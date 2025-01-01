pots line replacement options

IP Trunking Services

Enabling global calling from your business phone system. IP Trunking enables voice calls to and from your premise or cloud based business phone system, globally. Voice over IP (also known as VoIP, IP trunking or SIP trunking) places voice calls over data networks instead of traditional phone lines. This enables cost savings, improves management capabilities, and provides reliability and security. It is also the foundation for supporting unified communications (UC) applications. Verizon VoIP provides or ports telephone numbers to your business for inbound and outbound calling. We provide a full in-country public switched telephone network (PSTN) replacement* (including access to emergency services) in almost 40 countries across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Our VoIP portfolio of products gives you the ease and efficiency of one converged network for both voice and data services. Verizon continues to invest in the development of our VoIP-on-demand customer self-service capabilities. The portal helps you pull near real-time reporting on service performance and usage, order new service extensions, change configurations, or take training on how to best use the products. You can grow your system to support remote locations, since the service is scalable and interchangeable with other VoIP services. No need to update expensive PBX equipment or support on-premises solutions. Harnesses the power of Verizon's VoIP global network to give your organization cost-effective, flexible, secure and reliable voice communication to customers, partners and those outside your business. Our VoIP services deliver enterprise-class features to large and small customers alike with flexible choices to deploy the solution that's right for your business. Our VoIP packages also deliver the administrative and end-user productivity-enhancing applications to help telecom managers easily operate and control their networks. Smaller companies may benefit from our packaged solution of our VoIP, internet access and on-customer-premises managed hardware. VoIP is a core modern communications technology that solves problems for a variety of business types. It can help transition a large complex company from legacy phone systems to modern communications platforms in a controlled migration. It can be used to quickly upgrade and replace the phone system of a small company moving to a cloud environment. It helps you save money and improve security and reliability while future-proofing your telecom investment. Lay the groundwork to support and expand your UC capabilities and open new collaborative possibilities for your workforce. Improve team efficiency, better connect with customers and partners, and manage costs by consolidating voice and data networks into a single network. Streamline network management with better visibility, direct management control and flexible deployment options for your VoIP service. Runs on the award-winning Verizon SIP trunking network, recognized by Forrester in 2023 as a SIP trunking market leader. Our experienced and professional service team has handled many of the largest global deployments of VoIP and unified communications. Get a wide variety of customer options for network connectivity (wired and wireless) and security from a single vendor. Securely route calls to and from the PSTN as high-priority data packets via your internet trunk lines on Verizon's IP backbone. Connect VoIP to the newest of cloud-based collaboration platforms or to Ethernet LANs and legacy telephone equipment, including PBXs, key systems, POTS phones, fax machines and modems. We designed VoIP to meet individual customer reliability needs, including SLAs up to 100% availability. It allows you to maintain network capacity and routing controls through a self- service portal to quickly reallocate network resources during disaster recovery or unforeseen shifts in business priorities. Choose from a wide variety of wired and wireless access options for your primary or backup connection including internet, MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS), Fios, software-defined wide area network (SD WAN), Microsoft Operator Connect, Secure Cloud Interconnect, 4G LTE, fixed wireless access (FWA) or even a third-party carrier. A proven VoIP network leader,years of service delivering VoIP services,VoIP customers,VoIP telephone numbers,Pella used unified communications to build teamwork, improve productivity and control costs across dispersed teams and their entire B2B ecosystem. VoIP provides telephony signaling and transport of a subscriber's voice traffic over Verizon's networks. Learn how Verizon UCCaaS with IP Trunking connectivity and Managed SD WAN intelligent routing can help your business do business better utilizing the backing of a premier network service provider in the industry. Enable your organization to communicate directly from Microsoft Teams. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. IP trunking (or SIP trunking) relies on VoIP technology to transmit voice as packets over a shared data network rather than dedicated voice circuits. This provides cost savings, improved manageability and the base for advanced collaboration. Yes. Most phone numbers can be ported from the current service provider to a Verizon VoIP service. Yes. We continue to build out our connectivity to leading cloud-based collaboration platforms to provide our customer base with faster provisioning times of highly reliable and secure access between Verizon VoIP and your collaboration platform of choice. 800 numbers are typically provided as part of Verizon's inbound solution for call centers called IP Contact Center ( IPCC). Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Learn more
