Phone replacement options under business complete

3G CDMA Network Retirement Business

Verizon continues to upgrade its network for businesses, in partnership with device manufacturers, to better serve you. Virtually all traffic is on our 4G LTE (4G) & 5G networks which offer superior performance compared to previous generations of networks. For several years now we've publicly stated that our 3G CDMA network for business and consumers is being decommissioned. This will be completed by December 31, 2022. As previously communicated, Verizon has already discontinued many of our 3G (CDMA) and 4G Non-VoLTE device management functions such as activations and plan changes while providing limited troubleshooting of these devices. Verizon is focused on giving customers the best network and technology. For this reason, we will be retiring our 3G network by December 31, 2022. To help transition customers to 4G or 5G we are creating plans that support these devices. Verizon's 4G and 5G networks and technologies are superior to our previous generation networks. Verizon continues to build for the future, evolving from the CDMA 1xRTT launch in 2001, to the 4G network in 2010 and the recent introduction of 5G in 2019. We want to keep you connected to the network more people rely on. Please call your Verizon representative to discuss device options that may be available to you. Your CDMA device will continue to work through November 30, 2022. After this, your service will be suspended without billing and you will lose network connection, starting on the day before the first day of your December 2022 bill cycle. The bill period is reflected as the statement ending date at the top of the bill. As of that day, your line will then be suspended for 60 days ("Suspension Period"). If you upgrade your device during the Suspension Period, you will be able to keep your current mobile telephone number and your account structure will be preserved. If you do not upgrade during the Suspension Period, your line will be disconnected on the day before the first day of your February bill period, and you will lose the associated mobile telephone number. To upgrade your impacted device and keep your current mobile phone number, sign in to your My Business account by visiting verizon.com/business/login, contact your sales representative, or call 800.922.0204. As publicly stated for the last few years, Verizon will complete CDMA retirement by December 31, 2022. For the past few years, Verizon has been assisting businesses and consumers in technology migration from older 1X and 3G devices to newer devices that benefit from 4G and 5G. After network retirement , if you are a Verizon customer still using a device that is 1XRTT, 3G (CDMA) or 4G that does not support High Definition Voice (Non-VoLTE), your device will no longer make or receive calls, send or receive text messages, or use data services, including Internet browsing and IoT (Internet of Things) services. Until network retirement, active and non-suspended CDMA devices will still be able to use these services. The network will be completely inaccessible after network retirement. Verizon is no longer allowing new activation of 1X, 3G, or 4G Non-VoLTE devices on our network. CDMA decommissioning may have some impacts to your bill depending on how your account is set up. Early Termination Fees. ETFs will not apply. If your CDMA line has an ETF, it will be waived when the line is disconnected in February 2023. Device Payment Plan. DPP finance charges will apply. When your CDMA line is disconnected, you will be charged for the remaining device payment installment balance on your next bill. To stay connected, please upgrade your CDMA device by paying the remaining device payment balance. Shared Data Plans. If the affected CDMA line(s) is part of a shared data plan, the total amount of data shared across the account will be reduced by the amount previously allocated to that CDMA line. If the remaining lines on the account collectively exceed the account's total overall data allotment, overage charges will likely apply. Tiered Pricing. For a small number of large, high-volume customers, a reduction in the number of devices due to CDMA decommissioning may affect pricing. Please call your Verizon representative with any questions. If your CDMA device line is designated in My Business as a Primary line, you will need to re-designate a non-CDMA line as Primary. Since Verizon is moving all device connectivity to our 4G and 5G networks, you will have a better experience with voice, data and messaging performance. Verizon's 4G and 5G networks are superior to Verizon's previous generation networks. We want to keep you connected to the network more people rely on. Verizon has been assisting customers in technology migration from older (1X, 3G and older 4G devices that do not support High Definition Voice) to newer devices that benefit from 4G and 5G. Please call your Verizon representative to discuss device options that may be available to you. All devices in the following categories will be impacted:,To manage your impacted lines, please sign in and review the in the My Business portal. Or you may follow these steps:,Or you may contact your Business Sales representative, visit a Verizon store, or contact us at 800.922.0204. For certified 4G IoT devices, you will find a list on our Open Development portal showcase website. For impacted coverage extension devices, please see the list of . For impacted coverage extension devices, please see the list of . 1300+ CDMA 1X and 3G device models with CDMA M2M price plans will be impacted. Multimode or dual mode devices supporting 4G and CDMA 2G (1XRTT) and/or 3G services will continue operating on the 4G network after the CDMA network retirement. Please check in the link below to see if your device is impacted. Verizon has ceased accepting new CDMA-only equipment for Open Development (OD) certification as of December 31, 2016. All CDMA-certified equipment has an expiration date of December 31, 2020 or 3 years from the date of certification, whichever occurs first. Effective July 1, 2018, Verizon no longer accepts uploads of any new CDMA-only MEID/ESNs. There have been no new CDMA device certifications as of 2018. We stopped new CDMA device activations back in 2019. There are many options available to you as you consider upgrading to a new device. 