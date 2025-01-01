security online solutions

Web Security & Web Application Security Solutions

Advanced security, performance and support—all delivered using an easy-to-understand, predictable cost model. This scalable offering leverages threat intelligence for continuous monitoring of evolving security trends and attack techniques. Help detect and mitigate complex dedicated-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks— before they impact your websites and web applications. Delivered from the edge in one single console, our holistic web app and API protection (WAAP) helps simplify security for customers. Web Security is built for self-service, and our managed security services can help with day-to-day operations. High-quality security bundles with a clear, predictable cost model. Modern edge security— our dual web app and API protection (WAAP configuration and our 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) help defend against a wide range of threats. Site availability and uptime are consistently controlled so users can access the web pages they need. As one of the world's largest networks with 300+ points of presence (POPs) and 250 Tbps, we can help absorb the largest cyberattacks without affecting performance or availability. Natively integrated WAAP at every edge location helps provide accurate threat protection and deep attack insights, which are then delivered to your security information and event management (SIEM). Help protect your application layer, web forms and application programming interfaces (APIs) so that you can remain online for business continuity. Sophisticated fingerprinting technology and machine learning help mitigate bad bots on your websites and APIs. A cryptographic security layer to Domain Name System (DNS) lookup processes helps safeguard your domain from cyberthreats. Our managed security services include: threat intelligence, managed web application firewall (WAF), 24/7 monitoring and response, custom runbooks security posture review, threat hunting, rule and policy assessment, and virtual patch support,A strong security partner,Strong security backed by years of expertise,security, network and hosting devices,Our global networks span 800 K+ route miles,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Gain insights into the application security challenges organizations face and how to help resolve them. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based secure access tools. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated DDoS attacks. Website security is the measures taken to secure a website from malicious attacks including, but not limited to, measures to protect web applications. Web application security consists of a combination of security controls with the goal of ensuring websites, web apps and APIs function as expected—even when under attack. There are numerous methods of securing your web applications, such as implementing a strong web application firewall (WAF). A WAF filter monitors and blocks bad HTTP traffic targeting vulnerabilities in web applications. It helps your business stay up and running by protecting your website and apps from sophisticated attacks, including cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection (SQLi), and large-scale distributed denial of service (DDoS). Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .