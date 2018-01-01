Scalable international phone plans for companies

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
One Talk Simplifies Communications Wireless Business

Simplify your communications management,Get more from mobile. Keeping your mobile teams connected and productive shouldn't mean having to manage multiple contracts and communications systems. For WIS International, One Talk proved to be the unified communications solution it needed to easily meet the evolving needs of its modern mobile workforce. Case study See how One Talk from Verizon empowers organizations to meet the envolving needs of a mobile workforce. Juggling multiple contracts for different phone service vendors,For a modern workforce, mobile means more. More flexibility and agility. More opportunities in more places. But that can also lead to more headaches if you have to manage multiple contracts and communications systems just to keep your distributed workforce connected. WIS International is a leading global inventory and datacollection services company with more than 15,000 employees in over 200 physical and virtual office locations, all of whom work together to serve more than 4,500 worldwide clients. Due to conducting physical inventory counts and merchandising for customers, employees are often working on the move. With all those locations—and with employees constantly working onsite at different client locations—managing communications was a challenge. For years, the company had been setting up each office and location-based project with a separate phone service and internet provider in order to make and receive calls and transmit data. That proved to be costly and inefficient. "Since our phone service contracts were negotiated by individual managers, sometimes they would get a promo plan at a discount. Then when the promo ended, the bill would more than double. It created budgeting challenges," said Larry Wagner, WIS International Controller. The company began seeking a cost-effective way to simplify and streamline its communications operations. Keeping critical contact numbers easily accessible,WIS International also needed a solution that would help it provide customers with the best possible experience. When working onsite with a customer, area managers frequently set up their own physical or virtual office, complete with phone system. They also build a team tailored to meet the specific needs of each project. As the project is completed, team members often get reassigned to work on new projects with new area managers. Having such siloed operations made it difficult to keep contact information current and available to whomever needed it. "Somebody might be assigned to an office or team for six months and would get transferred to another team, so then we would have to find out all places where their cell phone number was listed, from recruiting to customers to in-house, and try to change it out," said Director of Special Operations Charlene Boucher. This time spent trying to track down its workforce was time taken from serving customers. When WIS International discovered One Talk℠ from Verizon, it knew it had found a solution that addressed its primary communications pain points—and delivered so much more. A unified communications system for a dispersed workforce,One Talk is a cost-effective, mobile-first business phone system that increases administrative efficiency by replacing multiple phone-service contracts with a single contract. And it empowers companies to easily manage phone services across desk phones and employee-owned devices, creating a unified, streamlined experience. One Talk makes it easy for a mobile workforce to connect with customers, coworkers and recruitment candidates by providing one number across multiple devices. Plus, One Talk has more than 50 business-grade phone features that can be accessed from employee-owned devices using the mobile app. So employees can stay agile, accessible and productive wherever they are. I see big savings from an administrative and management perspective with One Talk.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,One number, so many possibilities,One Talk makes it possible to use one number across multiple devices, even employee-owned mobile phones. Managers and employees can easily load the One Talk app on their smartphones, enabling them to receive calls as if they were at a company desk phone. "Even our employees in local offices are not tied to the office waiting for a call. The One Talk app makes it so they can go out and conduct their business and still be reachable anywhere," said Boucher. One Talk allowed us to get rid of 50 different vendors all over the U.S. with 50 different accounts, and pool it all together in a single, cost-effective plan.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Setup that's quick and easy,Since the company's area managers periodically need to establish an office and team to work on new client projects in different locations, time is of the essence—and there's usually not going to be a professional IT support team onsite to help. But One Talk is so easy to deploy that the company's corporate office created a do-it-yourself kit for U.S. offices. The kit includes an LTE Cradlepoint® router, One Talk–enabled desk phones and directions for installing the One Talk mobile app on their bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phones. So the manager can get set up without IT installation or support. What would have taken several days now takes less than an hour. "We can ship a 'mobile-office kit' to them and say just plug it in. If they move the office down the road, they can unplug it and plug it back in again at the new location. It's easy," said Wagner. Managing contact information made easy,Like most large companies, WIS International has a highly mobile workforce, and increasing productivity, efficiency and accessibility are top priorities. Now, when employees are reassigned to new teams, are promoted or change employers, the One Talk portal streamlines the process, enabling administrators to easily drag, drop, add and delete numbers when needed. "No matter what manager was assigned to a team, we would put them on that One Talk app and we didn't have to remember managers' cell phone numbers and change them in 20 different locations," said Boucher. Staying reachable when customers call,Since WIS International works with many of the world's top retailers, its customers are located in multiple time zones. To maintain strong relationships, it's critical that every call gets answered, no matter the