Point to point wireless ethernet bridge

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Like this pro traffic manager, SD WAN green-lights important, delay-sensitive payloads. Others get the red light, or are routed elsewhere. Everyone gets through the intersection efficiently and safely, relative to their situation and cargo. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN?,If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Our can help you boost your teams' productivity and simplify your business operations. Options include proactive performance management, customer support and fast network-restoration capabilities. For example, with , we can help keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off of your IT staff. Our services are backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs). Your growing business deserves a partner you can trust to help keep your connections reliable and secure. WITS 3 Managed Mobility

Managed Mobility,Whether you are looking for ways to control costs through better management of your mobile assets and expenses or you need to secure the data traveling in and out of them, Verizon Business can help you address your mobility management needs. From sourcing, deploying and management, to support, repair, and refresh, we have solutions for every step of the lifecycle. In these tough economic times you need to work more efficiently and streamline expenses wherever you can. WEAMS can help you take control of your mobile assets and manage them more efficiently. It's also important to deploy effective tools and policies to safeguard your mobile assets against theft, viruses, and malicious attacks. The portable nature of these devices makes it easy for them to be lost or stolen, putting sensitive data at risk. Since they are increasingly being used in much the same way as desktop computers, they are now susceptible to the same type of threats seen in recent years on PCs. These malicious attacks can not only impair the device, but can potentially breach enterprise security, compromise classified information, and negatively impact regulatory compliance. Verizon Business offers Mobile Security Shield (MSS) which provides users with protection against mobile Malware and Spyware. MSS offers anti-virus, anti-spam and personal firewall options for all major smartphone device platforms, including BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, WinCE, Symbian and Google Android, we can tailor a solution to meet your specific needs. A subscription-based service with over-the air registration, the following features are just a download away:Protecting your devices against viruses and theft is an important part of any mobile management strategy, but security can't stop there. Data and information being transmitted in and out of your mobile devices also needs to be secure. Verizon Business offers a FIPS 140-2 validated Intelligent Mobile VPN solution (MVPN) for Microsoft OS enabled devices, that secures wireless access to data on your network. From command and control to force protection, MVPN can securely extend mission-critical applications to the point of activity, using virtually any type of device or network, including Wi-Fi, 3G (EVDO and HSPA), Satellite, WiMAX, and Ethernet. And because it is completely software based, there is no additional handheld hardware investment needed. So, whether you are charged with enabling secure mobile access to information resources for homeland security, military missions, or on-the-road connectivity for emergency response teams, Verizon Business has a solution to address your needs. You've made a sizeable investment procuring hundreds, if not thousands, of mobile devices. They play a critical role in the operations of your extended enterprise. To get the most out of your investment, a comprehensive mobility management strategy needs to include solutions for repairing and refreshing your mobile assets. Downtime reduces productivity and that can have a negative impact on your bottom line. To help you get the most from your investments, Verizon Business also offers Mobility Infrastructure & Device Management platform (MIDM), a tool that proactively monitors your entire BlackBerry infrastructure in real time and provides detailed information about system conditions. This can help you identify and solve problems, often before they are noticed by the user. A simple online dashboard puts an end to the tedious search for problems by helping you identify the source of the issue. 5G-Enabled Technological Innovation & the DoD Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. is no stranger to the cutting edge. Situated in San Diego, the eighth-largest city in the US, its proximity to renowned west coast technological innovation makes the base a great fit for testing new technology concepts in concert with industry. The Department of Defense (DoD) enables industry collaborations through , an entity that defines its mission as "focused on leveraging the Southern California convergence of Installations, Industry, and Research to unlock emerging technology through non-traditional partnerships." Lt. Col. Brandon Newell is the Director of the NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge. In the past, Miramar has set up a "living lab" to test energy resilience concepts such as microgrids and distributed energy resources. Those efforts have led to full-scale deployment of these technologies making Miramar one of the most energy resilient bases in the country. At the same time, the base has served as a guiding light on a national level. "We have a history of aligning local opportunities with the aspirations of the Pentagon," Newell says. Technology research is agile, fast-paced and shows no signs of slowing down. Industry engages in rapid prototyping of concepts, weeds out anemic ideas and makes room for more promising ones to take center stage. Unfortunately, says Newell, in recent years, the Department of Defense has not been able to keep pace with the breakneck speed of research. "We are falling further and further behind the power curve when you compare us to Silicon Valley and the commercial sector," Newell says. "We are no longer the market that led to the internet and the GPS," he adds. And the reasons, he admits, are complicated. "It's not just that the industry is investing four times in research dollars to our government dollars but it's that they make capitalistic decisions and we make bureaucratic decisions.",Recognizing that their work is not keeping pace, government officials have had to think of different ways for their technological innovation to contribute meaningfully to rapid progress. The path to achieving this goal involves building collaborative partnerships to leverage industry's strengths, which is easier said than done. Still, it was that goal that ultimately led the SoCal Tech Bridge to establish a four-year partnership with Verizon. As part of the collaboration, Verizon and the Marine Corps at Miramar are exploring ways the military and other United States DoD agencies can use 5G to their advantage. The partnership will help accelerate U.S. advancements in 5G-enabled technologies and security. Director, NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge,In 2017, Miramar was testing the capabilities of autonomous vehicles (AV) and closely monitoring the work being done by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to better understand disruption in that space. Officials at Miramar were aware of AV technology supporting levels three and four of autonomy—highly and fully automated operation, respectively—and were keen to see how those solutions could work for the Marines. Verizon's pioneering work on 5G made the company an ideal collaborator. At that time in 2018, Verizon had already been close at work with the city of San Diego on a smart city plan and had a presence close to the Marine base. Verizon also had experience setting up 4G small cells with the Navy in San Diego and used many of the same processes to set up at Miramar, expanding the base's 4G LTE service through 26 4G LTE and 5G small cells. The timing was fortuitous, Newell says. "We knew that 5G was going to be a huge disrupter to the future, not just for vehicles but in so many other markets," Newell says. Just over a mile from Miramar, engineers at Qualcomm were looking for an opportunity to test and refine their groundbreaking AV technology as part of a comprehensive AV safety plan for testing in closed environments ahead of moving to public road testing. The collaboration was an ideal match and allowed both Qualcomm Technologies and Miramar to achieve their goals. "Qualcomm Technologies¹ has a longstanding and strong relationship with MCAS Miramar that has seen numerous milestones, such as the testing of AV technologies, including both airborne drones and terrestrial vehicles, with robust 4G and 5G wireless technologies that can meet these applications' high safety and performance requirements," said Paul Guckian, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The success of this project with Miramar and Verizon serves as another example of how organizations can utilize their expertise and assets to develop and test groundbreaking technological advancements.",Borrowing a leaf from its previous projects, the SoCal Tech Bridge chose to replicate the living lab concept to explore the capabilities of 5G-enabled technologies in partnership with Verizon. As part of the arrangement, Miramar continues to serve as a 5G living lab, facilitating DoD and commercial collaborations. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband delivers high bandwidth, fast speeds and low latency to support the project. Three security towers on Miramar's perimeter also enable edge computing. The processing of data at the edge, close to the vehicles and other prototypes being tested, enables the capabilities of these technologies to be fully realized. At Miramar, the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will enable future applications using Verizon 5G Edge, a mobile edge computing platform that connects to the Amazon Web Services cloud platform through Verizon's 5G network. This connectivity ensures that latency-sensitive applications now have a conduit for a true test drive. The living lab, Newell says, is not just a test or a science project. "It's a 5G network that's alive and active. We're looking at what the actual concept of operation means and its application to a customer.",SoCal Tech Bridge zeroed in on four 5G-enabled technologies that could be explored through the Verizon 5G living lab: drones, connected vehicles, energy communications and management, and base security. In addition to pursuing those goals, the collaboration also aimed to develop a "digital fortress" to secure both the physical perimeter of the base as well as the wide array of internal communications. These pillars of technological innovation address three key priorities for military installations: protection, mobility and resilience. And of course, all of these efforts level up to a simple, singular goal: to make defense operations safer, smarter and more efficient for the people who carry them out. Through partnerships with Verizon and Qualcomm, the base is equipped to test and refine cutting edge 5G applications in four core areas:,The base is also lining up its two autonomous shuttles to test 5G and connected vehicles. Because of COVID-19-related restrictions, they will be used in place of personnel to deliver mission-critical parts and resources. Miramar runs an unmanned logistics program with both air and ground vehicles. A closed-loop cellular network is used to test multifaceted unmanned systems—not unlike the way an unmanned drone can be used to deliver a package to a residence. This progress is not only keeping personnel safe from illness, it also helps to expand the possibilities for ways people might be protected from dangerous situations, be it an emergency response at home or an operation overseas. The work thus far has been exciting, Newell says. "The living lab allows us to see what a network can support and enable, whether it's on a base in the States or on the battlefield in the future," he adds. An additional advantage of such a living lab is that it allows Miramar to test drive smaller-scale prototypes without having all the technologies corralled under the DoD umbrella, which could lead to delays. "If I waited for the Marine Corps to figure out all the networking security components of the digital fortress, I'd probably be waiting a year before I even get the prototype. The beauty of the 5G living lab is that we can rapidly prototype and rapidly learn these lessons," Newell says. "I don't want to spend a lot of time figuring out the integration aspects as if this were a mature program. The role is to rapidly explore what Silicon Valley would call a minimum viable product so that you can refine and pivot to an actual prototype. The 5G living lab allows us to do that in many different areas.",It's not about the cellular technology itself, Newell adds. "Cellular technology is the enabler, this is about what,Director, NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge,"It really is a testimony to Verizon that Verizon's equities in unlocking the future of 5G had to not just be on the other end of a contract. They have to be an equal partner through a collaborative research and development agreement. We are designing and creating this living lab together," Newell says. The result is a collaboration that is mutually beneficial and generates opportunities for a lot of people to be a part of technological innovation across both industrial and military sectors. Director, NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge,The collaboration between Verizon and Miramar has been a model for government-industry partnerships, Newell says. "It's not just about what we are doing on the base together, it's really a national story. It's about what government and private parties can do together to unlock the future.",The other DoD agencies can look to what the Marine Corps and the Navy have done here through the SoCal Tech Bridge and similarly learn the technology, Newell says. Long term, the 5G living lab will help research national defense technologies and expedite the nation's ability to leverage 5G for security. But Newell points out that it's bigger than that. "This is about how the government and department of defense should be working with the industry. It's really about the process that everyone can employ wherever they find themselves to ... help us all move forward," Newell says. 