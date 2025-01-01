Next-gen 5g phones for business users

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business unleashes the next generation of BlueJeans for collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. 5G Edge: Mobile Edge Compute Platform

Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. This is . Built for innovation, our 5G Edge technology enhances applications by hosting them at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. This helps lower response times and boost performance, so you can collect, process and analyze your data faster. Watch the use cases to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks—to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organizations and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge technology enhances edge computing applications by improving response times and performance—enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. With Verizon 5G network you get the security, throughput and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform. Leverage Verizon's partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Build, deploy and manage your applications right at the edge of our 5G network, for the speed and responsiveness you need to innovate like never before. See how CrowdVision used 5G Edge to help improve crowd management, congestion and the guest experience. Watch how Zixi transformed the way live content is streamed by creating pop-up network ecosystems with sub-second latency. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver "like you're there" streaming of music, sports and other events. Read about using near real-time monitoring to send alerts about changing conditions to help prevent accidents and injuries. Learn how increased automation can help improve logistical efficiency throughout the entire manufacturing process, from production to shipment of finished goods to customers. Read about creating precise models for comparative analysis and how it can help improve product quality—giving insights into all aspects of manufacturing processes. Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Find out which 5G Edge and MEC solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. helps you deploy and manage end-to-end solutions and device connectivity—to bring near real‑time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G Edge to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster, more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. *Not currently available for use with Verizon 5G Edge private MEC. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 97% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across . Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge Services is a unique platform that provides developers, Verizon customers and partners the tools to build and deploy edge applications across a distributed infrastructure, along with management capabilities for greater visibility and control. 