time. One Talk has helped the company provide a better customer experience and respond better at all hours with the Hunt Group feature, which forwards calls—including after-hours calls—to the employee on call, or to the next available employee. The feature helps to ensure that customers can reach someone, even if their primary contact is unavailable. And the chain of command for forwarding calls is easily set up and managed from the administrative portal. A solution that grows with you,As WIS International continues to take on new clients in new cities, One Talk will scale accordingly, providing the communications solutions that are necessary for its mobile workforce to do their jobs well—without putting additional strain on administrative resources. And whenever they need assistance, a Verizon business partner is only a phone call away to provide the support needed to help keep operations running. Verizon's One Talk allows us to provide a one-stop solution for all of these offices for phone and internet.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Why Verizon,As your workforce grows more diverse and dispersed, you'll need solutions that help you stay connected. With One Talk, we help empower companies to meet ever-changing communications needs—all with one streamlined bill to increase administrative efficiency. And our support team is there for you whenever you need them. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2501118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Attending a live concert or music festival is a very different experience than listening to music on your phone, or at home by yourself. As you get your ticket scanned and enter the event space, there's a sense of anticipation. Powerful chords will soon begin reverberating throughout the air, as fans savor every moment of their shared experience. Behind the scenes, something else is in the air: the wireless network connectivity that supports all the services that make a live event a success—ticket scanning, point-of-sale systems for bars, merchandise, restaurants, VIP lounges and more. When the wireless connection is performing well, fans don't even notice. But if it falters fans can't get into the venue or make purchases, and frustratingly long lines quickly form. That's where CES Technologies comes in. CES Technologies is a premier event Wi-Fi and connectivity service provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. "We go into green spaces—areas that have limited or no infrastructure—and build temporary networks delivering Wi-Fi, wired connectivity ... for all sorts of end users," said Travis Banks, VP of Technical Operations for CES Technologies. Founded in 2003, CES Technologies provides secure networks for live concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences, international product launches and marquee music festivals, such as the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. As Banks discovered, however, guaranteeing the high standard of network performance necessary to produce successful live events is a much more complex undertaking than it once was. When CES Technologies began providing technology services to its customers, internet connectivity was not nearly as important as it is now. "When we were first on-site at live events and someone needed to check their email, it was no big deal if the network was down," said Shannon Cook, VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations for CES Technologies. "Fast forward to today. If the network goes down, our clients are losing thousands of dollars a minute not being able to sell food and beverages. Or, the security cameras are not working. Solid connectivity throughout the entire event space is critical for revenue generation, safety and a positive attendee experience.",Coordinating high-quality network connectivity for a live event is easier said than done, however. Different venues have different sizes and specifications, each with its unique challenges. The network engineers often have a limited window of time to set up a network from scratch and tear it down, springing into action as soon as they are allowed to begin their complex work. And then there are the network performance issues that arise when thousands of people descend on a large event space along with their mobile devices. "Cellular service kind of gets bogged down when you have 10,000 people in a site, and they're all trying to use one or two towers that cover that site," said Sean Mason, Network Engineer and Crew Chief for CES Technologies. When network congestion develops, fans can't purchase drinks or merchandise. "The fan experience deteriorates, causing longer lines. Then, people can't enjoy the event," he added. Network interference can crop up seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of an event, too. This is especially likely to happen in densely populated areas that already have plenty of radio frequencies in use, like Central Park's Great Lawn. "We would have to change radio frequencies to find a clean channel to get service across that link. That could change halfway through the show just due to weather or interference from the stage or anything in the area," he explained. Faced with these difficulties, CES Technologies needed to find a more reliable option for delivering network services to its customers. VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,After experimenting with a few potential options, CES Technologies reached out to Verizon to identify more reliable, efficient and cost-effective temporary wireless network service solutions. Verizon proposed a in partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for high-speed cellular networks. Before working with Verizon, CES Technologies ran into several difficulties while trying to find the right mix of support and solutions. "We were getting our public cellular from various carriers and vendors. We were going through a consumer-type process, which was painful," Banks said. This involved a lot of time spent calling customer support numbers in the hope of getting timely help. "We also just were not getting a full solution from an engineering or design standpoint. Now that we have this business-to-business partnership, we're able to mitigate all of that. Verizon is able to bring all those pieces together and connect us with sales engineers that can close those gaps.",CES Technologies's new private cellular networks deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments. This solution is powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible industry standard. By leveraging CBRS' 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), private