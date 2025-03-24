reserved ip addresses

What is an IP address? A business guide to IP addresses,Author: Poornima Apte,If you have ever asked What is an IP address? or What is an IP address used for? the short answer is that an IP address is like a phone number for your internet-connected devices. It is a unique identifier. Any computer needs both an internal and external IP address to connect to another computer over a network using the internet's global language, the Internet Protocol, or IP. There are about four billion unique IP addresses. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the group of engineers who invent and maintain the technology of the internet, specifies the format of these IP addresses. The IP version 4 format was and is still popular. It looks like this: 192-168-107-13. The IETF created a newer format with much more room for addresses (more than the stars in the observable universe), so the internet can continue to grow in the future. With that established, let's explore what you'll need to know about IP addresses for your business. An internal vs. external IP address,Your small- to medium-sized business (SMB) might have a network of its own, where all your computers and various devices are connected with each other. When you send a document to the printer, for instance, your PC uses the printer's IP address to send the data. This business network is private to you; no one else can connect to your printer. Accordingly, the IP address of the printer and of your PC are private addresses, and your network is known as a private IP network.,But you might also have a public service—for example, a catalog on the web where customers can view or order your merchandise or fill out a form. This service or web page must be running on a computer with a public or external IP address so that anyone on the internet can connect to and use the service. This public computer could be maintained for you by a commercial web hosting provider who assigns a public IP address to that computer, or your IT could maintain the computer on your own premises. In this latter case, your internet service provider (ISP) will assign you a public or external IP address to use. Now that you know the answer to the what is an IP address and what is an IP address used for questions, and now that you understand the difference between an internal and external IP address, how do they work as part of your ? When an employee in your business uses an online software as a service, for example, the machine in your network needs to talk to the machine at the other end. Since humans find it difficult to connect using IP numbers, they use a service called Domain Name System (DNS), which takes names like Google.com or Verizon.com and translates them to the corresponding public IP address so that your machine knows where to go. A static vs. dynamic IP address,Businesses can choose whether they want addresses to be static or dynamic. Static addresses are constant, just like your business phone number, while the dynamic equivalent changes frequently. While there is an argument to be made for IP addresses to be dynamic to make security more robust, a static IP address confers many advantages, including:,In addition, static IP addresses increase reliability and are easier to manage. Learn how can help your business remain productive and online 24/7. Private IP Network Solutions: Secure & Reliable Network

Power critical workloads and applications with secure, reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity. Private IP is a MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) network that connects locations and clouds around the globe in 185+ countries. Traffic is completely separated from the public internet to help keep it secure. Stay connected with leading service level agreements (SLAs) and proactive fault notifications. Enable near real-time and scheduled network-port bandwidth changes using Dynamic Network Manager. Prioritize your network traffic and assign traffic classes of service with Private IP's Enhanced Traffic Management feature. Network traffic is separated using a VPN that provides private, any-to-any IP connectivity. Private IP helps protect your organization by keeping your traffic separate from the public internet. Private IP provides reliable, preprovisioned private access to the cloud, offering both usage-based and fixed-price options with same-day connectivity. Verizon's expansive global network footprint delivers the coverage you need to keep pace with business growth, locally and globally. Wireless Access for Private IP uses Verizon's Mobile Private Network to provide access to your MPLS Private IP network. With Private IP, you'll get dependable WAN connectivity featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds without the need to manage routing tables or multiple network. Private IP has simple-to-use, powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities including built-in WAN analysis. Dynamic Network Manager enables you to increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic. You can make scheduled or on-the-fly changes to help meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Connect multiple locations and handle planned and unplanned traffic spikes with Burstable Billing and Dynamic Network Manager. Get 24/7 customer service backed by competitive SLAs. Support multiple routing protocols for efficient application and IP data routing using advanced traffic engineering methods. View traffic and bandwidth use to understand what's traversing your network with Dynamic Network Manager. Improve applications by prioritizing global Private IP network traffic for low latency, low jitter and high availability. Economize by using a single network provider for data, voice and video services across the organization. A leader in networking services,countries and territories with network services,of fiber covering the globe,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security and network operations centers,Learn about critical topics needed to effectively deliver data with reduced latency and encryption protection for satellite connectivity. Understand how Private IP can address challenges of running cloud-based applications with load sharing and resiliency alternatives to keep your organization operating. Learn how Private IP can meet your evolving network needs with high-performance, cloud-ready connectivity. Get the details on how Private IP works and how it can help you. