private 5g deployment

Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Verizon Wireless Private Network Solution Brief

Verizon Wireless Private NetworkYou've invested substantial resources into maintaining the integrity of your internal IT network. But an explosion of wireless devices is redefining network boundaries and making safe integration of these devices challenging. Smartphones, tablets, modems, routers and other machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are helping businesses access and collect information, automate processes, and provide primary and backup network access to remote offices. As wireless device usage continues to grow, many of these devices become a part of your infrastructure, requiring the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Verizon Wireless Private Network gives your company a segregated private network to which your mobile devices can connect. It separates your data from public traffic and provides a direct connection back to your internal network. Access to and from this network is completely within your control. And it extends your network to reach everywhere the Verizon Wireless network does. With Verizon Wireless Private Network, your line-of-business operations and employees can connect to the network from more places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management. You can add devices to your own internal network, with your own IP addressing, to be managed by your own support personnel. This empowers you to make mobile solutions part of your infrastructure and extend your core computing network farther, faster and more easily. There is no need for complicated device configuration, no need to worry if the connection is on or off, and there are no complicated support practices. And you can be confident knowing that your private network is backed by the coverage, speed and reliability of Verizon Wireless. Verizon can help your company make the most of mobile communications to securely and cost-effectively power your network.
Private 5G Use Cases for Your Industry

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Private 5G use cases for your industry,Author: Rose de Fremery,As businesses across the globe accelerate their digital transformation plans, they're increasingly realizing that fast, reliable network connectivity will be crucial to achieving their goals. According to ResearchandMarkets, the global by 2030 at a growth rate of 47.5%. Whether delivering personalized, augmented reality (AR)-enhanced customer experiences in the retail sector or supporting autonomous and remote-operated drilling in the energy industry, private 5G stands to enable a variety of strategic business outcomes. Here's a glimpse at just a few of the private 5G use cases that can advance business innovation in several key industries. What is private 5G?,allows a business to create a private wireless network with higher data transmission speeds, and more resilient connections than are typically possible with Wi-Fi or 4G. Large companies and public sector organizations can use private 5G to bring a custom 5G experience to indoor or outdoor facilities, where high-speed, high-capacity and low-latency connectivity is required to achieve business objectives. The benefits of a private wireless network,Private 5G can be a crucial enabler for use cases involving the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), AR and virtual reality (VR)—all technologies that can place demands on business networks, particularly at scale. Private 5G combined with the right technology solutions can help organizations optimize their operations with informed strategic decision-making, improved internal operations and an elevated customer experience. That's !,Private 5G use cases to advance business innovation,Many businesses and public sector organizations across industries are already tapping private 5G for the mission-critical connectivity needed to enable their business processes and objectives. Here's how companies and public sector institutions in the manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and retail sectors are adopting private 5G networks for a host of use cases. Manufacturing,Businesses in the manufacturing sector are leveraging private 5G to accelerate the use of technologies—such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, AR and edge computing—as they build smart factories that leverage automated and efficient manufacturing processes while leveraging predictive maintenance tools to help reduce downtime. The low latency of private 5G combined with edge computing can provide the network characteristics that are essential for smart manufacturing. Manufacturers are also exploring private 5G use cases for collaborative and , as well as AR/VR and remote operations using . Energy and utilities,and smart grids are among the use cases energy firms are exploring. Private 5G offers the energy and utilities industries even greater potential with regard to near real-time operations, the monitoring of distributed energy resources through digital twins and the enablement of secure and quality services. A private wireless network is also ideally suited for autonomous and remote-operated drilling, and , advanced remote industrial robotics and , preventative safety alerts, and the use of AR/VR for remote technical support and staff training. Transportation,Businesses and public sector organizations in the transportation industry are exploring private 5G's potential, especially when it comes to enabling smarter and more convenient . As urbanization accelerates and climate change concerns become more urgent, 5G-enabled mass transit could point the way to important solutions benefiting passengers and the global community as a whole. Alternative private 5G use cases for transportation include , such as trip planners and smart screens. Private 5G could similarly enable smart ticketing systems, semi-autonomous transporters, condition-based monitoring, enhanced worker safety, product quality sensors, end-to-end supply visibility and video-based loss prevention for businesses in the transportation and logistics sector. Retail,Having already executed ambitious digital transformation initiatives to remain relevant and competitive during the pandemic, continue to deploy innovative technologies to further enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. Whether enabling , offering or allowing customers to use AR to try on clothing in front of , retail companies can benefit from private 5G's high speed, low latency and reliable connectivity to deliver these high-impact, bandwidth-intensive experiences. Future-ready your business with a private 5G network,Businesses and public sector organizations are under unprecedented pressure to digitize within increasingly compact time frames. As they chart their courses forward, they're realizing that high-speed, high-performance network connectivity is a fundamental requirement for meeting and exceeding expectations in the current climate and beyond. Private 5G can help organizations in a range of industries achieve even the most ambitious goals by making their network infrastructure future-ready and enabling a host of innovative technology use cases involving IoT, AI, AR, and VR. Businesses that familiarize themselves with private 5G's capabilities now can find themselves well positioned to achieve their priorities in the years to come, able to access the full range of technological innovation that a private wireless network makes possible. Discover how Verizon's can meet your business needs today and tomorrow. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

Verizon Business and Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) today announced an agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
