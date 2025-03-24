private local area network

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Wireless Private Network Solution Brief Solutions

Verizon Wireless Private Network Solution Brief Solutions

Take control of your mobile network,Verizon Wireless Private NetworkYou've invested substantial resources into maintaining the integrity of your internal IT network. But an explosion of wireless devices is redefining network boundaries and making safe integration of these devices challenging. Smartphones, tablets, modems, routers and other machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are helping businesses access and collect information, automate processes, and provide primary and backup network access to remote offices. As wireless device usage continues to grow, many of these devices become a part of your infrastructure, requiring the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Verizon Wireless Private Network gives your company a segregated private network to which your mobile devices can connect. It separates your data from public traffic and provides a direct connection back to your internal network. Access to and from this network is completely within your control. And it extends your network to reach everywhere the Verizon Wireless network does. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. With Verizon Wireless Private Network, your line-of-business operations and employees can connect to the network from more places, while keeping IT firmly in control of management. You can add devices to your own internal network, with your own IP addressing, to be managed by your own support personnel. This empowers you to make mobile solutions part of your infrastructure and extend your core computing network farther, faster and more easily. There is no need for complicated device configuration, no need to worry if the connection is on or off, and there are no complicated support practices. And you can be confident knowing that your private network is backed by the coverage, speed and reliability of Verizon Wireless. Verizon can help your company make the most of mobile communications to securely and cost-effectively power your network.
Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Wireless Connectivity on DoD Bases with a Private 5G Network Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Benefits of Private 5G networks for military bases and installations,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,5G is providing secure, high-performance solutions, like private 5G networks, that can integrate seamlessly with legacy systems and help enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to transform and support mission readiness and . Military bases and installations require reliable, secure, and available public infrastructure that can support needs of every person on the base—military and civilian. However, many factors make it challenging, if not impossible, for the current, often aging, infrastructure to meet bases' evolving needs. The focus by leveraging 5G solutions, including private 5G networks, to address these needs. The challenges of network management on base,The network maturity for military bases is one of , with some bases equipped with the latest hardware and physical infrastructure, while others face outdated technology and facilities. Military installations and bases that use old hardware and aging cable plant operations desperately —which can take years and a significant investment. And there are certainly bases with a mix of new and old technologies. Regardless, each base must continue to serve its missions and support its employees and residents, regardless of its current state of infrastructure. Military services,DoD personnel from other bases make frequent visits for meetings and special projects creating even more situations that need access. Even bases with updated infrastructure encounter issues trying to manage security and flexible network access across the entire base ecosystem–outdoors, indoors, and remote. The shift to remote and hybrid work makes providing a secure and easy-to-use experience even more challenging. Federal workers support , including the flexibility to work in whatever location works best for their tasks and current needs, be it on or off base. In addition to some people working from home, others find that working in another building on the campus or even another agency improves collaboration or productivity—often both. However, bases find it increasingly difficult to provide the seamless experience and reliable connectivity employees need and expect. Civilian services,Many bases also support civilian services like banks, restaurants, schools, businesses, and other facilities which all require secure network to support the community. need connectivity, which can put bandwidth restraints on bases, to conduct their day-to-day lives, including their personal needs, lifestyle and even entertainment. The addition of unmanaged personal and can also present security concerns as it creates additional opportunities for bad actors to access the network. Disparities between bases,Military bases and their communities vary greatly in size, population, and location. For example, there are bases that are less than 30 acres in size yet nestled right in a cityscape, providing its service members and their families an urban setting just off base. There are also expansive bases, which encompasses almost 600,000 acres yet are located in a desert region. This variety of geographic coverage and locality constrains the available budgets, resources, and supply chains to provide and upgrade network footprints. Expanding this consideration to take account for the global presence of the military and related national security needs, resilient, scalable, and secure networking capabilities become even more critical. Both large and small communities can face unique problems imposed by coalition training and increased foreign national presence on base, in addition to the other challenges outlined. Providing flexible and secure wireless network capabilities to help solve these problems is key for base operational success, and embracing private 5G can help address many of these problems. Network optimization can help support complex needs,Many times current local area network (LAN) environments simply do not satisfy the for network optimization on its own. According to Robert Bowers, Principal Architect for Verizon