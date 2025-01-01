online security products

Business Internet Secure: Small Business Security Tools

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Smaller businesses may not have access to the same level of security protections that larger companies do. Until now. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out--all backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Fios Business Internet customers with an eligible router can purchase Business Internet Secure as a value-added service, and it can be added to your existing account or to a new order. Joining Verizon is easy. Contact a rep today to get started at . For support, go to . For other questions, contact a rep at or call BIS Wireless Support at 844.885.8626. Back up your files to the cloud and share them securely from your computer or smartphone. Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support from tech experts. *Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires qualified, current Fios Business Internet service and a BHRx or later generation Verizon router. Price is monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.