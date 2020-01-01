public ip ranges

Public Safety and Smart City Technology White Paper Solutions
Safety and security are a major priority in any city, for elected officials and residents alike. To manage the complexities of public safety—and other city services—many cities are turning to smart city technologies. Safe cities, a subset of smart cities, use a similar toolset to improve public safety and security. But can technology really help cities become safer, more livable and more sustainable? In a word, yes. A 2018 Forbes Insights/Intel survey of senior leaders found concrete gains across the board from smart city technologies. When asked which technologies have created a return on investment (ROI), respondents cited public safety (81%), waste management (68%) and energy/smart grids (65%). Additionally, New York, once known as the murder capital of the United States, now ranks as the safest major city in the country, thanks in part to predictive modeling that identifies key crime hot spots. The NYC fire department similarly uses data analytics to target the areas most likely to need buildingFor example, video surveillance is becoming increasingly costly and complex. Each new IP video camera requires a broadband connection and data storage services, as well as the personnel and services necessary to manage infrastructure. Similarly, public safety agencies are facing a torrent of data that is both complex and costly to manage. The ability to rapidly ingest, analyze and deliver information systems is the backbone of data-driven public safety. Data gathered from 911 call systems, video surveillance, license plate detection and other systems can help agencies find perpetrators and victims, track suspects, uncover patterns, and better manage planned and unplanned events. And while many departments have individual solutions to gather this information, too often they're not integrated and require time-consuming manual collection to build a holistic picture. Most agencies have limited IT staff or budget to integrate siloed systems, or to efficiently manage manual data collection, integration and analysis. Many also lack the data hygiene tools needed to ensure that information is viable, current and actionable, as too much data can be as problematic as no data. There is also the burden of responding to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, which can require time-intensive searches and heavy redaction on photos and video. Once data is scrubbed, it must then be sorted, curated, indexed and delivered quickly, efficiently and reliably to only the people who need it, when and where they need it, and on the device that they are currently using. All of which requires additional infrastructure and personnel. These, and other financial and functional challenges, have thus far impeded the widespread implementation of safe city technology. To help public safety agencies overcome those challenges,,Verizon public safety technologies work together to provide public safety agencies with enhanced situational awareness through the integration and analysis of data in near real time. Agencies can also leverage historical crime data and other data sources to proactively determine the likelihood of a crime or other event occurring. Information is delivered over a secure private network that prioritizes public safety communications, enabling responders and others to react more quickly, efficiently and deliberately, with improved operational intelligence. And as more cities tap into the power of Verizon 5G, public safety agencies will gain access to high-speed, low-latency connectivity that will enhance the functionality of all public safety and Smart Communities technologies—particularly those utilizing video and data analytics. With the multitude of safe city solutions to choose from, it's hard to know which one to implement first. An excellent way to start—and a way that most smart cities are deploying—is via Intelligent Lighting, where aging streetlights have been upgraded to LED-based luminaires and smart controls, both of which can help cities save millions of dollars in energy and maintenance costs while gaining increased control and access to actionable data The nature of an intelligent lighting system lends itself perfectly to additional sensors that are necessary for safe city solutions like intelligent video and intersection safety analytics. Following are some examples of how Verizon public safety technologies could provide invaluable data, network access and intelligence in various scenarios. Consider an in-progress burglary. Not only is it critical to make a quick response, but you also want to make an informed response. With solutions like Real Time Response System and Intelligent Video, you'll be able to monitor the situation and get actionable insights in near real-time, helping you to make as-it-happens decisions. Additional data from surveillance cameras, 911 calls, records management systems (RMSes), computer-aided dispatch (CAD), license plate recognition, information from the public and more can all be accessed through the Real Time Response System interface—all of which can help authorities more quickly assess the situation, identify witnesses and locate key evidence to identify suspects. In the event of a natural disaster, Verizon public safety technologies can help responders across multiple agencies communicate, coordinate and stay informed. Integrated field asset-tracking software enables the near real-time tracking of responders and equipment in the field while surveillance video can provide insights into current road conditions, making it easier to plan a safe evacuation or rescue routes. All of this information is provided in a single view to quickly assess the situation and respond accordingly. Safe city technologies have the potential to make cities across,Verizon has extensive presence in cities throughout the UnitedIntegrates large amounts of data from multiple sources such as computer-aided dispatch, video sensors, record management systems and third-party databases. It compiles data and provides city agencies with a consolidated, accurate and near real-time view of the city. An economical and highly scalable cloud-hosted and managed video monitoring solution with easy integration with existing surveillance deployments. A mix of edge and server-based analytics can proactively alert personnel, provide historical trending and expedite evidence retrieval with forensic search capabilities. Provides agencies with priority data service, so their communications take a higher priority to access the network over regular traffic when needed. Gives key agency personnel top-level priority for wireless communications during a crisis, such as national security alerts and natural disasters. Designated individuals receive the ability to improve the probability of call completion during wireless network congestion in periods of national security and emergency preparedness. And at a time when state and local agencies are being expected to do more with less, safe city solutions can help cities get more value from existing infrastructure systems, while expanding the capacity and lifespan of those systems. Consolidates emergency communications and enables public service agencies to control which applications get preferential access. Reallocates network resources to public safety users, so they can stay connected if the network is congested. Verizon leverages Preemption during peak demand and emergency situations. An advanced digital evidence solution specifically designed for law enforcement. A technology platform acts as a force multiplier that allows agencies to load, store, collaborate on, analyze and distribute a broad range of digital assets (video, audio and images) to pursue criminals, expedite case resolution and effectively identify potential suspects. Real Time Response System is a managed decision-support system that rapidly integrates, scrubs, sorts, curates, indexes and delivers actionable intelligence to public safety personnel. 