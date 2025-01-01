Same-day delivery for business phones

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Links related to "same-day delivery for business phones"

Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. Many rugged devices we offer are rated IP68 (waterproof up to 6.5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes) or IPX8 (water resistant for at least 1m of water for at least 30 minutes). Different products may be able to go deeper or remain underwater for longer with the same rating. It is up to the manufacturer to specify. Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects. Emergency response requires reliable communications and flexible technology build for the worst-case scenario. Rugged devices and mobility are playing a leading role in today's warehousing and logistics operations. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Motorola Business Phones

Motorola phones offer business features like all-day battery life, fingerprint ID and more to help keep employees productive and secure. Get supercharged performance and equip your business with ThinkShield for mobile, a solution designed to help protect against mobile threats. Connect to 5G networks for blazing-fast speeds and get ready for unparalleled performance with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 gen 1 processor. Enjoy it all within an immersive 6.7 OLED display with a 144 HZ refresh rate, HDR10+, and seemingly endless possible shades of color. Elevate your productivity with the pinpoint precision and speed of the new moto g stylus 5G. Powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processor, you get the performance you need with the ability to connect to blazing-fast 5G networks. Get business-grade security: An Android Enterprise Recommended device with additional built-in layers of protection. Count on great service. We work with tech partners like Motorola to help you ease deployment and management. ThinkShield delivers a fast, secure experience, with limited preloaded apps or OS customization. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "same-day delivery for business phones"

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Learn more

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "same-day delivery for business phones"

Oak View Group Deliver Unmatched Fan Experiences Business

Oak View Group partnered with Verizon to build/rebuild several world-class arenas, including the Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, Moody Center Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.
Read Now

Questions related to "same-day delivery for business phones"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)