, data loss, financial loss, downtime, penalties and fines, loss of additional equipment, and insurance policy increases. Of course, not every organization will suffer all of those impacts, but of those reporting a compromise in the , 62 percent described it as "major." And 41 percent described the compromise as "major, with lasting consequences.",Just how major are we talking? In 2018, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was $3.86 million, with a per capita cost of $148 per record. Though the cost can be higher or lower, depending on the industry, of those most at risk—healthcare, hospitality, public sector, retail and finance (per DBIR)—resolution costs for healthcare are the highest, costing an average of $408 per record. That's followed by financial services, with an average cost of $206 per record. That's pretty major. Particularly when the number of records compromised reaches into the thousands. Or millions. Or even billions. So what are organizations doing about the increase in,As it turns out, not nearly enough. Many are failing to meet even a basic level of preparedness. Not surprisingly, 85 percent of employees feel that their organization needs to take mobile device security more seriously. Still, it's time to overcome whatever it is that's holding you back. Because, according to Ponemon Institute's 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, the odds of experiencing at least one incident in the next two years are more than one in four. Those are great odds if you're buying a raffle ticket. Not so much if you're facing a potentially devastating data breach. If you're unsure where to begin, see the "10 basic steps to better mobile device security" sidebar. Additionally, the includes a handful of self-assessment tools, as well as a "Baseline, Better, Best" matrix that includes steps you can take to improve your mobile security stance, whatever your current level of preparedness. Another critical step in the journey to better mobile security is partnering with the right network. Because when it comes to security, the network matters. Security has improved with each successive wireless network evolution. For example, with 2G it was possible to intercept mobile phone calls as they passed over the radio waves. From 3G onward data has been encrypted, making interception much more difficult. In fact, 4G LTE encrypts both data and signaling, to prevent it from being overheard on the radio access interface. 4G LTE also provides secure storage, mutual authentication, integrity protection and stronger encryption. And the next-generation network, 5G, will deliver even more robust security for mobile devices, thanks to:,5G is also expected to be more resilient to cyberattacks and non-malicious incidents, thanks to a core network architecture designed to support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. The best way to capture the full security potential of 5G is to start incorporating the best 4G LTE connections and technologies into your business. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will be paired with the nation's best It's time for organizations of all sizes and across all industries to start taking mobile security seriously. While security will continue to improve with each generation of the network, millions more devices are projected to connect to the 5G network, providing hackers with more targets than ever. That's why it's crucial to implement the strongest possible security measures for your organization's mobile devices. We help protect organizations of all sizes and types against security threats. We will work with you to identify vulnerabilities and then design a cybersecurity strategy that addresses them. No wireless carrier does security better than Verizon. To learn more, contact your Verizon Wireless business specialist. Take the Verizon 5G Readiness Assessment survey:,Read the report here:,Learn more about your 5G opportunity at:,1. Gain an understanding of the risk factors for your organization, location and industry,2. Ensure that mobile is included in all of your security plans and policies,3. Take a full accounting of mobile assets and users,4. Understand and manage employee data usage,5. Establish formal policies for corporate-liable and employee-liable device,6. Deploy a device management program and consider a private network solution,7. Implement a strong password policy and ensure adherence,8. Limit the use of Wi-Fi to approved networks,9. Prevent employees from downloading apps from the internet,10. Regularly review access to data and systems,The Mobile Security Index is conducted by an independent research firm on behalf of Verizon. Unless otherwise noted, all stats are from Verizon's Mobile Security Index 2019. 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study, Ponemon Institute. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. AR6840120,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed