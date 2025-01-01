network security provider

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.