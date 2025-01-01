Sms for business

Business & Enterprise Messaging

Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Stay connected to employees and customers. Work doesn't stop when you're on the go. To keep your business thriving and your workforce productive, your employees need an easy way to communicate—both with each other and with customers—when they're on the go. Verizon Business Messaging is a simple and reliable way to help keep your business connected. With this full-featured messaging experience, you'll be able to securely send, receive and sync messages from multiple Verizon Wireless devices—all on our 4G LTE network or over Wi-Fi. We've made it easy to manage the messaging platform, and there are numerous advanced features. It's a fast, easy and effective way to connect. Verizon Business & Enterprise Messaging is a cloud-based, application-to-person messaging gateway that can be easily accessed and integrated with existing applications and workflow processes. With it, your mobile workforce will be able to reliably send and receive secure messaging. Because a connected team is a productive team. This Business & Enterprise Messaging app empowers you to conveniently and securely communicate while on the go. Easily connect applications to our Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) network and quickly reach employees and customers, regardless of what device they are using. Features and benefits,Messages are a great way to reach thousands of employees or customers. With Business Messaging, we've made it easy to deploy a single messaging service across multiple Verizon Wireless devices, so you can improve productivity and operate more efficiently. Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway,A component of Business & Enterprise Messaging, Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway (EMAG) helps you keep your mobile workforce informed and productive. When you tie EMAG into your dispatch system, you get an efficient, inexpensive way to automatically send urgent product updates or notifications, workload or dispatch changes and updates on new opportunities. Advanced features,Web portal access,For those who do not need to integrate to internal business applications, we support a full-featured web portal to initiate your business messaging. The portal supports: Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Message Archiving,Business Messaging also comes with a storage plan to help you protect all your messages and drive compliance with employee communication policies. Whether you need to monitor your mobile workforce's use of text messaging, store messages for customer service training or capture business discussions, Message Archiving can help. Features,How it works,Resources,Drive improved experiences, save time and strengthen security with EMAG Authentication Services. Alert employees about network outages quickly with EMAG Authentication Services. Related Products,Communicate more quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Better manage your remote workforce, helping enhance productivity. * Inter-carrier messaging requires additional provisioning. It's subject to message size and message throughput requirements. And delivery of inter-carrier traffic may also be impacted by another carrier's SPAM policy. Terms apply. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . A small business is 42% due to technology frustrations around remote working. Partnering with a trusted provider can help you make the right investments at the right time. The IDC MarketScape positioned Verizon as a Leader in the .,Learn more about how Verizon can help with secure, scalable unified communications. IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47452421, February, 2021. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Verizon APIs for Business and Enterprises Business

Develop transformative services and deploy innovative applications with our numerous advanced application programming interfaces (APIs). Power your products on the Verizon network and join our IoT developer community to get the nationwide coverage and support you need to bring your idea from concept to market. We have a variety of tools and partners that can help you design and build your concept. Certify your devices with Verizon in four phases: register, submit, certify and prep for market. Offer what your customers need and deploy to market faster. Extend your cloud environments with 5G Edge, our multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform that enables cloud servers to run closer to endpoints, reducing latency and speeding up local processing. Use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Wavelength to instantiate your cloud infrastructure at the edge of our mobile network in cities across the U.S. For applications that have a geo distributed footprint, Verizon provides the tools to find the closest, most performant 5G Edge zone—no matter where your clients are. Leverage our device management APIs for your IoT deployments to add, activate and suspend service for devices. Get all the tools to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. Provision, monitor and diagnose IoT devices, from initial development through commercialization. Keep your firmware operational and updated with our new firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) services. Know where your devices are located, access reports and history, and manage device opt-outs. Leverage a turnkey system with everything your e-commerce business needs to sell on multiple marketplaces. Set up a personalized service management interface with resources such as user guides available for download, as well as technical assistance provided by Verizon. Get immediate access to incident, inventory, change management and sync, as well as other APIs your project needs. This integration-friendly telematics platform with a robust set of tools allows you to easily share information back and forth with your other business software solutions—billing, payroll, HR, maintenance, customer relationship management (CRM), finance, health and safety—already in place. Export the delivery information stored in your enterprise resource planning (ERP) system into the Verizon Connect route planning software to create optimized routes. Leverage hours of service (HOS) driver status information within back-office systems to verify hours worked and compliance. Align fleet maintenance programs and systems to track your vehicles' operating costs with preventive and as-needed services. Use the Wireless Network Services API to integrate service activation, usage monitoring and other IoT device connectivity management tasks with your applications. Get tools you need to manage the entire life cycle of your devices in a single, scalable, reliable, self-service portal designed for IoT. Unify your IoT solutions and services into a single pane of glass and API family. Use SMTP, SNPP, WCTP or XML to work with your IT systems to automatically initiate message delivery and response. Monitor your mobile workforce's use of text messaging, store messages for customer service training or capture business discussions. Create SMS-based surveys to get feedback quickly. Whether it's 10 or a thousand, you can send bulk SMS text messages to your contacts. Build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Get the building blocks you need to programmatically manage phone calls for your IP Contact Center. Play prompts, gather digits, route inbound calls or place outbound calls for call campaigns, appointment reminders or multifactor authentication applications. Develop applications to facilitate informed decisions by leveraging near real-time call detail records. Analyze traffic patterns and get alerts on the metrics you determine are critical to your business. Fraud Prevention helps businesses reduce fraud by leveraging the Verizon network data to authenticate and protect your customer's digital identity. Protects service providers from fraud by leveraging "zero knowledge" (no personally identifiable information) account and device details about Verizon subscribers to verify subscriber identities. Leverage the Verizon network to determine if a subscriber's specific phone is actually on the line with a service provider's call center in near real time. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
