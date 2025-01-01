Mobile security threats and prevention

Mobile Threat Defense | Security and Protection for Mobile Devices

Safeguard the data used by your remote workforce with advanced mobile security from Verizon and our partners. Organizations of all sizes and types rely on mobility for day-to-day operations. Securing and managing your mobile devices, apps and sensitive data is vital to your livelihood. We have the expertise and leading mobility management offerings to help. Lookout leverages its global network of security intelligence to deliver advanced security to mobile devices owned by your organization. Its cloud-first, device-assisted approach to security helps limit impacts on device performance and user experience. Jamf provides insights and analytics on aggregate and individual mobile data use to help you control how you manage and allocate your data. These analytics can also help you better manage your mobile data budgets while driving employee productivity enhancements. Today's businesses are increasingly using mobile devices to push their organizations forward in a growing world of remote workforces. Akamai can help them do that simply and securely by securing cellular data at the SIM itself. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance, while,Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Protect corporate and employee-owned mobile devices against device, network, application and phishing attacks with Ivanti's mobile threat defense. Machine learning algorithms provide immediate and ongoing visibility into malicious threats across all protected Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. The best part – no user action is required to deploy and activate, creating 100% user adoption. Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Balancing workforce mobility with proper mobile device security in the workplace can help prevent costly breaches. Rapid growth in remote workforces can increase exposure to cyberthreats. Ensuring that remote access to your network remains fully secure and properly configured helps reduce your risk. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Phishing Is One of Many Growing Security Threats to Schools Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Phishing is one of many growing security threats to schools,Author: Gary Hilson,Security threats to schools are just as prominent as they are in the business world. With 2020 described as a record-breaking year for in the U.S. the verdict for 2021 should be in soon. It may not be too different, as students, teachers and staff access learning materials and teaching resources online through a variety of devices like tablets or laptop computers. The many attack surfaces increase the number of , including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, malware and ransomware. However, one of the most common methods threat actors use is phishing. Phishing uses social engineering and fraudulent messages to unwittingly recruit users to help them deploy malicious software. Given the lobbed at both K-12 and higher education institutions, any defense strategy must include steps to help mitigate security threats. Cloud computing in education allows students the ability to access their homework wherever there's an internet connection and faculty to access that homework or upload coursework, which broadens the threat landscape. Phishing as a security threat to schools,The many types of phishing attacks that pose security threats to schools have been compounded by cloud computing in education as the need for remote has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include email phishing, HTTPS phishing, spear phishing (targeted email phishing), whaling (targeted emails impersonating a senior player at an organization), vishing (phone call phishing), smishing (phishing by SMS text), among others. Using an email or a phone call to get someone to make a change to an account or divulge information is one of the most common types of phishing; criminals direct you to a link to provide sensitive data and instill fear that something awful may happen if you don't act with urgency, which is a red flag. These emails or calls may be in the form of a warning from a government agency. Rather than act immediately, you might consider telling the caller you'll get back to them, and as a good rule of thumb, avoid clicking on a link in an email. Successful phishing emails may appear professional, as do fake websites. You can spot the latter by their URLs—because they often contain typos—or by branding that looks off, such as company logos that don't have the proper colors. But websites aren't the only things that can be copied to look like the real thing—so can wireless connections. These are more likely to impact a distributed campus than a single high school, as this form of phishing attack can create a free yet fraudulent Wi-Fi access point that allows criminals to see user data. Consider checking to make sure you're connecting to the right free hotspot or otherwise avoid them completely. The appeal of free Wi-Fi has risen with the adoption of smartphones, which many students have, and it's another vector for security threats to schools. Phishing attacks could be in the form of emails or SMS text messages. Again, it's all about getting users to click on a link they shouldn't; it's best not to click on an SMS link unless you're certain of its origin and the sender. How to identify and prevent phishing attacks in education,Because security threats to schools are as relentless as those to businesses, robust cyber security policies and user awareness training are critical, especially because user tech acumen varies widely across student age groups, faculty and staff. Educating students, faculty and staff on what a phishing email looks like or how to spot a fake website or text can help bolster your defenses. Make sure all school Wi-Fi access points require authentication, so everyone can assume that free ones are fake. Ensuring that all computers within an institution use an anti-phishing toolbar in the default browser can help create a standard defense. Cloud computing in education offers many toolsets to help mitigate security threats. Cloud-based applications with security baked in can help reduce security threats to schools in part by reducing the IT teams' workloads. Using threat detection services which integrate with cloud applications to scan files before you download them helps to make sure their content is safe. Some cloud applications, like Google Drive, display file ownership information that can help inform