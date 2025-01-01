samsung s21fe storage

Samsung Knox Manage

Samsung Knox Manage helps take the complexity out of securing the phones and other devices your employees use every day. Mobile security doesn't have to be complicated. This robust, cloud-based, cross-platform solution, available directly from Verizon through technology partner Samsung, has the flexible management and granular control of mobile devices across different operating systems that you need to help secure your business. Enterprises that need both simple deployment and robust manageability at scaleOrganizations that want to track device location and quickly turn managed devices into a kioskSmall and medium-sized businesses that want a simple and effective cybersecurity solution for their mobile devicesIt allows IT admins to remotely manage employee apps, data storage, device lock and wipe, and more from a cloud-based command center. Integrated with the Samsung Knox Manage platform, Samsung Knox Manage offers the highest level of security on Samsung Galaxy® devices. But it can manage any Google® Android®, Apple® iOS or Microsoft® Windows® 10 device. Samsung Knox Manage delivers across the many dimensions you need, from simple and quick deployment to robust manageability and comprehensive control. And that drives business efficiency and strong data security—and more peace of mind. See how Samsung Knox Manage stands out with these features. Take advantage of a rich set of IT policies to easily deploy, manage and control access to any application. Keep sensitive company data encrypted and separate from personal data, such as photos, contacts and messages. Address security requirements without compromising employee privacy for corporate devices. Take advantage of low-cost license fees and simple deployment to help secure devices without breaking the budget. Enroll bulk users automatically. With Kiosk Wizard, create diverse kiosks using drag-and-drop components. Apply a set of policies in particular circumstances, set up policies and distribute apps for business use. Samsung Knox Manage is a security and management tool that helps take the complexity out of securing the phones and other devices your employees use every day. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterprise. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Stay productive on the go with powerful phones and tablets featuring fast speeds, long battery life and the processing power you need. Stay productive while working on the go with these powerful devices. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. The next generation of network devices can provide the performance you need to take business productivity to the next level. Powerful performance with defense-grade security. The ultimate productivity machine with a long-lasting battery. Galaxy S23 FE can elevate your productivity with a long-lasting battery, premium processor, Knox defense-grade protection built right in and more. Power through your workday without recharging, thanks to an all-day battery. And if you need a boost, superfast charging gets you back in action quickly. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. Toggle between windows and collaborate over video. Use the S Pen to write, sketch, edit documents and control video. Boost your workday productivity with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, Fast Charging, and Knox defense-grade protection, and included S Pen. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Built with a removable, fast-charging battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen. Collaborate seamlessly with the Wrike management platform¹ on  Galaxy Z Fold5—all on the reliable Verizon 5G network.²,Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. ¹Simulated screen image. Third-party app requires subscription (free and paid options available); download from Google Play store. ²5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area. ³Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.
Cloud storage for small businesses

Cloud storage for small businesses,Small business data is on the move, thanks to the cloud. As a small business owner, you never have enough time in the day to keep up with every technology that appears on the horizon. Chances are you already know that adding or upgrading your business data storage to a cloud service is something you should be considering. But it can feel like an overwhelming task to research cloud storage options, decide which solution is best, and get the new service up and running, all while taking care of business as usual. So where do you start?,Businesses moving to online storage,If you're struggling with this issue, you're not alone. Although many people don't even understand what the cloud actually is, if you've used web-based email, you've used the cloud. The cloud refers to the Internet. In simple terms, cloud storage involves uploading and storing computer data on the Internet through a third-party provider, according to PC Magazine's Encyclopedia. Service providers can use the cloud to provide online data storage, and easy access to data from a wide variety of net-connected devices including computers, tablets, and smartphones. And just as they did when they harnessed the Internet as a business tool, small business owners are beginning to use the cloud as a best practice to manage their business information more efficiently. Creating a competitive advantage with cloud service,Used strategically, a cloud storage service can help small businesses achieve a number of important business goals, including:,In summary, small businesses need to seriously consider using cloud storage solutions. When doing your due diligence, small business owners should go with a recognized industry leader that has established a reputation for using state-of-the-art technology and secure software. How Verizon can help,offers the security you need to protect your valuable data. You can back up your files and share them securely from your computer or smartphone. Password protection and data encryption, including SSL security, ensures your data stays private. And with automatic backups in the Verizon Cloud, your files are protected from viruses, system crashes and accidental data loss. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote.