and a Marine Corps veteran, "The state of base networks across all service branches reflects a complex array of independent approaches and technology sets. Each base has historically been responsible for their own maintenance, often occurring on an irregular basis or only when critically needed. With the recent advancements in network security and wireless technologies, enterprises have become very interested in delivering secure and compliant environments untethered from the office cubicle. Many commands within the DoD hold these same aspirations.",The evolution of military bases includes more geographic inclusion of remote training areas and flight line operations, which often means unreliable coverage with dead zones and other areas with little-to-poor coverage. Additionally, the costs for wireless coverage for large base facilities with multiple buildings and locations can be significant. While Wi-Fi has traditionally served well for indoor environments, Wi-Fi poses significant limitations for extending network access beyond building walls, restricting base users from complete access. Managing these situations with traditional wireless and wired networks can be inefficient at times, especially with extending service to larger, outdoor areas. Referencing situations like these, Bowers discussed how innovative 4G LTE and 5G solutions can reliably provide network backhaul or redundant backup capabilities, in addition to supplementing signal shortcomings of Wi-Fi solutions. Private 5G networks improve security, productivity and connectivity,Private 5G network deployments offer enhanced network management options including all the capabilities and benefits of public 5G service, but with added security of being able to prohibit unintended users/devices from existing on that private network segment. Bases that employ private 5G networks can choose from multiple options to provide the highest level of performance and experience based on the base's configuration and needs. Bases can deploy a private 5G network using many different transition approaches to suit their fiscal or network needs, such as preserving any existing private 4G LTE assets to migrate to a standalone 5G system later, or deploying a non-standalone 4G LTE and 5G solution in tandem. With a private 5G network access solution, base network administrators can address problems with network congestion that can disrupt productivity and network speeds at bases. Additionally, a private 5G network can help prevent or unauthorized network scanning. Bases can also acquire enhanced network reliability and ultra low latency capabilities for endpoints beyond personal use devices–such as security sensor and IoT devices. For example, a 5G-enabled solution can make it possible to enhance through network management. Base commands are charged with ensuring both physical security and cybersecurity of the hangars and physical equipment, to include logistics and maintenance assets in addition to aircrafts. Effective flight line operations rely upon ubiquitous connectivity for sensor networks, mobile devices, and computer networks to enhance maintenance and supply activities, and subsequently improve the overall mission readiness of the squadron. With 5G, connectivity can be extended beyond wifi-enabled hangers, while also inheriting other benefits like unified network management where data from the IoT sensors can feed into logistics or flight-kit applications in near real-time. Bases planning for infrastructure upgrades can use private 5G networks either to supplement their existing LAN or replace it. By combining 4G LTE or 5G capabilities into Base Area Network designs as part of network management, you can connect geographically separate facilities more cost-effectively than lengthy copper/fiber-based LAN extensions with Wi-Fi. With the rapid development of feature enhancements and network improvements, integrated 5G systems can contribute to faster bandwidth speeds and consolidated management of digital ecosystems, which fundamentally helps improve the performance and efficiency of assets and services. For larger bases that have thousands of users, private 5G networks offer digital environments which support increased endpoint density, offering easier, consolidated means of managing access across the diverse portfolio of end-user devices and IoT sensors of today and the future. The role of traffic management in 5G network optimization,In addition to ensuring reliable, secure, fast connectivity throughout the base, 5G systems also help address a constant network optimization challenge for base IT leaders—traffic management. While it's important that everyone has access, all connections and data sent over the network are not equal in terms of priority and security. A fast food order, for example, should not be treated the same as a critical conference call. Expanding upon traffic management, Bowers also discussed network slicing and quality of service (QoS) flows with respect to 5G systems. With a private 5G network, end-to-end can offer traffic segregation and prioritization as part of the traffic management strategy. For example, network slices can be provisioned to segregate traffic flows by device type, where traffic involving latency-sensitive applications can hold a separate network slice from internet traffic from a logistician's tablet. Priority can also be prescribed (and preserved end-to-end) by application, such as real-time security camera feeds over non-critical conference calls. For 5G deployments that supplement existing IP network environments, network slices and their QoS flows can be mapped to IP-based quality of service (QoS) policies across the BAN, effectively preserving end-to-end traffic management features across multiple domains. How to benefit from private 5G networks at DoD bases,Private 5G networks offer distinct benefits to help everyone who steps on the base regardless of their job or duties, instead of worrying about connectivity. With current performance and access demands steadily rising, DoD bases and installations need to embrace innovative capabilities and solutions to not only address current problem sets, but also to remain appropriately positioned to meet the needs of the service member community and the future. 5G private networks enable enhanced user experiences, delivering secure environments coupled with the flexibility and freedom of movement realized on many campuses today. Learn how Verizon can help support your base with a . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