what you do with a file. To help ensure that cloud apps are free from security vulnerabilities and have a strong security posture, you can perform security assessments, including penetration testing, vulnerability testing, configuration reviews, source code reviews and more. Cloud apps can help you develop and deliver an end-to-end security program. Public Sector Cyber Security Threats on the Rise According to Verizon’s 2023 DBIR Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Phil Muncaster,The is Verizon's annual breach activity assessment, detailing breach event statistics in conjunction with 80+ industry leading cyber security partners. The highlights the need for government agencies to leverage more robust services to help increase security protection and better manage assets. As the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports, . Both Federal and State and Local government agencies are especially through third party software and internet-enabled devices. Public sector cyber security can be greatly enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. The reveals that 20% of incidents and 11% of breaches analyzed this year were linked to the Public Administration sector, the . In contrast, in the , the public sector recorded the second-highest number of incidents at 12% and came in third for total number of breaches at 10%. The public sector is . So, the key questions of government cyber security are: What, according to industry experts, is driving these trends? And how can your organization take measures to protect itself from public sector cyber security threats?,What are the main government cyber security threat trends?,As always, there are plenty of insights to consider from the latest DBIR, which is based on an analysis of . Most notable are the following:83% of breaches involved external actors, and the primary motivation for attacks continues to be overwhelmingly financially driven, at 95% of breaches. Financial incentives may also be a factor here as over two-thirds (68%) of government breaches are , according to the DBIR. The government is the major target for Espionage attacks—while across all industries just 3% of threat actors were motivated by espionage, yet in the public sector cyber security space it's . This is also up significantly from , indicating that cyber espionage may be becoming a more acute threat. As the DBIR notes, was expected to be a factor in increased State-sponsored attacks, including Espionage. carried out network penetration and espionage against 128 organizations in 42 countries allied with Ukraine, prioritizing government entities among NATO members. The U.S. was their number one target, alongside Baltic nations and Poland. The DBIR also reveals a concerning uptick in breaches resulting not from external actors only, but rather by collusion involving . The latter refers to third-party actors (typically external actors) working with government partners or employees to achieve their strategic goals. It's particularly worrying considering the share of , while multiple actor threats stood at zero over the past two years of the DBIR. Although misuse (internal malicious activity) peaked as an in 2019, public sector cyber security teams must be alert to the possibility of disaffected colleagues colluding with threat actors. The key is to catch such plans early on. The refers to complex attacks that leverage malware and/or hacking to achieve their objectives, including deploying ransomware, according to the 2023 DBIR. Such attacks are a pronounced threat to public sector cyber security, in fact, system Intrusion was present in . Malware and ransomware, which can exist in systems for several months or longer before being identified, and should continue to be . Alongside deliberately malicious insiders, there remains a heightened risk from those who succumb due to poor security training or negligence. Of the 3,270 :,Solutions to help improve cyber security,Seek out a solutions provider with a range of service offerings that can empower your government cyber security team to mitigate the threats listed above, and many others. provides change management, incident management and health monitoring on specific cloud security service instances. A service instance for SASE Management is the unique cloud security tenant that is managed by Verizon. Integrated support will be provided across the customer's cloud security instances and Verizon-managed Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) which are connected to their cloud security instances. helps provide secure, private multi-cloud connectivity through software-defined circuits. With a secure cloud fabric, government agencies can create a non-bifurcated infrastructure that allows for a secure, private connection between their different cloud environments, regardless of whether they are hosted on public or private clouds. This means that data can be transferred between different cloud environments without having to go through the public internet which is vulnerable to bad actors. This also supports private government agency-to-government agency communication. solutions can help protect your organization against bad actors. With the increase in remote work and remote access, government agencies need a variety of customizable and scalable solutions to help secure endpoints. can help you safeguard servers and endpoints, such as laptops, desktops and mobile devices, from today's growing and ever-changing threats. Cyber Risk Programs is a customizable, continuous, objective, risk assessment and management program designed to help measure the effectiveness of cyber risk controls. It helps identify risks that potentially threaten the organization, assets and brand reputation. Verizon's solutions can be customizable cyber security event-monitoring solutions, designed for agencies looking to help enhance their SIEM and related security investments with a monitoring and analytics ecosystem customized to their specifications and requirements. These SOC-based solutions provide a hybrid operating model leveraging a dedicated team of highly skilled security analysts working in a dedicated environment. These analysts monitor and analyze security events for the customer, providing alerts based on an agreed service level through an appropriate interface, agreed with the client. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) managed services are offered in two varieties:,Threat intelligence, automation, and better endpoint security for mobile devices can be enhanced through partnering with cyber security leaders that can deliver managed and professional security services, as well as private and secure network connections. 