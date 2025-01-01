pip service

One Fiber Program: Business Level Services, Ethernet, PIP, Internet and FWA for Commercial Buildings

Property owners and building managers, learn how Verizon can set your buildings apart with connectivity that empowers tenants with fast, reliable and scalable connections for years to come. What if you could offer business tenants powerful solutions to challenges that are 5 or 10 years away? That's exactly what you deliver by bringing Verizon to your building — bandwidth options that far exceed today's needs with the flexibility to handle the demands of tomorrow's next big thing. Verizon One Fiber helps you attract and keep tenants by offering connectivity that delivers the speeds, performance and reliability they demand. Tenants can get fast, secure connectivity on America's most-awarded network, along with the performance to handle today's technologies. Plus, no upfront investments are needed to cover installation and delivery expenses for existing properties located in areas where Verizon One Fiber and 5G wireless services are available. Verizon will work with you to develop a plan, including understanding what services are available in your property. For fiber-optic services, Verizon may send out a technician to check installation readiness and explain work plans and timelines, if construction is needed. The next step to prepare for is bringing the fiber-optic line to your building, either underground or overhead. Verizon technicians will also install any equipment required for Verizon connectivity for your building. That's all there is to it. Your site is now enabled for tenants to order Verizon services. Before installation begins, Verizon will collaborate with your tenant to discuss what services meet their needs. Once an order is placed, our technicians will install the equipment required for the tenant's Verizon services. One Fiber helps building owners and landlords set themselves apart by offering innovative fiber-optic and 5G wireless services built to handle resource-hungry applications. See how else Verizon can benefit you and your tenants.
SYNNEX Business Process Services

Get your Verizon communication solutions up and running quickly with business process services, including installation and configuration. Speed your time to value. The faster you get your Verizon communication solutions working, the more value your organization will get from the new features and capabilities. Get up and running quickly with business process services, including installation and configuration, from SYNNEX. For security, emergency and operations teams in any organization, how you manage your assets on a day-to-day basis and quickly respond to an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Intrepid Networks provides you with an integrated mobile platform designed to help decrease critical response time and improve overall safety for your organization. Access Intrepid Networks services through Verizon to get secure voice communications and a real-time visual overview of your teams to manage their activities with greater clarity. Get fast, expert installation and configuration for Verizon One Talk. Give your workforce an edge with the best devices. Increase productivity with the latest smartphones, tablets and network devices for your enterprise. Employees can collaborate and stay connected while on the go with devices that run on 4G LTE with LTE Advanced, the next gen network. The Verizon advantage,Your mobile business solution needs a network that runs at the speed of your business. Available in 500+ markets and covering 98 percent of the U.S. population, Verizon has the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network. Our wireless technology solutions, business wireless plans, and mobile devices and accessories work together to help you collaborate more effectively, boost employee productivity and streamline operations. Related products,Simplify the way you use mobile forms to collect, integrate and share data. Connect employees within a company through a collection of productivity tools. Create customized mobile forms so your workforce can securely capture and store data while in the field. Give your field teams a secure, collaborative mobile platform to virtually bring experts into remote environments, so they can help diagnose, inspect and manage assets. Add, edit and publish business information across 70+ local directories from a single dashboard. Give employees access to the collaboration applications they rely on every day.
Industry Solutions and Services

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Grow your business with the right plan, tools, and partners, tailored to your industry's specific needs and changes. Our experts discuss the latest CX Annual Insights report. Watch and learn about the demand for self-service tools, seamless tech – human interactions, and innovative strategies to boost CX and drive loyalty. Faced with an aging stadium with outdated technology, the NFL's Tennessee Titans have a fan-first philosophy dedicated to delivering the best possible experience. Learn how Verizon was able to help. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. Learn how the Arizona Department of Transportation relied on Verizon 5G to deliver potentially life-saving alerts via vehicle-to-everything capabilities.
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