wireless networks can avoid some common problems—such as interference and saturation—that CES Technologies routinely grappled with during live events. CBRS connectivity makes it possible for CES Technologies to serve event organizers better in multiple ways. For example, CES Technologies can now carry out faster deployments, increase network uptime and provide a greater degree of redundancy. The technology firm is also better able to tailor its network designs to each event's specific requirements. "With Verizon, we are building private cellular networks that are based in the CBRS spectrum, so it's in a public citizen band spectrum. There's no licensing involved," Banks said. "When we get into high-density environments, Verizon is able to help us pre-plan and, in extreme instances, make arrangements for priority licenses for that spectrum.",Even when CES Technologies has to deploy network services in an environment where other carriers might also be operating networks on the same spectrum, Verizon's engineering team can help mitigate potential interference issues in advance. A private wireless network also provides far broader coverage than the Wi-Fi access points (APs) that CES Technologies previously deployed, which could only cover between 50 and 150 feet. "It provides a good amount of coverage for those areas that we are not usually able to reach, or that take us a bit longer to get to because we don't usually have a path to get there with cable or fiber," Mason said. With this solution, CES Technologies can provide robust network connectivity for events using just two to three access points rather than 20 or 30. This new approach also greatly reduces labor costs, allowing CES Technologies to more efficiently deliver services to its customers and even pass on cost savings to non-profit organizations such as Global Citizen. VP of Managed Services and Strategic Integrations, CES Technologies,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. CES Technologies sees its collaboration with Verizon as critical to its future growth. "It's important for us to find partners that are willing to innovate with us. The technology that we have to support changes exponentially, but the budgets that we have to work under for our clients don't change. We have to find solutions that can be nimble enough to adapt to our customers' needs but are cost-effective and provide us that solid result we can trust," Cook said. One result of this new private wireless network powered by Verizon and Celona is that CES Technologies can deliver a higher standard of service in less time and at a lower cost. "There are certain applications and certain events where budget and time just don't allow for us to deliver Wi-Fi to all the areas that are needed. By building a private cellular network, we're able to put up fewer devices and reach greater distances than you can with other technologies," Banks said. "With private cellular, we're regularly delivering service more than 1,000 feet away from any infrastructure. That's an absolute game-changer. It allows us to cover great distances with very small amounts of gear, and therefore a lot less labor.",Deployment is far faster and easier now, as well. "To support the number of towers and the cradle points that we have to set up, we previously used backhaul shots, which are point-to-point links that send internet over long distances. In some areas, those can become unwieldy due to radio frequency interference. Our new private wireless network solution eliminated the need for backhauling altogether," said Mason. Security, a top priority for a live event, is an area where a private wireless network especially shines. "There is no way to onboard to the network and connect other devices onto a private wireless network without a physical SIM card. This puts us completely in control. Additionally, that SIM card has to be authorized. We can even lock those SIM cards to the physical devices that we've installed them in. Should a device get compromised, no one's able to move that card to another device," Banks said. Since no one without an authorized SIM card may join the network, interference is no longer an issue, which means authorized users can enjoy a higher standard of network performance. , VP of Technical Operations, CES Technologies,Network connectivity is especially tricky to get right at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. "Even though we're on the Great Lawn in Central Park in the heart of New York City, this isn't a festival site that's normally wired for different things," said David Beame, VP of Events and Broadcast for Global Citizen. "Over the years, we've had to get creative in order to make this a functioning site. We've tried satellites. We've tried all different ways to do this. It wasn't until we partnered with Verizon that we were able to try different options to make sure that our festival experience is incredible. We were really excited to try the private wireless network this year.",To begin, Global Citizen primarily used the new private wireless network for concessions, merchandise and ticket scanning. "We had 60,000 people entering through the park. ... Having this technology created an express lane. We knew that it wouldn't go down, we'd be able to be reliable and we'd be able to load this lawn very quickly. We were able to get our point of sales going very quickly," Beame said. Because it's easier to administer a private wireless network, the Global Citizen team also had a much easier time helping essential crew members get online and stay connected on the big day. "The nice thing about this system is that it is like your home network. We can see everything that's connected to it, and we can assist in getting people online and connected," said Steven Finley, CES Technologies Network Engineer and Crew Chief for the Global Citizen Festival. VP of Events and Broadcast, Global Citizen,CES Technologies's strong partnership with Verizon has allowed the company to provide its current customers with reliable network connectivity and offer affordable services to new ones, setting the stage for many exciting live events to come. "Verizon really stepped up to understand our use case and the need. We build temporary networks in environments that are constantly changing. It's hard to build that kind of environment in a lab and truly test it. Verizon took the time to dig in, understand how we do our job, what result we need to deliver and helped us navigate the tools that we can apply to those results," Cook said. "Everybody wins. We want everyone to be successful. Learn more

eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. 