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). See the networking options and associated benefits. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. No, Private IP is the foundational network as part of an overall managed software-defined WAN (SD WAN) solution or as a standalone networking solution. For more information, see,Yes, both 5G and LTE wireless connectivity to the Private IP network are available. Verizon has a global reach, providing Private IP network coverage in 185+ countries. To view our current coverage areas, visitVerizon offers secure connectivity with both a consumption-based option, Secure Cloud Interconnect and a fixed-bandwidth option, Software Defined Interconnect. These options connect customers globally to 200+ cloud service providers including the largest global providers. Yes, Verizon offers an FWA solution with Private IP. This includes offers that bundle wireless access with the Private IP contract, invoice and support. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: Understanding the difference,Author: Gary Hilson,With the significance of network connectivity in today's connected world, it's essential to understand the difference between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address, their essential contribution to organizing the internet and how best to use them. Deciding between a static IP vs. dynamic IP address can help an organization better support remote users, so they can access the devices they need, no matter where they are, as well as facilitate access to any data, digital information, or services they need to be productive. What is an IP address?,Every device connected to the internet, or a private network using TCP/IP, has an assigned internet protocol (IP) address, acting as a unique identifier for that device. The most popular network protocol in the world, TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), is the standard internet communications protocol that allows devices to communicate over long distances. TCP is the component that breaks down and reassembles the packets of data, while IP is responsible for making sure the packets are sent to the right destination. We will explore IP in this article. The IP address is a unique identifier for devices connected to a network, similar to a postal address. The first type of IP address was IPv4, which has been used since the . The was created to accommodate the growth of internet-connected devices by offering more IP addresses, but to this day, IPv6 is still not enabled by all content and transit providers or products. Older computers and Wi-Fi routers, for example, may not be IPv6 capable. IP addresses are managed and governed centrally through the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, and although the was announced in 2011, IPv4 are still widely used thanks to technologies like Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). CIDR is an addressing scheme that improves the allocation of IP addresses, while DHCP is a network management protocol used on IP networks for automatically assigning IP addresses. Static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses: What's the difference?,What is the difference between a dynamic and static IP address? A static IP address is a permanent number assigned to a computer or device and does not change over time. However, a device that is connected to a dynamic IP address gets automatically assigned a temporary number that can change every time it reconnects with a network. A key aspect of understanding the difference between static IP vs. dynamic IP addresses, is that they are not the only kinds of IP addresses. So exactly what is a static IP address and what are the other kinds of IP addresses?,When a static IP address is assigned to a device, it doesn't change until the associated services are disconnected or a request to release the IP address lease is submitted. Learn more in . Enabling secure user access,Static assignments, even through a fixed dynamic address, can help support identity-based protections to authenticate the identity of the user or device. This can allow you to adopt practices such as whitelisting or allowlisting and/or ensure users have the necessary authorization and permissions to access certain applications, data, or services. However, a static IP isn't necessary because it's possible to use dynamic Domain Name System (DNS), where permissions and access are tied behind the scenes. The address might change, but the access is provided through the DNS name. This can be particularly useful for remote workers because static IPs can be used to verify permitted users to access a company network. Furthermore, the addition of private IP networking layers on security as each device will have their company's private IP address ahead of with the likes of multifactor authentication and single sign-on (SSO), not directly routed over the public internet. The benefits of dynamic vs. static IP addresses,Determining between dynamic vs. static IP addresses and when to use each one allows organizations to improve speed, reduce connection delays, address discrepancies and eliminate recognition errors from applications accessing data. Using a static IP vs. dynamic IP address means applications, users and systems accessing the data do not need to track IP address changes. As an example, if your organization is running an e-commerce website and handling payments, a static IP address combined with an SSL certificate is essential for securing customer data. Your organization may also need one if you're running certain third-party applications or scripts on your site. Global CEOs and other business leaders continue to recognize the . This is why it is important to build an understanding of IP addressing and other potential solutions. It's just as important to work with a trusted provider that can guide you and your business. Learn more about Verizon's suite of , which protect customer assets while providing users and devices access to approved resources, and how Verizon can help your business explore the . 